  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Camden Property Trust
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CPT   US1331311027

CAMDEN PROPERTY TRUST

(CPT)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:02 2023-04-04 pm EDT
103.58 USD   -0.21%
Camden Property Trust Named One of Fortune's 100 Best Companies to Work For®
BU
03/30CAMDEN PROPERTY TRUST : Ex-dividend day for
FA
03/29Directionless
MS
Summary 
Summary

Camden Property Trust Named One of Fortune's 100 Best Companies to Work For®

04/04/2023 | 04:16pm EDT
Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) (the “Company”) announced today that it has been ranked 33rd on Fortune’s 26th annual 100 Best Companies to Work For list. The full list and related stories will appear in the April/May issue of Fortune and can be accessed online now here.

“We are honored to be recognized for the 16th consecutive year as one of the best workplaces in America,” said Keith Oden, Executive Vice Chairman and President of Camden Property Trust. “Our inclusion on this list is a tribute to the hard work and dedication of our 1,650 Camden associates.”

To determine the 2023 list, Great Place to Work® analyzed the anonymous survey responses of more than half a million employees from Great Place to Work Certified™ companies with at least 1,000 workers. Companies also submitted essays describing their efforts to offer generous and innovation support for workers, which were validated against employee survey responses.

In 2022, Camden ranked 1st in Best Workplace in Real Estate™ and 3rd in Best Workplace in Texas™. The Company was also named to the PEOPLE Companies that Care® list ranking #6.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 172 properties containing 58,702 apartment homes across the United States. Upon completion of 6 properties currently under development, the Company’s portfolio will increase to 60,652 apartment homes in 178 properties.


© Business Wire 2023
Analyst Recommendations on CAMDEN PROPERTY TRUST
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 1 539 M - -
Net income 2023 186 M - -
Net Debt 2023 3 675 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 66,7x
Yield 2023 3,80%
Capitalization 11 298 M 11 298 M -
EV / Sales 2023 9,73x
EV / Sales 2024 9,43x
Nbr of Employees 1 650
Free-Float 91,1%
Chart CAMDEN PROPERTY TRUST
Duration : Period :
Camden Property Trust Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CAMDEN PROPERTY TRUST
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Last Close Price 103,80 $
Average target price 134,33 $
Spread / Average Target 29,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Richard J. Campo Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
D. Keith Oden Executive Vice Chairman & President
Alexander J. K. Jessett Chief Financial Officer & Executive VP-Finance
Kristy P. Simonette Chief Information Officer & SVP-Strategic Services
Jimmy C. Whorton Director-Technical Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CAMDEN PROPERTY TRUST-7.22%11 298
AVALONBAY COMMUNITIES, INC.4.05%23 346
EQUITY RESIDENTIAL1.07%22 576
INVITATION HOMES INC.5.23%19 070
MID-AMERICA APARTMENT COMMUNITY, INC.-3.79%17 469
SUN COMMUNITIES, INC.-1.48%17 266
