Camden Property Trust : Investor Presentation

Company Overview
About Camden
•Publicly traded since 1993
•S&P 400 Company
•Total Market Cap of $13.7B
•Recognized by FORTUNE Magazine as one of the 100 Best Companies to Work For® in America for 13 consecutive years, recently ranking #18
•Experienced management team with sound business plan and proven history of performance
•Consistent long‐term focus and commitment to high‐growth markets
•Strong balance sheet with ample liquidity and solid credit metrics
•Well‐positioned to capitalize on future opportunities
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
