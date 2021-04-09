Log in
CAMDEN PROPERTY TRUST

CAMDEN PROPERTY TRUST

(CPT)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Camden Property Trust : Announces First Quarter 2021 Earnings Release and Conference Call Dates

04/09/2021 | 04:17pm EDT
Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) (the “Company”) announced today that its first quarter 2021 earnings will be released after the market closes on Thursday, April 29, 2021. Management will host a conference call on the following day, Friday, April 30, 2021 at 10:00 AM Central Time.

Conference Call
Domestic Dial-In Number: (888) 317-6003
International Dial-In Number: (412) 317-6061
Passcode: 4025578
Webcast: https://services.choruscall.com/links/cpt210430.html

The Company strongly encourages interested parties to join the call via webcast in order to view any associated videos, slide presentations, etc. The dial-in phone line will be reserved for accredited analysts and investors who plan to pose questions to Management during the Q&A session of the call.

Conference Call Replay
Domestic Dial-In Number: (877) 344-7529
International Dial-In Number: (412) 317-0088
Passcode: 10154510
Available Through: May 7, 2021

The complete earnings release and supplemental data will be available in the Investors section of the website.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 167 properties containing 56,850 apartment homes across the United States. Upon completion of 7 properties currently under development, the Company’s portfolio will increase to 59,104 apartment homes in 174 properties. Camden has been recognized as one of the 100 Best Companies to Work For® by FORTUNE magazine for 13 consecutive years, most recently ranking #18. The Company also received a Glassdoor Employees' Choice Award in 2020, ranking #25 for large U.S. companies.

For additional information, please contact Camden’s Investor Relations Department at (713) 354-2787 or access our website at camdenliving.com.


© Business Wire 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 1 080 M - -
Net income 2021 150 M - -
Net Debt 2021 2 935 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 77,5x
Yield 2021 3,02%
Capitalization 11 152 M 11 152 M -
EV / Sales 2021 13,0x
EV / Sales 2022 12,6x
Nbr of Employees 1 700
Free-Float 87,3%
Chart CAMDEN PROPERTY TRUST
Duration : Period :
Camden Property Trust Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CAMDEN PROPERTY TRUST
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 113,06 $
Last Close Price 111,62 $
Spread / Highest target 7,51%
Spread / Average Target 1,29%
Spread / Lowest Target -5,93%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Richard J. Campo Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
H. Malcolm Stewart President & Chief Operating Officer
Alexander J. K. Jessett Chief Financial Officer & Executive VP-Finance
Kristy P. Simonette Chief Information Officer & SVP-Strategic Services
Jimmy Whorton Vice President-Information Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CAMDEN PROPERTY TRUST11.71%11 152
EQUITY RESIDENTIAL21.05%26 742
AVALONBAY COMMUNITIES, INC.15.72%25 866
INVITATION HOMES INC.9.19%18 409
ESSEX PROPERTY TRUST, INC.18.60%18 301
SUN COMMUNITIES, INC.0.95%17 744
