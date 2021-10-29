Log in
Adaptation & Innovation - An Interview with Grant Isaac

10/29/2021
TradeTech

uranium prices & analysis since 1968

TheNuclear

Review

October 2021 | Number 638

Adaptation & Innovation

in the Uranium Market-

An Interview with

Cameco's Grant Isaac

Building China's Nuclear Future

Feature

A TradeTech publication

Adaptation & Innovation intheUraniumMarket- AnInterviewwith Cameco'sGrantIsaac

Forthreedecades,CamecoCorporation(TSX:CCO|NYSE:CCJ)hasbeen safelyandreliablyproducinguraniumandnuclearfuelproductstogenerate electricityattheworld'snuclearpowerplants.Asoneofthelargestglobal nuclearfuelproviders,Camecotier-oneoperationshavethelicensedcapacity toproducemorethan53millionpounds(100%basis)ofuraniumconcentrates annually.Inaddition,theSaskatchewan-basedcompanyisasupplierof uraniumrefining,conversion,andfuelmanufacturingservices.Inthisarticle, "TheNuclearReview"featuresaconversationwithGrantIsaac,seniorvice presidentandchieffinancialofficerforCameco,whodiscussesthecompany's uraniumassets,tier-oneproduction,andmarketingstrategies.

TNR: Whatmilestoneeventshave definedCameco'sestablished historyintheuranium-rich AthabascaBasininSaskatchewan? Isaac: Cameco has a long history

in Saskatchewan's AthabascaBasin with two of our tier-one mining assets residing inthe prolific basin. In the 1990s, wedeveloped our McArthur River Minebringingintoproduction the largest high-grade uranium mine in the world, leveragedwith the existing Key Lake Mill, whichis the world's largest.

In 2015,commercial production from the Cigar Lake Mine was declared. Similar to the McArthur River Mine, the Cigar LakeMine production also leveragedOrano's McLean Lake Mill. Initially determined to be impossible to mine, thedevelopment of both high-grade assets demanded webe innovative by developing and applying new yet deliverable approaches

to underground mining. Success overcoming each challenge with

innovative mining solutionsalways requires the full engagement of our regulators. This engagementand commitment to protecting employees, communities, and the environment translated into 10-yearlicenses at

our Saskatchewanoperations. These milestones were not easilyachieved, they were hardearned by our outstanding teams.

TNR: WhatdoesCamecoseeas adaptiveandinnovative trendsin theuraniummarkettoday? Isaac: Our thanks to TradeTech for

the opportunity to participate in the "Spotlight onInnovation" series. As usual, you are leading the industry by focusingon key issueslike innovation. Indeed, youare practicing it yourself. The development of the Production CostIndicator (PCI) represents the most significant innovation inprice reporting we have seen. Recognizing that investments in required productive capacity are not keeping pace with

Grant Isaac, Senior Vice President

  • Chief Financial Officer, Cameco Corp. demand, you identified that the problem isaclassicsignaling failure in the market.

The long-term uraniumprice had becomeunmooredfrom the realities ofproject delivery and production economics. An oversuppliedspot market had pulled the term price down tobe the forward price of surplus spot material. Clearly, you saw the negative consequences forourindustry. Low prices haveprevented investment

in the productivecapacitythat is indisputably required inthefuture resulting in a structural gap (Figure1).

Whyis this so important? As theglobal climate crisis hasdriventhe challenge of achieving net-carbon zero targets,

a globalenergy crisis has now taken hold.Nuclear power has an unparalleled opportunityto expand delivery of carbon-free,secure, reliable,

19 The Nuclear Review October 2021

www.uranium.info

Feature

A TradeTech publication

and affordable energy. We would argue that the future of nuclear powerhas never been more promising. Keyto this future is a stable nuclear fuelcycle. However, persistent price signaling failures have created a worrisome structural gap between productive capacity anddemand. Investments that need to occur now, to be availableto meet the future demand, arenot being madedue to insufficient pricesignals. A global supplychaincrisis adds a more immediate risk. It would be tragic if improper price signalingtoday meant that nuclear power's tremendous opportunity was constrainedbecause of doubts about thestability and reliabilityof the nuclear fuel cycle.

Building on the PCIinnovation, you are now tackling the hard realities of project delivery and productionin the uraniumsegment andproviding the roadmap forlong-termsupply stability. You are posing the tough questions such as: what is a tier-one producer, what is a tier-one asset, whatis the role of ESG(environmental, social, and governance)factors and innovation in uraniumsupply.You areshining a light on both the tremendous opportunities and,moreimportantly, thesignificant

challenges thatthe uranium supply side faces in meeting the demand ofthefuture. We arepleasedto provideour viewson these crucial questions.

TNR: Whatarethekeypointsthat customersandinvestorsshould knowaboutCamecotoday? Isaac: Customersand investors

know that our strategy-based on experience withevery market transition-creates thecombination of operational flexibility, market alignment,and financial strength required for full-cyclevalue capture and security of supply.

Cameco is a leadingcommercial tier-one producer with proven tier-one uraniumand fuel service assets achievingoutstanding ESG performance.We are continually innovating to improvetheefficiency andreliabilityof our supply. Customers andinvestors alikecan count on us to do what we saywe will do,to deliver on our commitments and,ultimately, to providethem thelong-term value they are both expectingwith the comfort of knowing that we willresponsibly managerisk.

TNR: Itiscommontohearterms suchas"Tier-OneUranium Producer"todescribeactualor potentialuraniumproducers. Whatattributes-geological, engineering,regulatory, socioeconomic,environmental, managerial,andmarket-related- distinguishCamecoas

a"Tier-OneProducer"? Isaac: Atier-one producer is

proven, it is not simply promised and promoted. Toanswerthis question, let's remember that the uraniummarket structure is principally basedon term contracts coveringtheannual run- rate requirements ofnuclear power plants with a smallspot market to serve discretionary demand. The market hassuffered through a decadewhere uncommitted primary production withoutacontracthome has swamped the spot market. Consequently, the term price, which is supposed to reflect the fullcostsof productive capacity, collapsed tobe nothing more than the forward price of surplus spotmaterial.

A tier-one producer understandsthe structure of theuranium market and the negative impactsof uncommitted primary production. It understands that having a great resource base is

a necessary but far fromasufficient condition forvalue captureand supplystability. Along with a great resource base, a tier-one producer is a proven and reliable operator with a recordof honouring annual term supply commitments. A producer with extensive licensing, permitting, and operating experience. A tier-one producer isvertically integrated with tier-oneassets inkey segments of the nuclear fuel cycle, with verifiable performance across ESG metrics.

Figure 1 UraniumSupply&Demandthrough2040, TradeTechForward

AvailabilityModel1

Source: TradeTech

A tier-oneproducerretains the financial capacity to self manage risk and position for opportunity.Crucially,

20 The Nuclear Review October 2021

www.uranium.info

Feature

A TradeTech publication

140

Million lbs U3O8

US$/lb U3O8

$100

(where annual contracted volumes

equal or exceed annual uranium

$90

120

consumption) restores the dominance

$80

100

of theterm market over the spot

$70

market.

80

$60

$50

60

It is strategically foolishto position

$40

productive capacity to be exposed to

40

$30

the discretionary demand of thespot

20

$20

©2021 TradeTech

$10

market, which hasneither the size nor

0

$0

the transaction frequency toabsorb

uncommitted primary production

withoutbeing rapidly value destructive

Term Transactions

TradeTech Long Term Uranium Price

for both investors and for the industry.

Figure 2 TermContractVolumesvsTradeTech'smonthlyLong-TermU3O8

Clearly, it is strategically wise toposition

Price,2000-2021

for contracting inthecyclicalterm

Source: TradeTech

market (Figure2).

a tier-one producer hasamarket

discretionaryspotmarket.Canyou

alignment contractstrategy, carefully

explainwhatthismeans?

The industrial structure of the nuclear

planning productiondecisions to

Isaac: Sincespotisnotthemarket,true

fuel cycle, often overlooked, is also

match cyclical termcontract market

contractingvalueisonlycapturedand

criticalto understand.About halfof the

opportunities from endusers.

measuredfullcycle.Asnotedpreviously,

currentand potential future uranium

A tier-one producer recognizes the

theuraniummarketstructureisone

supply could be categorizedas tier

uranium marketstructureand does

wherethevastmajorityofrun-ratefuel

zero;supply that historically has not

not build and operate productive

requirementsareprocuredunderterm

responded toprice signals and should

capacityexposed to the discretionary

contractswithonlyasmall,discretionary

not beexpected to in the future. It just

spot market; timeand time again this

spotmarket.Thismarketstructureserves

comes to themarket. And, during low

strategy of uncommittedprimary

therealitythatnuclearpowerislargely

levelsof term contracting, it comesto

production hasrepresented nothing

baseloadelectricityandthefuelsupply

the spot market. Tier-zero suppliers

morethan a threatto sustainable

isarelativelysmallproportionofoverall

have ranged from diversified mining

supply as significant value transfers

operatingcostscomparedtoother

companies with uranium as

from the supply-sideof the market

sourcesofbaseloadlikenaturalgasand

a by-product to state-owned

(whether privateorstate investors) to

coal.

enterpriseswith production volume

thedemand side of the market (well-

strategies or, more damaging to price

informed fuel buyerscapturing the

Thecurrent energy crisisand spiking

signals, strategies to serve state nuclear

valueof anoversupplied spot market).

energy prices areclear evidenceof this

power ambitions with low-cost fuel.

A tier-one producer hasproven, reliable,

reality. Theuranium price signaling

failurewas caused by persistent and

The great news for Cameco is that the

long-termsupply and valuecreation.

poorlytimed primary production with

tier-zerosupply is notsufficient to meet

Confusingpromises and promotion

no contract home being dumpedinto

all of the demand. Commercial, price-

with proof risks creatingafalse sense of

the under-sizedspot market. The long-

sensitivesupply is definitely required.

security in the long-term stability of the

termprice broke from being a reference

But it is strategicallyfoolish toassume

nuclear fuelcycle.

to production economics and settled

that the tier-zero supplywill adjust to

TNR: Youstatethatatier-one

out to betheforwardprice of surplus

the commercial supply. Instead, it is

spot material. Thereis noindication

criticalforcommercial suppliersto have

producerrecognizestheuranium

that the uranium market structure is

a clear market alignment strategy and

marketstructureanddoesnot

breaking fromaterm-contractmarket

tomake full-cycle contracting decisions

buildandoperateproductive

and to a fullyspot market. In fact,

locating productive capacity inthe

capacityexposedtothe

replacement-rate contractingcycles

availablecommercial space,capturing

21 The Nuclear Review October 2021

www.uranium.info

"A tier-oneproducer has proven, reliable, long-termsupply and value creation. Confusing promises and promotion with proof risks creating a false sense of security in the long-termstability of the nuclear fuel cycle."

Feature

A TradeTech publication

maximum value while not contributing tovalue destructive spotoversupply.

At Cameco, our contractingdecisions account for the marketstructure,the industrial structure and the distinct cyclicalityat the front end of the nuclear business. We capture maximum value for ourinvestors, providemaximum supply reliability for ourcustomers, and fuelclean, carbon-free baseload electricity overthefull cycle.

TNR: WhenwelookatCameco's averagerealizedpricewesee thatitoutperformsthemarket overthecycle.Can

youtalkabout thedriversbehind yourperformance, contractingdecisions, andachievinginvestor support?

This question is really about the alignment of

industry and investor interests in the supplyofnuclearfuel.Astablefuelcycle needsinvestors willingto supportthe return andexpansion of commercial uraniumproduction. There is a lot to unpack so let's examine this in detail.

For investors, the role of nuclear power in a net-carbon zero world amplified by a current energy crisis createstremendousinvestment opportunity. Over the nextdecade, currentproductivecapacity equals only about 70 percent of the run-rate requirements. Thirty percent of the requirements need newproduction. Theimbalance only grows over

a 15- and 20-yearoutlook. As

100percent ofthe future demand chasesthe70 percent of productive capacity currently available, a term- contracting cycle will occur. During the contracting cycle, the term pricewill anchor totheproduction economics.

More likely,during a contracting cycle, the price may shootwellabove the production economiclevel for a brief period oftime. Incumbent producers with actual supply capture the value fromthese pricelevels, which are reflected inmulti-year term contracts . However, inthepast, this priceovershoot has also incentivized investmentin excess productive capacity based upon the beliefthat prices willremainat theselevels permanently. Given the time frames betweenmine investments and actual production,this productivecapacity misses the contracting opportunity and

shows up after thedemand has been captured by incumbentproducers.This homeless capacity is now exposed to the spot market andbecomes rapidly value destructivefor investors and destabilizing for the fuel cycle as these producers cannot survive the spot exposure.

The distinct cyclicalityof term contracting meansthat investors are rewarded by the cash flow generated from a commercial producer'scontract portfoliothat is leveragedto higher prices and protected from lower prices. Long-term investors understand the term contractingcycle and understand that uranium assets must be managed with a marketalignmentstrategy and contractedfor full-cycle cash flow generation. Theseinvestors understand that spotis notthe market and that buildingcommercial productive capacity without a contract

home results inprice-destructive spot exposure undermining the value of the assets. Theseinvestors underpin the stability of commercial nuclear fuel supply.

Obviously, not allinvestors are long-term. Some recognize that the supplyanddemandimbalance will, once again,drive rapidprice improvement which, ofcourse, supports the share priceof producers and, disproportionately, the share price of potential producers. The goal is simply to participatein thiscapital gain with no conviction to stay invested

full cycle. Without full-cycle conviction, theseinvestors are often unconcerned what happens to the contract portfolio of a commercial supplier ina price-off cycle as they don't intend to participate in it.

A proper functioning capitalmarket fundamentally requires both type of investors (and allthose inbetween). However,commercial producers, advanced explorationcompanies and, indeed, other investorsmust be careful to ignore inaccurate and misleading statementsfrom short-term investment pundits oncrucial matters such as whatconstitutes appropriate uranium fuel cycle contracting. Perhaps these statements may simply reflect a genuinelack of knowledge aboutthe role of the discretionary spotmarket in the overall market structure.

Perhaps more likely, these statements may be purposely aimed to target and takeadvantage of newinvestor interest- such as the new interestfrom cleanenergy investors or from social platform investment communities- to encourage these investors tofollow into particular investments only to be

22 The Nuclear Review October 2021

www.uranium.info

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Cameco Corporation published this content on 29 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 October 2021 16:41:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
