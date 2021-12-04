Camden Property Trust : Three Festive Winter Activities in the DMV Area

As we start to enjoy Winter, there's no better way to prepare ourselves than with time-tested winter activities. Now is the perfect time to take advantage of those brisk weekends and evenings and get in some great dates, friend hangouts, and family fun!

What screams Winter more than an apple orchard turned Christmas tree farm? At Butler's Orchard, visitors are invited to enjoy the rewarding experience of picking their own freshly-cut tree to bring home. Visit and join them for this necessary seasonal send-off, complete with Pictures with Santa at Holiday Harvest Days while you're there!

If you're a resident at Camden Fallsgrove or another of our Camden communities in the Rockville and Germantown area, this is a perfect family activity to kick off the holiday season.

Residents at Camden Washingtonian have the shortest drive to this one, but if you live further, we promise it's worth it! Take the family, or a date, to see some holiday magic - without leaving the warmth of your car. The Gaithersburg Winter Lights Festival is a popular 3.5 mile drive through the enchanted setting of Seneca Creek State Park.

Play some favorite holiday music as you drive past more than 450 illuminated displays and beautifully lit trees that light up the night. The event started right after Thanksgiving and runs until December 31. Buy your tickets in advance here.

For those residing in Camden Fallsgrove or Camden Shady Grove in the Rockville area, there is no place more filled with family fun than The Rio Lakefront. Year-round, people from all over visit this waterfront spot to enjoy a beautiful scene and calming atmosphere. Looking for a night on the town with the whole family? This December 11, 2021, enjoy a short holiday fireworks show from the boardwalk, restaurant patios, or fire lounge! Whoever you are with, there are plenty of things to do on the Lakefront at Rio.

In the Greater DMV area, there is a plethora of activities to partake in year-round, and we are so excited to share just how special each one is! There is always something to do, and plenty of Camden communities surround each one of them!

From Camden College Park in College Park, MD, to Camden South Capitol in Washington, DC, you're always just a hop, skip, and a jump from a rich Winter afternoon filled with family-friendly fun!