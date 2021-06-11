Log in
    CPT   US1331311027

CAMDEN PROPERTY TRUST

(CPT)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Camden Property Trust : Love the water? Camden Bay & Camden...

06/11/2021 | 01:46am EDT
Love the water? Camden Bay & Camden Preserve is the perfect home for you!

Rachel Anderson|| Fri, 6/11/2021

Photo Courtesy of Camden

Surrounded by blue water, green mangroves, and sandy white beaches, Tampa Bay is an outdoor adventurer's paradise. If you are like me and love being out in the water, then Camden Bay and Camden Preserve are the perfect places for you to call home! You can be paddling on the water of Tampa Bay in just minutes. On top of that, both communities have beautiful interior upgrades you will love!

Camden Bay is surrounded by a 1,000-acre nature preserve and is located on a canal that leads into Tampa Bay. With a boat and kayak launch inside the community, you will be enjoying the water and scenery in no time. Explore the canals or paddle out to the bay. You will see interesting wildlife such as otters, birds, and even a manatee or two. After you store your kayak or boat in Camden Bay's locked facilities, you will enjoy the gorgeous new finishes inside your apartment. White shaker cabinets with brushed nickel hardware, gray concrete quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances, digital thermostats, and wood-inspired flooring or carpet all await you when you walk in the door.

Photos Courtesy of Camden Bay in Tampa, FL

Camden Preserve is in the heart of South Tampa, with direct access to the water of Tampa Bay. Take a stroll through the mangroves on our new boardwalk that leads out to our kayak launch. You will be in the water exploring all that the Westshore area has to offer in minutes. You can even paddle over to Picnic Island and lay on the sandy white beach before you head home. Once inside your newly renovated apartment home, you will enjoy espresso-colored wood cabinetry, stainless steel appliances, brushed nickel hardware, quartz countertops, crown molding, and large walk-in closets.

Photos Courtesy of Camden Preserve in Tampa, FL

Camden Bay and Camden Preserve are perfect for anyone who wants to be on the water in no time after leaving their front door. Call us today to schedule an appointment to view our unique apartments and incredible amenities.

You will love to call Camden home!

Disclaimer

Camden Property Trust published this content on 11 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 June 2021 05:45:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 1 094 M - -
Net income 2021 143 M - -
Net Debt 2021 2 987 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 89,9x
Yield 2021 2,48%
Capitalization 13 191 M 13 191 M -
EV / Sales 2021 14,8x
EV / Sales 2022 14,1x
Nbr of Employees 1 700
Free-Float 90,2%
Chart CAMDEN PROPERTY TRUST
Duration : Period :
Camden Property Trust Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CAMDEN PROPERTY TRUST
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 128,82 $
Last Close Price 135,04 $
Spread / Highest target 3,67%
Spread / Average Target -4,60%
Spread / Lowest Target -17,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Richard J. Campo Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
H. Malcolm Stewart President & Chief Operating Officer
Alexander J. K. Jessett Chief Financial Officer & Executive VP-Finance
Kristy P. Simonette Chief Information Officer & SVP-Strategic Services
Jimmy Whorton Vice President-Information Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CAMDEN PROPERTY TRUST35.15%13 191
EQUITY RESIDENTIAL36.30%29 677
AVALONBAY COMMUNITIES, INC.33.80%29 374
INVITATION HOMES INC.27.78%21 259
ESSEX PROPERTY TRUST, INC.32.27%20 152
SUN COMMUNITIES, INC.16.87%19 605