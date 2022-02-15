Camden Property Trust : Top 3 Reasons to Make Camden Fourth Ward Your New Home

I recently had the opportunity to work at Camden Fourth Ward for a day. I immediately fell in love. The location is one of the biggest selling points. It is within walking distance to so many fun, trendy places in Atlanta. It doesn't stop there; the apartment homes are beautiful and the amenities are top-notch. Camden Fourth Ward is more than just an apartment. It is a premier upscale apartment community to make your next home. Here are three huge reasons to make Camden Fourth Ward your new home today.

1. Location

It is located in Historic Old Fourth Ward, a former industrial area that has been transformed into a trendy district for shoppers, foodies, and artists. The area is filled with history. A fun fact is that it is the birthplace of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. While you are already in the area touring our community, I highly recommend you check out the following places nearby.

For avid foodies, Ponce City Market is the place to be. Being so nearby, you won't worry about finding parking. It is less than a 10-minute walk from Camden Fourth Ward. They have a dining hall filled with artisan restaurants that can help with any cravings you have! With over 30 restaurants available, the Ponce City Market Dining Hall is sure to have it. While you are there, a must-do is to get one of the hundred layer doughnuts from Five Daughters Bakery. If seafood is your cuisine of choice, you can't miss H.W. Stiles Fish Camp. The last time I went was with my wife. We ordered their seared catfish and the blackened shrimp salad. It was beyond delicious.

Now that you are stuffed from all of the delicious food you ate at the dining hall, you can hop from there over to the Atlanta BeltLine to walk and see the tiny doors of Atlanta, run with your dog, or ride your bike. On your way back to the car, you can check out the Historic Old Fourth Ward Park right across the street from Camden Fourth Ward. There is a splash pad inside the park to cool off during the summer and it is open from May 1 - October 1. Inside the park is the Old Fourth Ward Amphitheater for concerts and events. There is also a skatepark that Tony Hawk donated $25,000 to be built and approved the design!

Photo Courtesy of Camden

2. Amenities

The location is not the only reason to love Camden Fourth Ward. This community has some of the best amenities. Making it one of the best places to relax, work from home, become a chef in your kitchen when cooking, and live your best life.

You can lounge with your friends at the saltwater pool under the cabanas or grill some T-bone steaks and zucchini in the outdoor grilling area. The grilling area has a long countertop, making it easier to prep your food and place it when it is finished. When you're ready for more time in the shade, you can hang out in the Cabana Lounge, connect to the Wi-Fi or make yourself a drink at the BYOB bar.

If you live in this community, you can cancel your gym membership! No more driving somewhere to work out! Camden Fourth Ward supplies the necessary tools to keep that new year resolution to stay active. The fitness center is fully equipped with cardio equipment, spin bikes, a rowing machine, and a cross-fit studio with free weights.

If you love to release stress by painting or any other form of utilizing your creativity, Steph's Studio looks right out over the pool and is available to any of the residents. With the beautiful view of the pool, it can also set the mood for a fun date night activity. If you have kids, the studio can be used for their school projects, so they don't dirty up your apartment with paint.

This pet-friendly community offers plenty of space for you and your pet to get exercise. You can also walk your dog at the park across the street. When you bring them back from your walk, you can utilize the pet washing station to keep them clean!

Camden Fourth Ward Cabana Lounge - Photo Courtesy of Camden

3. The Apartments

We've saved the best for last, the place you call home. These newly renovated one and two bedroom apartments were designed with you in mind - which is what we all want from our apartment communities.

With each apartment home, you have a full-size washer and dryer. Depending on the floor plan, the interior finishes include white quartz finishes, uba tuba finishes, or black granite finishes. If you didn't know, Uba Tuba granite is a stunning and popular darker colored granite that is quarried in Brazil. Some of the apartments have 9-foot kitchen islands which are wonderful for hosting friends and family.

Some of my favorite apartment homes are the ones that include amazing views of Historic Fourth Ward Park and Ponce City Market. You can't get much more Atlanta than this.

If you're working from home, this would be an excellent choice. The Bonaventure, Fortune, and Willoughby floor plans feature a built-in desk while the Gateway floor plan includes a den that you can use to create your perfect home office or a study. And, if you need both, you're in luck with the Freedom and McGill floor plans.

I love this area of town and can spend so much time talking about it, but I haven't even dove into the other incredible reasons to live at Camden Fourth Ward. If you would like to hear more about things to do and places to visit around Old Fourth Ward and Midtown Atlanta, please read my blog about "staycationing" in Atlanta.

Camden Fourth Ward espresso finish kitchen. Photo courtesy of Camden

I hope you fall in love with this community like I did! With my wife working from home, I have seen how important your apartment home is in your life. You want to fall in love and feel at home as it can be your place to cook, work, be creative, hit your fitness goals, and define your style. Schedule a tour and see this amazing community for yourself!