Camden Property Trust : Unpack Like a Pro With These Tips

Unpack Like a Pro With These Tips

Moving is consistently listed as one of the most stressful events in someone's life. Even if your move is for a positive life change, the process can be overwhelming. When you're in the home stretch, moving into your new apartment, and asking yourself, 'what do I do with all these boxes?' - make your move-in life a little easier with these unpacking tips.

Set Up Some Essentials

Only unpack some essentials as you're getting started -you'll need provisions like water and snacks to keep your energy up, plus somebasics like toilet paper, hand or dish soap, and hand towels. Don't forget moving-specific items like a box cutter and large trash bags.

Pro Tip: Set up the spot you'll land when you're done with a long day of unpacking. Setting up your bed and a few bathroom essentials like your toothbrush and toothpaste, plus some bath towels so you can take a nice, hot shower at the end of a day. While you're at it, track down your coffee maker and a cup, so you don't have to do it first thing in the morning. Future you will be so thankful!

Organize Your Boxes by Room

Here's hoping you took a moment during the packingprocess to label your boxes, even a little bit of a hint about what's inside abox will make your life easier. Even better, if you made a list of boxes while you were packing, now is the time to check off items as you unpack. This way, you'll know if something is missing or anything was broken along the way.

Start clearing out that big bunch of boxes in the middle of your living room by taking moving them into the spaces where those items belong. This eliminates some of the walking back and forth from room to room.

Pro Tip: If you're movingduring the summer, leave your winter clothes in their storage boxes and

photo courtesy of cottonbro on Pexels

prioritize your warm-weather options or vice versa.

Take Breaks

Unpacking shouldn't take weeks, but it likely won't bedone in just a couple of hours, either. If you need a break, take one!

Pro Tip:Set up the TV last - it's so easy for the television tobecome a welcome distraction while you're unpacking. Next thing you know, you're sitting on a box watching your third episode of a series. Resist the urge to get the TVset up right away. Our suggestion; set up a Bluetooth speaker and stream some music. We won't judge if you do a little shimmy as you unbox your favorite items to your favorite song.

photo courtesy of cottonbro on Pexels

Make a (Flexible) Plan

Map out how you want your furniture and put large itemson the perimeter of the room. Draw on your floor plan if you have a copy - roomdimensions are helpful to know whether your larger furniture items will fit.

Remember, the goal isn't to have everything perfect right away. You'll likely move things around and figure out what goes where best after you've settled in for at least a few days. Unpack a few of your favorite items like a throw blanket you love or some framed family photos to immediately make your apartment feel more like home.

Pro Tip: Break down boxes as you go and throw away wrapping or packing materials you will not reuse. You're home! Seeing your progress as the boxes dwindle down could help keep you motivated. You'll also see your room take shape as more items are put in place.

Now that you have some pro unpacking tips, the transition to your new Camden apartment should be a smooth one. If you're just gettingready to move, read about how moving on a weekday can save you money and time!