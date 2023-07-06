In 2022, geopolitical events deepened concerns about energy security, and coupled with the ongoing focus on the climate crisis, created the conditions for what we believe is transformative change in the nuclear power industry and our business. Unrest in Kazakhstan at the beginning of 2022 raised concerns about the more than 40% of global uranium supply that originates from that country. However, it is the tragic ongoing Russia-Ukraine war that has not only brought about human suffering and societal upheaval but has resulted in economic impacts felt around the globe and a realignment in energy markets. This realignment is highlighting the increasingly important role for nuclear power not just in providing clean energy, but also providing secure and affordable energy. And, with the global nuclear industry reliant on Russian supplies for a significant portion of its uranium concentrates as well as conversion and enrichment services, it is highlighting the security of supply risk associated with the growing primary supply gap and shrinking secondary supplies with an increasing focus on origin of supply.

The uncertainty about where nuclear fuel supplies will come from to satisfy growing demand led to increased long-term contracting activity in 2022 and price increases across the nuclear fuel cycle.

Notably, utilities' annual contracting activity is getting closer to the rate required to replace what is being consumed annually, which has not occurred in over a decade. Therefore, we expect there will be continued competition to secure uranium, conversion, and enrichment services under long-term contracts with proven producers and assets in geopolitically attractive jurisdictions, with strong ESG performance and on terms that will ensure the availability of reliable supply to satisfy demand.