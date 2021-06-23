Camden Property Trust : Have a Green Thumb - Then You Will Love...

Have a Green Thumb - Then You Will Love Our Community Gardens

Tomatoes, peppers, and basil, oh my! Imagine growing your own sunflowers for your table or thyme for your favorite recipe. At Camden North Quarter in Orlando and Camden Westchase Park in Tampa, you can! Each community has a community garden where residents can reserve a 2x4 garden box to grow anything their green thumb desires!

Camden North Quarter is in the heart of Downtown Orlando. Surrounded by high-rise buildings and bustling streets, Camden North Quarter has an outdoor space to grow vegetables and herbs. After you plant your seeds and water your sprouts, there are many other amenities to enjoy. Take a dip in our rooftop pool with breathtaking views of Downton Orlando, or work out in our expansive fitness center overlooking Lake Baldwin. Yet, it doesn't stop there! Our sky lounge is a great place to hang out with your friends on the weekend or read a book in our Zen garden. You will love #LivingTheLatitude at Camden North Quarter.

Photos Courtesy of Camden North Quarter in Orlando, FL

Camden Westchase Park is in the thriving Westchase area, one of Tampa's most desirable neighborhoods. When you are a resident, you can enjoy the beautiful Florida weather while tending to your garden. Dig in and get your hands dirty by planting seeds or if you would instead enjoy the scenery, relax on the community bench, and watch the sunflowers swaying in the wind. Finished gardening for the day? There are many other amenities to love. Take your children to the playground or watch them wade into our beach-entry pool. Your four-legged family members will love living here too! With a spacious dog park to play in and a pet grooming station, they will be right at home.

Photo Courtesy of Camden Westchase Park in Tampa, FL

Our community gardens, along with our other great amenities, make Camden North Quarter and Camden Westchase Park unique communities to call home. Call us today to make an appointment to view our gorgeous apartments and incredible amenities. We can't wait to welcome you to the Camden family!

If your Camden community does not have a community garden - no worries! Here are a few tips on how to grow an herb garden on your balcony!