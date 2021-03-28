Camden Property Trust : 4 Gorgeous Spring Flowers for your...

4 Gorgeous Spring Flowers for your Apartment

Spring is one of the most beautiful times of the year. With springtime showers, gorgeous and bright flowers can be found everywhere. Displaying a vase of fresh flowers on your home office desk, coffee table, or in your Camden kitchen is a great way to create a welcoming and cheerful ambiance. These four dazzling spring flowers are easily found in most grocery stores. Why not pick some up and bring Spring into your Camden apartment.

Tulip

Tulips are one of the most popular spring flowers! They come in an incredible variety of stunning colors and definitely scream Spring. Every year, I cannot wait to pick up a bouquet and display them on my kitchen table.

Hydrangeas

If you're looking for a show-stopping and vase-worthy spring flower - look no further than a gorgeous bunch of hydrangeas! These delicate beauties will add the perfect touch to your apartment home environment. They are available in an array of colors, but the most common varieties you'll find at the grocery store are elegant blue and lush lavender.

Photo by Kim van Vuuren from Pexels

Daisies

Inexpensive but charming, daisies are an ideal option for your kitchen countertop. Grab a few bouquets together for a voluminous burst of flowery goodness. They'll look lovely when displayed in a pretty vase. If you want to be less formal, you can always display them in a cute mason jar instead. They can be found in various fun colors and will surely add pops of color to your home.

Stargazer Lily

The Stargazer lily is a flower that never fails to catch your attention. They are bold, beautiful, and smell amazing. They are great on their own but really shine when they are part of a bouquet with various flowers like roses, tulips, and daisies.

Photo by Hannah Olinger on Unsplash