Adaptation & Innovation - An Interview with Grant Isaac

TNR: Whatmilestoneeventshave definedCameco'sestablished historyintheuranium-rich AthabascaBasininSaskatchewan? Isaac: Cameco has a long history in Saskatchewan's AthabascaBasin with two of our tier-one mining assets residing inthe prolific basin. In the 1990s, wedeveloped our McArthur River Minebringingintoproduction the largest high-grade uranium mine in the world, leveragedwith the existing Key Lake Mill, whichis the world's largest. In 2015,commercial production from the Cigar Lake Mine was declared. Similar to the McArthur River Mine, the Cigar LakeMine production also leveragedOrano's McLean Lake Mill. Initially determined to be impossible to mine, thedevelopment of both high-grade assets demanded webe innovative by developing and applying new yet deliverable approaches to underground mining. Success overcoming each challenge with

innovative mining solutionsalways requires the full engagement of our regulators. This engagementand commitment to protecting employees, communities, and the environment translated into 10-yearlicenses at our Saskatchewanoperations. These milestones were not easilyachieved, they were hardearned by our outstanding teams. TNR: WhatdoesCamecoseeas adaptiveandinnovative trendsin theuraniummarkettoday? Isaac: Our thanks to TradeTech for the opportunity to participate in the "Spotlight onInnovation" series. As usual, you are leading the industry by focusingon key issueslike innovation. Indeed, youare practicing it yourself. The development of the Production CostIndicator (PCI) represents the most significant innovation inprice reporting we have seen. Recognizing that investments in required productive capacity are not keeping pace with