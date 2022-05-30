Cameco : 2022 pdf (76 KB)

In accordance with the requirements of the ESTMA, and in particular section 9 thereof, I attest I have reviewed the information contained in the ESTMA report for the entity(ies) listed above. Based on my knowledge, and having exercised reasonable diligence, the information in the ESTMA report is true, accurate and complete in all material respects for the purposes of the Act, for the reporting year listed above.
Full Name of Director or Officer of Reporting Entity
Grant Isaac
Date
2022-05-30
Position Title
Senior Vice-President and Chief Financial Officer
Reporting Entities May Insert Their Brand/Logo here
Departments include Nuclear Regulatory Commission, Bureau
United States of America
national government of United
See notes.
1,160,000
1,160,000 of Land Management, Department of Agriculture. Transaction
States of America
occurred in USD$, converted to CAD$ at the exchange rate
existing at time of payments (Avg. $1.25 CAD/USD).
Departments include Department of Environmental
Quality,Office of State Lands and Investments, Department of
United States of America
the state of Wyoming
See notes.
40,000
260,000
300,000 Revenue, Secretary of State. Transaction occurred in USD$,
converted to CAD$ at the exchange rate existing at time of
payments (Avg. $1.25 CAD/USD)
Departments include Department of Environmental Quality,
Board of Education, Department of Health & Human Services.
United States of America
the state of Nebraska
See notes.
120,000
120,000 Transaction occurred in USD$, converted to CAD$ at the
exchange rate existing at time of payments (Avg. $1.25
CAD/USD)
the municipality of Campbell
Transaction occurred in USD$, converted to CAD$ at the
United States of America
310,000
310,000 exchange rate existing at time of payments (Avg. $1.25
County
CAD/USD)
the municipality of Converse
Transaction occurred in USD$, converted to CAD$ at the
United States of America
690,000
30,000
720,000 exchange rate existing at time of payments (Avg. $1.25
County
CAD/USD)
the municipality of Dawes
Transaction occurred in USD$, converted to CAD$ at the
United States of America
90,000
90,000 exchange rate existing at time of payments (Avg. $1.25
County
CAD/USD)
the municipality of Fremont
Transaction occurred in USD$, converted to CAD$ at the
United States of America
10,000
10,000 exchange rate existing at time of payments (Avg. $1.25
County
CAD/USD)
Australia
Government of Western
Department of Mines &
240,000
240,000
Transaction occurred in AUD$, converted to CAD$ at the
Australia
Petroleum
exchange rate existing at time of payments ($0.94 CAD/AUD)
As required by Canada's Extractive Sector Transparency Measures Act (ESTMA), Cameco has reported to the Canadian government payments made to governments in Canada, the United States, and Australia. These payments include royalties, taxes and fees paid during a year by Cameco and its subsidiaries to various levels of government related to commercial
Additional Notes:development. Under ESTMA commercial development captures the exploration and extraction of minerals and does not include post-extraction activities, such as refining, processing, marketing, distribution, transportation or export. With the exception of payments made to Indigenous Payees, the amounts reported are on a 100% basis with no adjustment to reflect the minority ownership interest of other entities in the commercial development of minerals undertaken by Cameco and its subsidiaries. Payments made to Indigenous Payees in Canada are reported at Cameco's share.
corporate royalties & colloboration agreements that are not
assigned/attributed to a specific project
Canada -Saskatchewan
Key Lake
590,000
3,870,000
4,460,000
property taxes & regulatory fees
(100% of payments reported, Cameco ownership 83.3%)
Canada -Saskatchewan
McArthur River
310,000
1,450,000
1,760,000
property taxes & regulatory fees
(100% of payments reported, Cameco ownership 69.8%)
Canada -Saskatchewan
Cigar Lake
3,030,000
2,100,000
5,130,000
property taxes & regulatory fees
(100% of payments reported, Cameco ownership 50.0%)
Canada -Saskatchewan
Rabbit Lake
370,000
1,760,000
2,130,000
property taxes & regulatory fees
Canada -Saskatchewan
Exploration
60,000
60,000
Claim staking and maintenance fees
United States of America
Crow Butte Resources
710,000
Transaction occurred in USD$, converted to CAD$ at the
90,000
620,000
exchange rate existing at time of payment (Avg. $1.25
CAD/USD)
2,010,000
Transaction occurred in USD$, converted to CAD$ at the
United States of America
Power Resources Inc
1,010,000
40,000
960,000
exchange rate existing at time of payment (Avg. $1.25
CAD/USD)
240,000
Transaction occurred in AUD$, converted to CAD$ at the
Australia
Cameco Australia
240,000
exchange rate existing at time of payment (Avg. $0.94
CAD/AUD)
As required by Canada's Extractive Sector Transparency Measures Act (ESTMA), Cameco has reported to the Canadian government payments made to governments in Canada, the United States, and Australia. These payments include royalties, taxes and fees paid during a year by Cameco and its subsidiaries to various levels of government related to
Additional Notes3:commercial development. Under ESTMA commercial development captures the exploration and extraction of minerals and does not include post-extraction activities, such as refining, processing, marketing, distribution, transportation or export. With the exception of payments made to Indigenous Payees, the amounts reported are on a 100% basis with no adjustment to reflect the minority ownership interest of other entities in the commercial development of minerals undertaken by Cameco and its subsidiaries. Payments made to Indigenous Payees in Canada are reported at Cameco's share.