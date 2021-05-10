Houston Spotlight: You'll Love the Amenities at Camden Heights

Camden Heights features one, two, and three-bedroom apartment homes in the Historic Heights District in Houston, Texas. The Heights, as locals know it, places you right in the middle of one of Houston's most sought-after neighborhoods to live.

2021 is about feeling our best and getting the most out of our time. What better way to do that than with the tools we already have? Look no further than your apartment community for ways to enjoy your home with amenities made just for you!

Camden Heights close to downtown Houston

Camden Heights is the community to call your next home! From the convenient freeway access to plentiful local foodie spots and proximity to major parks in the Houston area, you'll find so many good reasons to call Camden Heights home! Take some advice from a local on how to take advantage of the benefits of living at Camden Heights!

Spice Things Up in your Spacious Kitchen

Making meals in your home is a great way to save a few bucks while getting creative. With home delivery groceries now the new normal, you can plan and cook your meals to your liking. Camden Height's spacious quartz countertops and islands will allow you and your guests a roomy experience in the kitchen. Make it an event and unleash your inner chef!

Let Some Fresh Air In

If your Camden Heights apartment has a patio or balcony, swing the doors open and let some fresh air in. Bring harmony to your home by adding plants to your patio, dine al fresco, or simply sink into your latest read on the balcony. Enjoy the view of the Houston skyline from select homes at Camden Heights. A little fresh air never harmed anybody!

Fitness Center at Camden Heights

Reach Your Health Goals in the Fitness Center

Camden Heights 24-hr Fitness Center is ready for you and your goals! Equipped with free weights, treadmills, a punching bag, a spin studio, medicine balls, and so much more. Mere steps away from your apartment, getting to the gym has never been easier. Allow yourself to take time and disconnect from the hustle and bustle while feeling your best at your home Fitness Center.

Spend a Day at the Resort-Style Pool

Camden's resort-style pool with cascading waterfall is here for you and your guests. Sometimes a day at the pool is all you need for a change of scenery and to get re-energized. Dip your toes in, sit poolside and read a book, take a swim, or soak up the sun however you choose!

Go for a Stroll

Go for a stroll around the community with your pup, or get your paces in indoors by hopping on a treadmill in the Fitness Center. If walking outdoors is your thing, then you'll love this: Camden Heights is the only Houston apartment community with direct access to the https://houstonparksboard.org/trips/take-a-family-ride-along-white-oak-b...' target='_blank'>Heights Hike and Bike Trail! A walk through nature is a great way to shake off the day's stressors. Grab a friend on a sunny Houston day and enjoy the beautiful sights the city has to offer.

Now that you've read our friendly advice on how to take advantage of Camden Heights location and amenities, take one day at a time to enjoy them! Being a resident at Camden Heights has many perks, and using amenities is a small way to feel and stay connected. Come home to www.camdenliving.com/houston-tx-apartments/camden-heights/apartments?mov...'>https://www.camdenliving.com/houston-tx-apartments/camden-heights/apartm...' target='_blank'>Camden Heights.