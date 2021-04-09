Camden Property Trust : Announces First Quarter 2021 Earnings Release and Conference Call Dates

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) (the “Company”) announced today that its first quarter 2021 earnings will be released after the market closes on Thursday, April 29, 2021. Management will host a conference call on the following day, Friday, April 30, 2021 at 10:00 AM Central Time.

Conference Call

Domestic Dial-In Number: (888) 317-6003

International Dial-In Number: (412) 317-6061

Passcode: 4025578

Webcast: https://services.choruscall.com/links/cpt210430.html

The Company strongly encourages interested parties to join the call via webcast in order to view any associated videos, slide presentations, etc. The dial-in phone line will be reserved for accredited analysts and investors who plan to pose questions to Management during the Q&A session of the call.

Conference Call Replay

Domestic Dial-In Number: (877) 344-7529

International Dial-In Number: (412) 317-0088

Passcode: 10154510

Available Through: May 7, 2021

The complete earnings release and supplemental data will be available in the Investors section of the website.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 167 properties containing 56,850 apartment homes across the United States. Upon completion of 7 properties currently under development, the Company’s portfolio will increase to 59,104 apartment homes in 174 properties. Camden has been recognized as one of the 100 Best Companies to Work For® by FORTUNE magazine for 13 consecutive years, most recently ranking #18. The Company also received a Glassdoor Employees' Choice Award in 2020, ranking #25 for large U.S. companies.

For additional information, please contact Camden’s Investor Relations Department at (713) 354-2787 or access our website at camdenliving.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210409005025/en/