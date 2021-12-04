Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Camden Property Trust
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CPT   US1331311027

CAMDEN PROPERTY TRUST

(CPT)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Camden Property Trust : Three Festive Winter Activities in the DMV Area

12/04/2021 | 07:02am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
By Maurice Goins
Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021

As we start to enjoy Winter, there's no better way to prepare ourselves than with time-tested winter activities. Now is the perfect time to take advantage of those brisk weekends and evenings and get in some great dates, friend hangouts, and family fun!

Butler's Orchard - Cut Your Own Christmas Tree

What screams Winter more than an apple orchard turned Christmas tree farm? At Butler's Orchard, visitors are invited to enjoy the rewarding experience of picking their own freshly-cut tree to bring home. Visit and join them for this necessary seasonal send-off, complete with Pictures with Santa at Holiday Harvest Days while you're there!

If you're a resident at Camden Fallsgrove or another of our Camden communities in the Rockville and Germantown area, this is a perfect family activity to kick off the holiday season.

Gaithersburg Winter Lights Festival

Residents at Camden Washingtonian have the shortest drive to this one, but if you live further, we promise it's worth it! Take the family, or a date, to see some holiday magic - without leaving the warmth of your car. The Gaithersburg Winter Lights Festival is a popular 3.5 mile drive through the enchanted setting of Seneca Creek State Park.

Play some favorite holiday music as you drive past more than 450 illuminated displays and beautifully lit trees that light up the night. The event started right after Thanksgiving and runs until December 31. Buy your tickets in advance here.

Holiday Street Fest and Fireworks at the Rio Lakefront

For those residing in Camden Fallsgrove or Camden Shady Grove in the Rockville area, there is no place more filled with family fun than The Rio Lakefront. Year-round, people from all over visit this waterfront spot to enjoy a beautiful scene and calming atmosphere. Looking for a night on the town with the whole family? This December 11, 2021, enjoy a short holiday fireworks show from the boardwalk, restaurant patios, or fire lounge! Whoever you are with, there are plenty of things to do on the Lakefront at Rio.

In the Greater DMV area, there is a plethora of activities to partake in year-round, and we are so excited to share just how special each one is! There is always something to do, and plenty of Camden communities surround each one of them!

From Camden College Park in College Park, MD, to Camden South Capitol in Washington, DC, you're always just a hop, skip, and a jump from a rich Winter afternoon filled with family-friendly fun!

Share this post

0
0
0
0
0
Let's be longtime friends - subscribe today!
Subscribe
Let's be longtime friends - subscribe today!
Subscribe

Disclaimer

Camden Property Trust published this content on 04 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 December 2021 12:01:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about CAMDEN PROPERTY TRUST
07:02aCAMDEN PROPERTY TRUST : Three Festive Winter Activities in the DMV Area
PU
12/02CAMDEN PROPERTY TRUST : Four Simple Tips First-Time Host Really Need this Holiday Season
PU
12/01Camden Property Trust Keeps Q4 Dividend of $0.83, Payable Jan. 18, 2022, to Shareholder..
MT
12/01Camden Property Trust Announces Fourth Quarter 2021 Dividend
BU
12/01Camden Property Trust Declares Fourth Quarter 2021 Dividend
CI
11/27CAMDEN PROPERTY TRUST : Roosevelt – Historic Charm for Modern Apartment Living
PU
11/23CAMDEN PROPERTY TRUST : 4 Atlanta Events that Will Boost Your Family's Holiday Spirit
PU
11/23Wells Fargo Adjusts Price Target on Camden Property Trust to $180 From $160, Reiterates..
MT
11/19AVOIDING APPLIANCE DISASTER : 5 Tips to a Successful Holiday Season
PU
11/18CAMDEN PROPERTY TRUST : Experience the Best of Camden in Charlotte, North Carolina
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on CAMDEN PROPERTY TRUST
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 1 140 M - -
Net income 2021 139 M - -
Net Debt 2021 2 688 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 121x
Yield 2021 1,99%
Capitalization 17 096 M 17 096 M -
EV / Sales 2021 17,4x
EV / Sales 2022 16,0x
Nbr of Employees 1 700
Free-Float 90,8%
Chart CAMDEN PROPERTY TRUST
Duration : Period :
Camden Property Trust Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CAMDEN PROPERTY TRUST
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Last Close Price 167,28 $
Average target price 172,05 $
Spread / Average Target 2,85%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Richard J. Campo Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
H. Malcolm Stewart President & Chief Operating Officer
Alexander J. K. Jessett Chief Financial Officer & Executive VP-Finance
Kristy P. Simonette Chief Information Officer & SVP-Strategic Services
Jimmy Whorton Vice President-Information Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CAMDEN PROPERTY TRUST67.41%17 096
AVALONBAY COMMUNITIES, INC.48.33%33 198
EQUITY RESIDENTIAL43.45%31 891
INVITATION HOMES INC.40.24%24 855
MID-AMERICA APARTMENT COMMUNITIES, INC.58.92%23 883
SUN COMMUNITIES, INC.29.73%23 653