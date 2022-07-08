Cameco : 2021 ESG Performance Table (xlsx, 78 KB) 07/08/2022 | 10:04am EDT Send by mail :

Performance_table 2021 ESG Report Performance Table Indicator Units 2019 2020 2021 Reference Notes Boundary COMPANY CONTEXT Operations Revenues thousand CAD $ 1,862,925 1,800,073 1,474,984 GRI 201-1 Cameco's sale of products and services Total mining production lbs U3O8 9,047,595 5,064,503 6,091,172 EM-MM-000.A Cameco's equity share of production from Cameco operated facilities. Cameco's share of production from Joint Venture Inkai mine in Kazakhstan is not included. Cameco equity share of operating facilities excluding JV Inkai Production in our fuel services division (includes results for UF6, UO2, and fuel fabrication) KgU 13,263,756 11,641,285 12,097,638 EM-MM-000.A Cameco equity share of operating facilities ENVIRONMENT Units 2019 2020 2021 Reference Notes Boundary Water Total water withdrawn thousand m3 19,536 20,719 20,778 GRI G4 EN8 Includes intercepted water. Cameco withdraws water from surface water, collects groundwater, and withdraws water from municipal water utilities in the areas where we operate. Rainwater that comes into contact with our operations is collected and stored, which is reflected in our water withdrawal volumes. Cameco does not withdraw wastewater directly from other organizations. Water withdrawal from our exploration activities is not included. Cameco is currently evaluating how this indicator is reported to align with the new GRI standards and plans to update the way water withdrawal is reported in future ESG reports. Cameco operated facilities (100% basis) Fresh water withdrawn in regions with High or Extremely High Baseline Water Stress percent NR 0 0 EM-MM-140a.1 Fresh water defined as water with an average total dissolved solids (TDS) less or equal to 1,000 mg/L for the purpose of this indicator. Areas of High or Extremely High Baseline Water Stress were identified using the World Resources Institute Aqueduct tool. Cameco's North Butte operation is classified in an area of high water stress (3-4). Cameco withdraws fresh water from a drinking water aquifer at North Butte for use in firewater suppression systems, bathrooms, and sinks within surface buildings. The quantity of water withdrawn is < 5,000 m3 annually. This is such a small proportion of total water withdrawn that it is not measurable within the corporate total. Cameco operated facilities (100% basis) Number of incidents of non-compliance associated with water quality permits, standards, and regulations number 0 0 0 EM-MM-140a.2 Incidents of non-compliance associated with water quality permits, standards, and regulations are water-related incidents that resulted in formal enforcement actions. Cameco operated facilities (100% basis) Water quality Water discharged to: This indicator presents the annual volume of planned water discharge in thousands of cubic metres (thousand m3) by destination (i.e. surface water, municipal treatment facilities, land, evaporation pond, or deep disposal well) and treatment method (i.e. treated by Cameco, treated by municipal authorities, clean, or untreated). Cameco does not reuse water produced by other organizations. The annual volume of water discharged to evaporation from our Smith Ranch-Highland operation is not included. Surface water (clean diverted water to surface water) thousand m3 6,445,573 6,143,196 6,111,667 GRI G4 EN22 Surface water (clean treated water to surface water) thousand m3 12,118,755 13,144,970 12,146,931 GRI G4 EN22 Municipal treatment facilities thousand m3 191,003 164,201 142,744 GRI G4 EN22 Land application via irrigation thousand m3 135,930 145,724 131,613 GRI G4 EN22 Deep disposal well thousand m3 975,324 1,048,988 915,108 GRI G4 EN22 We only dispose of water into licensed disposal wells in our US operations. Evaporation pond thousand m3 27,140 11,665 41,463 GRI G4 EN22 ENVIRONMENT- CONTINUED Units 2019 2020 2021 Reference Notes Boundary Tailings and mineral wastes Weight of tailings and mineral waste tonnes 67,238 26,731 26,461 Annual change in unreclaimed waste rock inventory tonnes 44,040 23,089 15,443 Includes mineralized and non-mineralized waste rock. Weight of other mineral waste tonnes 21,749 1,429 7,236 Includes water treatment sludges and mine slimes. Weight of tailings waste tonnes 1,449 2,213 3,782 EM-MM-150a.5 Includes the amount of tailings generated by Cameco operated facilities. Cameco operated facilities (100% basis) Percent of tailings waste recycled percent 0% 0% 0% Cameco operated facilities (100% basis) Number of tailings impoundments (tailings management facilities) number 4 4 4 EM-MM-540a.1 Cameco has four tailings facilities but two are in-pit facilities. In-pit facilities are below the ground surface, so we do not classify them with respect to the consequence of a dam failure. Cameco operated facilities (100% basis) Number of tailings impoundments, broken down by Canadian Dam Association Consequence Classification Rating number N/A Significant Significant EM-MM-150a.3 Cameco operated facilities (100% basis) Non-mineral wastes Non-mineral waste does not include solid waste generated as tailings, water treatment sludge and slime, or waste rock. Non-mineral waste does include mineral processing waste. Cameco does not generate intermediate or high-level radioactive waste. The total amount of low-level radioactive, non-hazardous, and hazardous waste generated in each category is separated and presented by disposal method: diverted, landfilled, or stored on site. Diverted materials include those that are recycled, reused, repurposed, or reprocessed. We separate waste into these disposal categories using internal tracking systems that track the inventory of waste on site and the transfer of waste off site. The amount of waste transferred off site is confirmed through information provided by the receiving organization. Weight of low-level radioactive waste tonnes 5,707 6,258 6,862 - 0 Low-level radioactive waste includes industrial materials that have become contaminated with radioactive material and are more radioactive than clearance levels and exemption quantities allow. Includes industrial materials such as protective equipment, paper, cardboard, equipment, tools, metal, plastic, concrete, sand, sludges, insulation, and wood. At our Saskatchewan facilities, this waste is referred to as contaminated waste. At our U.S. facilities, it is referred to as 11e2 byproduct. Cameco operated facilities (100% basis) Low-level radioactive waste diverted tonnes 1,466 1,043 1,279 - 0 Cameco operated facilities (100% basis) Low-level radioactive waste landfilled or stored tonnes 4,241 5,216 5,583 - 0 Cameco operated facilities (100% basis) Cameco operated facilities (100% basis) Weight of non-hazardous waste tonnes 1,564 1,330 2,192 GRI 306-3 Non-hazardous waste includes domestic, commercial, and industrial materials that become waste, such as plastic, tin, paper and cardboard, tires, metal, wood pallets, kitchen cooking oil, and wood. Cameco operated facilities (100% basis) Non-hazardous waste diverted tonnes 748 645 663 GRI 306-4 Cameco operated facilities (100% basis) Non-hazardous waste landfilled or stored tonnes 816 685 1,530 GRI 306-5 Cameco operated facilities (100% basis) Cameco operated facilities (100% basis) Weight of hazardous waste tonnes 183 247 291 EM-MM-150a.7 Hazardous waste includes hazardous recyclable materials, and generally means a waste with hazardous properties that may have potential effects to human health or the environment. Includes materials such as used petroleum fuels (oil, diesel, gas), batteries, paint and paint-related materials, compressed gas cylinders, and light fixtures. Cameco operated facilities (100% basis) Hazardous waste diverted tonnes 130 155 261 GRI 306-4 Hazardous waste landfilled or stored tonnes 53 92 30 GRI 306-5 Processing waste Mineral processing waste is defined as the total non-hazardous, hazardous, and low-level radioactive waste generated during mineral processing by all facilities within the fuel services division. The waste generated during mineral processing is a subset of the categories above and should not be added to the wastes describes above. Weight of total mineral processing waste tonnes 2,509 4,273 2,665 EM-MM-150a.2 Percent of total mineral processing waste diverted percent 35% 29% 57% EM-MM-150a.2 ENVIRONMENT- CONTINUED Units 2019 2020 2021 Reference Notes Boundary GHG emissions/energy use Cameco's scope 1 greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions are presented as tonnes of carbon dioxide equivalents (CO2e). CO2e is used to compare the emissions from various GHG sources based on their global warming potential (GWP). Cameco adopted the GWPs published by Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) and the United States Environmental Protection Agency (US EPA), which reference the GWPs stated in the International Panel on Climate Change's Fourth Assessment Report. Cameco's significant sources of direct GHG emissions include those generated by the consumption of fuel from non-renewable sources and industrial processes. Emission factors that are country- and fuel-specific are used to convert the fossil fuels consumed to GHG emissions in CO2e. For our Canadian operations, we have used emission factors published by ECCC through the Greenhouse Gas Reporting Program. For our US operations, we use the emission factors published by the US EPA in the most recent Emission Factors for Greenhouse Gas Inventories document. Cameco's indirect (Scope 2) GHG emissions are presented as CO2e. CO2e is used to compare the emissions from various GHG sources based on their GWP. Cameco adopted the GWPs published by ECCC and the US EPA, which reference the GWPs stated in the International Panel on Climate Change's Fourth Assessment Report. Indirect GHG emissions are calculated by applying a utility- or region-specific emission factor to the amount of electricity purchased from that area, which is determined through utility invoices. Gross global Scope 1 emissions (equity share) tonnes CO2e 89,052 86,981 85,909 EM-MM-110a.1 Under the equity share approach, we have adjusted the GHG emissions reported to align with our financial ownership, specifically: 69.805% of McArthur River mine, 83.333% of Key Lake mill, 50.025% of Cigar Lake mine, and we have included 40% of emissions from JV Inkai. Cameco equity share of operating facilities (includes JV Inkai) Scope 2 emissions (equity share) tonnes CO2e 132,270 113,707 131,089 GRI 305-2 Cameco equity share of operating facilities (includes JV Inkai) Gross global Scope 1 emissions (operational control) tonnes CO2e 104,320 101,685 100,418 GRI 305-1 Operational control basis means we report 100% of GHG emissions from Cameco operated facilities regardless of financial ownership. Cameco operated facilities (100% basis) Scope 2 emissions (operational control) tonnes CO2e 173,370 146,586 173,282 GRI 305-2 Cameco operated facilities (100% basis) Cameco operated facilities (100% basis) Total energy consumed GJ 3,261,156 3,189,800 3,222,286 EM-MM-130a.1 Cameco's energy consumption includes energy consumed as fuel from non-renewable sources and energy consumed as electricity. Energy consumed as fuel from non-renewable sources is calculated by applying a fuel- and region-specific energy content factor to the consumed volume of non-renewable energy sources at Cameco's operations. These energy sources include propane, natural gas, diesel and gasoline. Cameco does not utilize renewable energy sources directly. Energy consumed as electricity is calculated by applying a conversion factor of 0.0036 gigajoules per kilowatt hour (GJ/kwh) to the raw electricity consumption. Cameco does not sell energy as electricity, heating, cooling, or steam. Cameco operated facilities (100% basis) Grid electricity percent 46% 46% 47% EM-MM-130a.1 Transition to a low carbon economy Scope 1 emissions covered under emissions-limiting regulations (operational control) percent 96% 96% 96% EM-MM-110a.1 Cameco operated facilities (100% basis) Scope 1 emissions covered under emissions-limiting regulations (equity share) percent 73% 75% 74% EM-MM-110a.1 Cameco equity share of operating facilities (includes JV Inkai) Air quality Air emissions are reported for operated facilities in Canada only. Air emissions from our in situ recovery operations in the US are not material for this indicator and are not included. Air emissions of NOx, SO2, CO, VOCs, PM, PM10, PM2.5 and NH3 are calculated using the guidance provided by Environment and Climate Change Canada through the National Pollutant Release Inventory. The total air emissions for these constituents include air emissions released through point sources such as process stacks, storage and handling, fugitive emissions, and as a result of road dust. Air emissions of uranium and Hydrogen Fluoride include air emissions released through point sources. Cameco operated facilities in Canada (100% basis) Carbon Monoxide (CO) tonnes 10 9 0 EM-MM-120a.1 Cameco operated facilities in Canada (100% basis) NOx (excluding N2O) tonnes 118 138 119 EM-MM-120a.1 Cameco operated facilities in Canada (100% basis) SOx tonnes 0 0 0 EM-MM-120a.1 Cameco operated facilities in Canada (100% basis) Particulate matter (PM10) tonnes 156 149 214 EM-MM-120a.1 Cameco operated facilities in Canada (100% basis) Volatile organic compounds (VOCs) tonnes 1 1 0 EM-MM-120a.1 Cameco operated facilities in Canada (100% basis) Ammonia (NH3) tonnes 39 38 35 - 0 Cameco operated facilities in Canada (100% basis) Uranium tonnes 0.05 0.05 0.04 - 0 Cameco operated facilities in Canada (100% basis) Hydrogen Fluoride tonnes 0.53 0.61 0.63 RT-CH-120a.1 Cameco operated facilities in Canada (100% basis) ENVIRONMENT- CONTINUED Units 2019 2020 2021 Reference Notes Boundary Biodiversity/land Proved reserves in or near sites with protected conservation status or endangered species habitat percent 33 34 38 EM-MM-160a.3 Protected conservation status or endangered species habitat in alignment with SASB Standards definition. Cameco ownership of deposits Probable reserves in or near sites with protected conservation status or endangered species habitat percent 61 57 53 EM-MM-160a.3 Cameco ownership of deposits Acid-generating seepage, waste rock Percentage of mine sites where acid-generating seepage into surrounding surface water and/or groundwater is: Predicted to occur percent 17% 20% 33% EM-MM-160a.2 The percentage of mine sites in 2019 have been restated since the publication of our 2020 ESG report. Actively mitigated percent 17% 20% 33% EM-MM-160a.2 Active mitigation includes placing waste rock on a lined facility and collecting seepage. Under treatment or remediation percent 0% 0% 0% EM-MM-160a.2 Percentage of annual production output in metric tons (on an equity share basis) where acid-generating seepage into surrounding surface water and/or groundwater is: Predicted to occur percent 73% 64% 63% EM-MM-160a.2 Actively mitigated percent 73% 64% 63% EM-MM-160a.2 Active mitigation includes placing waste rock on a lined facility and collecting seepage. Under treatment or remediation percent 0% 0% 0% EM-MM-160a.2 Decomissioning/closure Terrestrial acreage disturbed hectares 3,174 3,199 3,199 EM-MD-160a.3 Cameco's land, leased and owned, currently in use and not yet rehabilitated. This indicator excludes advanced uranium projects (Kintyre, Yeelirrie, Millennium), office structures, exploration activities, operations in which Cameco does not have operational control, or rented facilities that Cameco operates (Cobourg). The definition of land disturbed and not yet rehabilitated is dependent on the jurisdiction of the operation. In Saskatchewan, total land disturbed and not yet rehabilitated is accepted by regulators as "Developed" land. In the US, total land disturbed and not yet rehabilitated is defined by regulators as "Affected Area". For Ontario, total land disturbed is equal to the licensed area of the facility. Terrestrial acreage restored hectares 25 0 0 EM-MD-160a.3 Cameco operated facilities (100% basis) SOCIAL Units 2019 2020 2021 Reference Notes Boundary Occupational safety/health Avg. radiation dose to employees mSv/year 0.89 0.88 0.95 - 0 The average radiation dose is an arithmetic average of the annual effective doses received by all workers monitored for radiation at Cameco operated facilities at our mining, milling, and fuel services divisions in Saskatchewan, Ontario, and the US. Cameco operated facilities (100% basis) Avg. radiation dose to contractors mSv/year 0.20 0.22 0.24 - 0 Cameco operated facilities (100% basis) Avg. radiation dose to employees and contractors mSv/year 0.57 0.59 0.60 - 0 Cameco operated facilities (100% basis) Total Recordable Injury Rate (TRIR) TRIR as defined by US OSHA. TRIR employees incidents per 200,000 hours worked 1.5 1.1 1.0 EM-MM-320a.1 Cameco operated facilities (100% basis) TRIR contractors 2.6 3.9 2.2 EM-MM-320a.1 Cameco operated facilities (100% basis) TRIR combined (all Cameco) 1.8 1.7 1.3 - 0 Cameco operated facilities (100% basis) Fatality rate employees fatalities per 200,000 hours worked 0 0 0 EM-MM-320a.1 Cameco operated facilities (100% basis) Fatality rate contractors fatalities per 200,000 hours worked 0 0 0 EM-MM-320a.1 Cameco operated facilities (100% basis) Average hours of health and safety training for full-time employees hours 0 0 EM-MM-320a.1 Cameco operated facilities (100% basis) Transportation safety Number of transport incidents number 0 0 0 RT-CH-540a.2 Transport incidents include any transport incident that involves a release or potential release, per Section 8.2. of the Transportation of Dangerous Goods Regulation in Canada or 49 CFR 171.15 in the US. Cameco controlled transportation Employees Total number of employees number 1,885 1,931 2,095 EM-MM-000.B This indicator reports the total number of regular and temporary full- and part-time employees. Cameco operated facilities (100% basis) Total number of contractors number of FTEs 506 389 596 EM-MM-000.B Full time equivalent (FTE) contractors is equal to the number of contractor hours divided by 2,000 hours, as 2,000 hours is deemed the number of hours for a full-time equivalent employee. Cameco operated facilities (100% basis) Voluntary turnover rate percent 4% 3% 4% CG-EC-330a.2 Turnover is calculated on regular full- and part-time employees. Cameco operated facilities (100% basis) Involuntary turnover rate percent 3% 1% 2% CG-EC-330a.2 Cameco operated facilities (100% basis) Diversity and Inclusion Diversity information for employees is only maintained on all regular and temporary full and part time in Canada. Our US operations are no longer required to file their equity information as the operations have less than 100 employees. Total workforce Women percent 25% 25% 25% GRI 405-1 Cameco operated facilities (100% basis) Indigenous percent 18% 19% 21% GRI 405-1 Cameco operated facilities (100% basis) Visible Minority percent 6% 7% 8% GRI 405-1 Cameco operated facilities (100% basis) Persons with Disabilities percent 3% 3% 3% GRI 405-1 Cameco operated facilities (100% basis) Management Management includes select professional and supervisory positions, and all manager positions and above. Women percent 26% 25% 24% GRI 405-1 Cameco operated facilities (100% basis) Indigenous percent 4% 4% 4% GRI 405-1 Cameco operated facilities (100% basis) Visible Minority percent 5% 5% 5% GRI 405-1 Cameco operated facilities (100% basis) Persons with Disabilities percent 1% 1% 1% GRI 405-1 Cameco operated facilities (100% basis) Unions Employees covered under collective bargaining agreements number 23% 24% 25% EM-MM-310a.1 Cameco operated facilities (100% basis) Employees covered under collective bargaining agreements in Canada number 24% 25% 26% EM-MM-310a.1 Cameco operated facilities (100% basis) Employees covered under collective bargaining agreements outside of Canada number 0% 0% 0% EM-MM-310a.1 Cameco operated facilities (100% basis) Number of strikes and lockouts number 0 0 0 EM-MM-310a.2 Work stoppages involving 1,000 or more workers lasting one full shift or longer. Cameco operated facilities (100% basis) Duration of strikes and lockouts worker days idle 0 0 0 EM-MM-310a.2 Cameco operated facilities (100% basis) SOCIAL- CONTINUED Units 2019 2020 2021 Reference Notes Boundary Relationships with communities Number of non-technical delays number 0 4 2 EM-MM-210b.2 The non-technical delays in 2021 were related to COVID-19 and the wildfire in close proximity to our Cigar Lake mine. Cameco operated facilities (100% basis) Duration of non-technical delays days 0 237 110 EM-MM-210b.2 Cameco operated facilities (100% basis) Public support Reported data on public support is taken directly from polling Cameco undertakes in the various regions in which we operate. Data collection is undertaken by marketing research experts using industry-accepted methodology aimed at collecting unbiased opinions of community support. Accuracy of individual polls varies by region and from year to year based on individual sample sizes. It is important to note that polling questions in Ontario are framed in terms of support for Cameco operations specifically while other regions are asked about their support of the uranium industry more broadly. Saskatchewan percent 85 83 82 - 0 Northern Saskatchewan percent 85 75 78 - 0 Port Hope, Ontario percent 91 90 91 - 0 Blind River, Ontario percent N/A N/A 96 - 0 Nebraska percent N/A N/A N/A - 0 Wyoming percent N/A N/A N/A - 0 Indigenous rights Proved reserves in or near Indigenous land percent Not reported 82% 75% EM-MM-210a.2 Cameco defines Indigenous Land as Indigenous Territory, which is overlapping within the area of our northern Saskatchewan operations. Per the constitution of Kazakhstan, the land is owned by the state and there are no groups designated as Indigenous.The 2020 percentages have been restated since the publication of our 2020 ESG report. Cameco ownership of deposits Probable reserves in or near Indigenous land percent Not reported 70% 77% EM-MM-210a.2 Cameco ownership of deposits Indigenous employees in all positions at Northern Saskatchewan Operations percent 45% 46% 48% - 0 Cameco operated facilities in Saskatchewan Indigenous employees in management positions at Northern Saskatchewan Operations percent 6% 8% 8% - 0 Cameco operated facilities in Saskatchewan Progressive Aboriginal Relations Achievement Level Gold Three-year cycle Three-year cycle - 0 The Canadian Council of Aboriginal Business (CCAB) promotes the full involvement of Indigenous people in Canada's economy by building bridges between corporate Canada and Indigenous communities. Progressive Aboriginal Relations (PAR) recognized performance in the areas of Indigenous employment, business development, individual capacity, and community relations. Cameco has been awarded the CCAB's PAR gold level distinction since 2001 on a three-year certification cycle. Cameco operated facilities in Saskatchewan Conflict zones Percentage of proven reserves in or near areas of conflict percent 0% 0% 0% EM-MM-210a.1 Cameco ownership of deposits Percentage of probable reserves in or near areas of conflict percent 0% 0% 0% EM-MM-210a.1 Cameco ownership of deposits GOVERNANCE Units 2019 2020 2021 Reference Notes Boundary Ethics New employees who have completed Code of Conduct and Ethics course percent 100% 100% 100% - 0 Targeted employees who have completed annual Code of Conduct and Ethics refresher course percent 100% 100% 100% - 0 In 2019 and 2020, "targeted employees" included all directors and above, as well as employees who work in supply chain management, human resources, tax, treasury, finance, business technology services, marketing, corporate development, legal and executive offices. These individuals must complete a mandatory online Code of Conduct and Ethics (Code) refresher training course, including the requirement to adhere to the Code and report any potential, perceived or actual conflicts of interest. In 2021, "targeted employees" included all employees. Cybersecurity Percentage of employees who received cybersecurity training percent 99% 99% 100% - 0 Anti-corruption Production in countries that have the 20 lowest rankings in Transparency International's Corruption Perception Index tonnes 0 0 0 EM-MM-510a.2 Cameco equity share of operated facilities. Local procurement Proportion of services procured by local providers by Cameco percent 61% 55% 63% GRI 204-1 Cameco operated facilities (100% basis) Proportion of services procured by local providers in: Local supplier - Is defined differently for each of Cameco's operating locations as follows: Cameco operated facilities (100% basis) Northern Saskatchewan percent 85% 81% 82% GRI 204-1 Northern Saskatchewan local supplier - A company or joint venture that is at least 50% owned by people or communities from the Northern Saskatchewan Administration District. Cameco operated facilities (100% basis) Ontario percent 45% 41% 47% GRI 204-1 Ontario local supplier - One located in the province of Ontario. Cameco operated facilities (100% basis) US percent 43% 67% 65% GRI 204-1 US local supplier - A supplier located in the same state as the US mine operations. For Crow Butte operations is a supplier located in the state of Nebraska. 