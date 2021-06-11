Camden Property Trust : Love the water? Camden Bay & Camden...

Love the water? Camden Bay & Camden Preserve is the perfect home for you!

Surrounded by blue water, green mangroves, and sandy white beaches, Tampa Bay is an outdoor adventurer's paradise. If you are like me and love being out in the water, then Camden Bay and Camden Preserve are the perfect places for you to call home! You can be paddling on the water of Tampa Bay in just minutes. On top of that, both communities have beautiful interior upgrades you will love!

Camden Bay is surrounded by a 1,000-acre nature preserve and is located on a canal that leads into Tampa Bay. With a boat and kayak launch inside the community, you will be enjoying the water and scenery in no time. Explore the canals or paddle out to the bay. You will see interesting wildlife such as otters, birds, and even a manatee or two. After you store your kayak or boat in Camden Bay's locked facilities, you will enjoy the gorgeous new finishes inside your apartment. White shaker cabinets with brushed nickel hardware, gray concrete quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances, digital thermostats, and wood-inspired flooring or carpet all await you when you walk in the door.

Camden Preserve is in the heart of South Tampa, with direct access to the water of Tampa Bay. Take a stroll through the mangroves on our new boardwalk that leads out to our kayak launch. You will be in the water exploring all that the Westshore area has to offer in minutes. You can even paddle over to Picnic Island and lay on the sandy white beach before you head home. Once inside your newly renovated apartment home, you will enjoy espresso-colored wood cabinetry, stainless steel appliances, brushed nickel hardware, quartz countertops, crown molding, and large walk-in closets.

Camden Bay and Camden Preserve are perfect for anyone who wants to be on the water in no time after leaving their front door. Call us today to schedule an appointment to view our unique apartments and incredible amenities.

You will love to call Camden home!