Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Toronto Stock Exchange
  5. Cameco Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CCO   CA13321L1085

CAMECO CORPORATION

(CCO)
  Report
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  10:11 2022-07-08 am EDT
28.62 CAD   -0.93%
10:04aCAMECO : 2021 ESG Report (pdf, 6 MB)
PU
09:31aCameco Releases 2021 ESG Report
BU
06/27Baselode Energy Up Near 10% as Intersects Radioactive Mineralization, Discovers New Near-Surface Zone at ACKIO
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Cameco : 2021 ESG Report (pdf, 6 MB)

07/08/2022 | 10:04am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Energizing a Clean-Air World

2021 ESG Report

Contents

Message from our CEO

2021 ESG Highlights

Our ESG Targets

Looking Back: 2021 Scorecard

Looking Forward: 2022 Targets

Overview

About Cameco

About this Report

Task Force On Climate-Related Financial Disclosures

3 Environment

  1. Water
  2. Tailings and Mining Waste Management

7

Non-Mineral Waste

GHG Emissions and Energy Use

9

Land and Biodiversity

10

Air Quality

11

Decommissioning and Closure

14 Social

16

Relationships with Indigenous Peoples

and Local Communities

31

Governance

73

32

Corporate Governance

74

36

Governance for ESG Matters

75

42

Business Ethics and Integrity

77

43

Tax Transparency

80

46

Cybersecurity

81

48

Responsible Supply Chain

82

49

Appendices

84

51

Performance Table

85

52

SASB Index

92

Limited Assurance Report

94

Our Responses to the TCFD Recommendations

17

Occupational Safety and Health

57

Forward-looking Statements

96

I. Governance

18

Nuclear Safeguards

61

II. Risk Management

19

Product and Transportation Safety

62

III. Strategy

20

Public Safety and Emergency Preparedness

64

IV. Metrics and Targets

30

Inclusion and Diversity

65

Employee Development

Health and Wellness

Unions

69

71

72

3 CAMECO CORPORATION 2021 ESG REPORT

Message From Our CEO

MESSAGE FROM OUR CEO b

2021 HIGHLIGHTS

OUR ESG TARGETS

OVERVIEW

TCFD

ENVIRONMENT

SOCIAL

GOVERNANCE

APPENDICES

At Cameco, we strive to make a difference in all we do. Whether it is globally by contributing to the energy transition, locally in the communities in which we operate, or individually in our interactions with each other.

I am pleased to share our 2021 Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Report which includes our practices and performance for the year and provides an outlook on the targets we have set for ourselves. This report allows us to demonstrate our ongoing commitment to integrating ESG into all aspects of our business and advancing our performance.

One of the most significant ways we make a difference is by continually working towards our vision of energizing a clean- air world. As many countries and companies move away from fossil-fuelled electricity generation and make commitments to achieve net-zero emissions, nuclear power - and Cameco along with it - are receiving increased attention. To meet net-zero commitments, demand for uranium from a safe, reliable supplier country is expected to rise. Canada's new Critical Minerals List that includes uranium, among other minerals required for a green and digital economy, is just another vote of confidence for the role that nuclear power can play in the energy transition. Along with Canada, several other nations, including the US, France and the UK, have reaffirmed their commitment to nuclear power,

are developing plans to support existing reactor units and are reviewing their policies to encourage more nuclear capacity.

Several other non-nuclear countries have emerged as candidates for new nuclear capacity, and even in countries with phase-out policies, there is growing debate about the role of nuclear power, with public opinion polls showing growing support. I am optimistic to see that level of positive momentum for our industry. Aided by this momentum, we are now in the process of restarting our operations at McArthur River and Key Lake, and are investing

in digital and automation technologies that will support more efficient and even safer operations.

At Cameco, we support climate action that is consistent with the ambition of the Paris Agreement and the Canadian government's commitment to the agreement to limit global temperature rise to less than 2°C. We know that this means the world needs to reach net-zero emissions by 2050 or sooner. Our role in the energy transition starts "at home". This year we have enhanced our reporting in alignment with the Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures, and our climate transition working group is working hard to develop a low-carbon transition plan that we expect to report on in 2023.

We also make a difference through continued safe operations. The last several years have seen sustained investor attention on tailings management practices and, most recently, pressure to achieve global alignment on tailings management practices. Cameco remains committed to the Mining Association of Canada's tailings management protocol, which is a comprehensive and mature framework adopted in Canada and several other countries including Finland, Argentina, Brazil, Norway and Australia. We are proud to be active participants in MAC's tailings working group, which seeks to improve these already strong practices. I was also pleased to hear from our independent tailings review board which, in 2021, found our tailings facilities to be in sound condition and being managed consistent with sound engineering practices.

We will work to incorporate the recommendations from the independent tailings review board to further enhance our tailings management practices.

4 CAMECO CORPORATION 2021 ESG REPORT

MESSAGE FROM OUR CEO b

2021 HIGHLIGHTS

OUR ESG TARGETS

OVERVIEW

TCFD

ENVIRONMENT

SOCIAL

GOVERNANCE

APPENDICES

One of the ways I'm personally focused on making a difference is by positively impacting the lives of the individuals and communities around our operations. Right from the start, Cameco has had a significant focus on working closely and collaboratively with Indigenous Peoples and local communities.

In 2021, we continued to strengthen these relationships. An example is our collaboration to develop and deliver 15 online courses focused on building digital skills and getting individuals ready to work in our industry. About 200 community members (approximately one- third are women) are currently enrolled in the courses, which aim to build capacity and employability within northern Saskatchewan communities. This work supports skills development and advances our efforts to maintain both our strong Indigenous employment record and our important relationships with northern and Indigenous communities in Saskatchewan.

When I look back on 2021, I think of the incredible perseverance of our people. 2021 marked the second year of the COVID-19 pandemic, during which we proactively suspended production at Cigar Lake for a second time and introduced additional safety protocols to protect our workforce and our communities, especially the remote ones. We also faced a particularly extreme wildfire season in Saskatchewan, yet experienced minimal disruption to our operations, which confirmed we had strong safety and emergency preparedness practices. Despite the challenges, we recorded the best safety performance in our history, as measured by recordable injury rates. In so many different ways our people have stepped up and demonstrated persistence and dedication. They have shown that they believe in what we are doing, that there is a future for our company, and that energizing a clean-air world is really something worth working towards.

Our strong safety and emergency preparedness practices were instrumental in protecting our Cigar Lake site and assets through a particularly extreme wildfire season in 2021. Radiation Protection Officer Vaughn Beaudin (left) and Safety Officer James Flett (right) - members of the McArthur River Operation Mine Rescue team - show some of the personal protective equipment used.

To continue supporting our people, over the past year we have been working on building our culture and fostering a more inclusive workplace. In 2021, more than 90% of our employees participated virtually in culture workshops. These workshops provided a forum for interaction and means of gathering candid feedback about where the company is today. We also established an inclusion and diversity committee and provided respectful workplace and unconscious bias training to employees. We recognize, however, that we need to reflect society as it is today and increase our focus on underrepresented groups. One way we are working on this is by increasing our focus on diversity in our hiring as we restart our mines that were previously in care and maintenance. In the coming years we will be working towards our diversity and inclusion targets and will share our progress.

As we move forward, I'd like to thank our board of directors for providing strong oversight and showing trust and confidence in our executive team. I would also like to thank our employees. We have asked a lot of them for many years and they have delivered every time. I believe we've got some of the best people in the industry and I want to remind them that they make a difference every day.

Tim Gitzel

President and Chief Executive Officer

5 CAMECO CORPORATION 2021 ESG REPORT

MESSAGE FROM OUR CEO

2021 HIGHLIGHTS b

OUR ESG TARGETS

OVERVIEW

TCFD

ENVIRONMENT

SOCIAL

GOVERNANCE

APPENDICES

2021 ESG Highlights

~200

individuals enrolled in our courses that aim to build capacity and employability within communities in northern Saskatchewan.

We launched 15 courses, available at no cost to community members, that build their digital readiness, knowledge of the mining industry and understanding of Cameco's operations.

>90%

of our employees attended virtual interactive culture workshops in 2021.

During the workshops, we discussed safety, inclusion and the future of our company. The feedback has been very positive, and we will continue hosting them in 2022 to provide opportunities for all employees to participate.

>70

Our independent tailings review board is composed of experts with more than 70 years of combined experience.

Based on their review, the board concluded that Cameco's four tailings facilities were

in sound condition without evidence of immediate dam safety issues and were being managed consistent with sound engineering practices.

2022

We are committed to completing a low-carbon transition plan in 2022.

This work is being completed by a team of subject matter experts from across the company who are working to find solutions to optimize our energy consumption and develop a path to decarbonization.

WE RANKED

18th

out of 222 companies in the Globe and Mail's Board Games 2021.

The Globe and Mail rates the work of Canadian corporate boards using a set of governance criteria that go beyond regulatory requirements.

554

completed surveys and 133 interviews conducted as part of our safety culture assessments.

Teams made up of representatives from across the company reviewed hundreds of completed surveys and conducted the interviews at three of our locations. Results showed a positive trend in employees' perception of the strength of our safety culture and programs.

Disclaimer

Cameco Corporation published this content on 06 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 July 2022 14:03:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about CAMECO CORPORATION
10:04aCAMECO : 2021 ESG Report (pdf, 6 MB)
PU
09:31aCameco Releases 2021 ESG Report
BU
06/27Baselode Energy Up Near 10% as Intersects Radioactive Mineralization, Discovers New Nea..
MT
06/27Baselode Energy Intersects Radioactive Mineralization, Discovers New Near-Surface Zone ..
MT
06/22TRANSCRIPT : Cameco Corporation Presents at PI Financial Uranium Day 3.0 - USA's Current S..
CI
06/22RBC Capital Markets Says Uranium Markets Under Pressure From Broad Market Volatility
MT
06/20CAMECO, GRAN TIERRA, PAREX BRIEF : New President Has Spoken About Creating An Anti-Oil Blo..
MT
06/20CAMECO, GRAN TIERRA, PAREX BRIEF : Among Canada Cos Waiting to See What Gustavo Petro's Wi..
MT
06/18CAMECO : Investor Webcast Advisory
PU
06/15RBC Capital Markets Says Uranium Prices Drop On Market Weakness
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on CAMECO CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 1 843 M 1 420 M 1 420 M
Net income 2022 30,0 M 23,1 M 23,1 M
Net cash 2022 481 M 370 M 370 M
P/E ratio 2022 103x
Yield 2022 0,38%
Capitalization 11 510 M 8 867 M 8 867 M
EV / Sales 2022 5,98x
EV / Sales 2023 4,86x
Nbr of Employees 1 885
Free-Float 99,9%
Chart CAMECO CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Cameco Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CAMECO CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 12
Last Close Price 28,89 CAD
Average target price 45,00 CAD
Spread / Average Target 55,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Timothy S. Gitzel President, CEO & Non-Independent Director
Grant E. Isaac Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Ian Donald Bruce Non-Executive Chairman
Scott Bishop Director-Development & Technical Services
Brian Reilly Chief Operating Officer & Senior Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CAMECO CORPORATION-1.16%8 867
JSC NATIONAL ATOMIC COMPANY KAZATOMPROM-26.78%6 709
NEXGEN ENERGY LTD.-9.39%1 854
PALADIN ENERGY LTD-32.95%1 200
ENERGY FUELS INC.-27.33%852
DENISON MINES CORP.-22.41%850