Camden Property Trust Named One of Fortune's 100 Best Companies to Work For®

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) (the “Company”) announced today that it has been ranked 33rd on Fortune’s 26th annual 100 Best Companies to Work For list. The full list and related stories will appear in the April/May issue of Fortune and can be accessed online now here.

“We are honored to be recognized for the 16th consecutive year as one of the best workplaces in America,” said Keith Oden, Executive Vice Chairman and President of Camden Property Trust. “Our inclusion on this list is a tribute to the hard work and dedication of our 1,650 Camden associates.”

To determine the 2023 list, Great Place to Work® analyzed the anonymous survey responses of more than half a million employees from Great Place to Work Certified™ companies with at least 1,000 workers. Companies also submitted essays describing their efforts to offer generous and innovation support for workers, which were validated against employee survey responses.

In 2022, Camden ranked 1st in Best Workplace in Real Estate™ and 3rd in Best Workplace in Texas™. The Company was also named to the PEOPLE Companies that Care® list ranking #6.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 172 properties containing 58,702 apartment homes across the United States. Upon completion of 6 properties currently under development, the Company’s portfolio will increase to 60,652 apartment homes in 178 properties.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230404006032/en/