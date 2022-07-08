Cameco : 2021 ESG Report (pdf, 6 MB)

I am pleased to share our 2021 Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Report which includes our practices and performance for the year and provides an outlook on the targets we have set for ourselves. This report allows us to demonstrate our ongoing commitment to integrating ESG into all aspects of our business and advancing our performance.

At Cameco, we strive to make a difference in all we do. Whether it is globally by contributing to the energy transition, locally in the communities in which we operate, or individually in our interactions with each other.

One of the most significant ways we make a difference is by continually working towards our vision of energizing a clean- air world. As many countries and companies move away from fossil-fuelled electricity generation and make commitments to achieve net-zero emissions, nuclear power - and Cameco along with it - are receiving increased attention. To meet net-zero commitments, demand for uranium from a safe, reliable supplier country is expected to rise. Canada's new Critical Minerals List that includes uranium, among other minerals required for a green and digital economy, is just another vote of confidence for the role that nuclear power can play in the energy transition. Along with Canada, several other nations, including the US, France and the UK, have reaffirmed their commitment to nuclear power,

Several other non-nuclear countries have emerged as candidates for new nuclear capacity, and even in countries with phase-out policies, there is growing debate about the role of nuclear power, with public opinion polls showing growing support. I am optimistic to see that level of positive momentum for our industry. Aided by this momentum, we are now in the process of restarting our operations at McArthur River and Key Lake, and are investing

in digital and automation technologies that will support more efficient and even safer operations.

At Cameco, we support climate action that is consistent with the ambition of the Paris Agreement and the Canadian government's commitment to the agreement to limit global temperature rise to less than 2°C. We know that this means the world needs to reach net-zero emissions by 2050 or sooner. Our role in the energy transition starts "at home". This year we have enhanced our reporting in alignment with the Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures, and our climate transition working group is working hard to develop a low-carbon transition plan that we expect to report on in 2023.

We also make a difference through continued safe operations. The last several years have seen sustained investor attention on tailings management practices and, most recently, pressure to achieve global alignment on tailings management practices. Cameco remains committed to the Mining Association of Canada's tailings management protocol, which is a comprehensive and mature framework adopted in Canada and several other countries including Finland, Argentina, Brazil, Norway and Australia. We are proud to be active participants in MAC's tailings working group, which seeks to improve these already strong practices. I was also pleased to hear from our independent tailings review board which, in 2021, found our tailings facilities to be in sound condition and being managed consistent with sound engineering practices.

We will work to incorporate the recommendations from the independent tailings review board to further enhance our tailings management practices.