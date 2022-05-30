Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Toronto Stock Exchange
  5. Cameco Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CCO   CA13321L1085

CAMECO CORPORATION

(CCO)
  Report
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  05/30 04:00:00 pm EDT
32.75 CAD   +1.99%
05:10pCAMECO : 2022 pdf (76 KB)
PU
05/27DBRS Confirms Cameco Ratings
MT
05/27DBRS Morningstar Confirms Ratings on Cameco Corporation at BBB and R-2 (middle), Maintains Stable Trends
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Cameco : 2022 pdf (76 KB)

05/30/2022 | 05:10pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Extractive Sector Transparency Measures Act - Annual Report

Reporting Entity Name

Cameco Corporation

Reporting Year

From

2021-01-01

To:

2021-12-31

Date submitted

2022-05-30

Reporting Entity ESTMA Identification Number

E886600

Original Submission

Amended Report

Other Subsidiaries Included

(optional field)

Not Consolidated

Not Substituted

Attestation by Reporting Entity

In accordance with the requirements of the ESTMA, and in particular section 9 thereof, I attest I have reviewed the information contained in the ESTMA report for the entity(ies) listed above. Based on my knowledge, and having exercised reasonable diligence, the information in the ESTMA report is true, accurate and complete in all material respects for the purposes of the Act, for the reporting year listed above.

Full Name of Director or Officer of Reporting Entity

Grant Isaac

Date

2022-05-30

Position Title

Senior Vice-President and Chief Financial Officer

Reporting Entities May Insert Their Brand/Logo here

Extractive Sector Transparency Measures Act - Annual Report

Reporting Year

From:

2021-01-01

To:

2021-12-31

Reporting Entity Name

Cameco Corporation

Currency of the Report

CAD

Reporting Entity ESTMA

E886600

Identification Number

Subsidiary Reporting Entities (if

necessary)

Payments by Payee

Departments, Agency, etc…

Infrastructure

Total Amount paid to

Country

Payee Name1

within Payee that Received

Taxes

Royalties

Fees

Production Entitlements

Bonuses

Dividends

Notes3,4

Improvement Payments

Payee

Payments2

national government of

3,220,000

Payments for regulatory oversight, and radio licenses.

Canada

See notes.

3,220,000

Departments include Canadian Nuclear Safety Commission

Canada

(CNSC), Industry Canada, Environment Canada.

Payments for property taxes, royalties, highway maintenance,

24,030,000

and regulatory oversight. Departments include Ministry of

Canada -Saskatchewan

the province of Saskatchewan

See notes.

4,300,000

13,770,000

5,960,000

Economy, Ministry of Finance, Ministry of Government

Relations, Ministry of Environment, Ministry of Highways &

Infrastructure.

Canada -Ontario

the province of Ontario

Ministry of Finance

50,000

50,000

Payments for mandatory hoist rope testing

Payments to the trust are attributed to Black Lake Denesuline

First Nation, Fond du Lac Denesuline First Nation, Hatchet

Canada -Saskatchewan

Athabasca Community Trust

720,000

720,000

Lake Denesuline First Nation, northern hamlet of Stony

Rapids, northern settlement of Wollaston Lake, northern

settlement of Uranium City, and northern settlement of

Camsell Portage.

Payments are comprised of contributions stipulated in

Canada -Saskatchewan

English River First Nation

2,510,000

2,510,000 collaboration agreements with the community. These include

payments directly to the community and to a community-

owned contractor and consultant.

Payments based on the collaboration agreement, including

Lac La Ronge Indian Band

funding for education and community liaison. The trust is

Canada -Saskatchewan

210,000

210,000 attributed to the communities of Grandmother's Bay, Hall

Community Trust

Lake, La Ronge, Little Red River, Stanley Mission, and Sucker

River

Payments are comprised of contributions stipulated in

Canada -Saskatchewan

northern village of Pinehouse

1,080,000

1,080,000 collaboration agreements with the community. These include

payments directly to the community and to a community-

owned contractor.

100,000

Trust fund to benefit indigenous communities in Northern

Canada -Saskatchewan

Six Rivers Fund

100,000

Saskatchewan. Money is granted to projects to support youth,

education, health & wellness, and sports & recreaction.

Canada -Saskatchewan

Southend and Kinoosao First

640,000

640,000

Payments based on the participation agreement, including

Nation

community investment funding and business development.

Extractive Sector Transparency Measures Act - Annual Report

Reporting Year

From:

2021-01-01

To:

2021-12-31

Reporting Entity Name

Cameco Corporation

Currency of the Report

CAD

Reporting Entity ESTMA

E886600

Identification Number

Subsidiary Reporting Entities (if

necessary)

Payments by Payee

Departments, Agency, etc…

Infrastructure

Total Amount paid to

Country

Payee Name1

within Payee that Received

Taxes

Royalties

Fees

Production Entitlements

Bonuses

Dividends

Notes3,4

Improvement Payments

Payee

Payments2

Departments include Nuclear Regulatory Commission, Bureau

United States of America

national government of United

See notes.

1,160,000

1,160,000 of Land Management, Department of Agriculture. Transaction

States of America

occurred in USD$, converted to CAD$ at the exchange rate

existing at time of payments (Avg. $1.25 CAD/USD).

Departments include Department of Environmental

Quality,Office of State Lands and Investments, Department of

United States of America

the state of Wyoming

See notes.

40,000

260,000

300,000 Revenue, Secretary of State. Transaction occurred in USD$,

converted to CAD$ at the exchange rate existing at time of

payments (Avg. $1.25 CAD/USD)

Departments include Department of Environmental Quality,

Board of Education, Department of Health & Human Services.

United States of America

the state of Nebraska

See notes.

120,000

120,000 Transaction occurred in USD$, converted to CAD$ at the

exchange rate existing at time of payments (Avg. $1.25

CAD/USD)

the municipality of Campbell

Transaction occurred in USD$, converted to CAD$ at the

United States of America

310,000

310,000 exchange rate existing at time of payments (Avg. $1.25

County

CAD/USD)

the municipality of Converse

Transaction occurred in USD$, converted to CAD$ at the

United States of America

690,000

30,000

720,000 exchange rate existing at time of payments (Avg. $1.25

County

CAD/USD)

the municipality of Dawes

Transaction occurred in USD$, converted to CAD$ at the

United States of America

90,000

90,000 exchange rate existing at time of payments (Avg. $1.25

County

CAD/USD)

the municipality of Fremont

Transaction occurred in USD$, converted to CAD$ at the

United States of America

10,000

10,000 exchange rate existing at time of payments (Avg. $1.25

County

CAD/USD)

Australia

Government of Western

Department of Mines &

240,000

240,000

Transaction occurred in AUD$, converted to CAD$ at the

Australia

Petroleum

exchange rate existing at time of payments ($0.94 CAD/AUD)

As required by Canada's Extractive Sector Transparency Measures Act (ESTMA), Cameco has reported to the Canadian government payments made to governments in Canada, the United States, and Australia. These payments include royalties, taxes and fees paid during a year by Cameco and its subsidiaries to various levels of government related to commercial

Additional Notes:development. Under ESTMA commercial development captures the exploration and extraction of minerals and does not include post-extraction activities, such as refining, processing, marketing, distribution, transportation or export. With the exception of payments made to Indigenous Payees, the amounts reported are on a 100% basis with no adjustment to reflect the minority ownership interest of other entities in the commercial development of minerals undertaken by Cameco and its subsidiaries. Payments made to Indigenous Payees in Canada are reported at Cameco's share.

Extractive Sector Transparency Measures Act - Annual Report

Reporting Year

From:

2021-01-01

To:

2021-12-31

CAD

Reporting Entity Name

Cameco Corporation

Currency of the Report

Reporting Entity ESTMA

E886600

Identification Number

Subsidiary Reporting Entities (if

necessary)

Payments by Project

Country

Project Name1

Taxes

Royalties

Fees

Production Entitlements

Bonuses

Dividends

Infrastructure

Total Amount paid by

Notes2,3

Improvement Payments

Project

Canada -Saskatchewan

Cameco Corporation

13,770,000

5,240,000

19,010,000

corporate royalties & colloboration agreements that are not

assigned/attributed to a specific project

Canada -Saskatchewan

Key Lake

590,000

3,870,000

4,460,000

property taxes & regulatory fees

(100% of payments reported, Cameco ownership 83.3%)

Canada -Saskatchewan

McArthur River

310,000

1,450,000

1,760,000

property taxes & regulatory fees

(100% of payments reported, Cameco ownership 69.8%)

Canada -Saskatchewan

Cigar Lake

3,030,000

2,100,000

5,130,000

property taxes & regulatory fees

(100% of payments reported, Cameco ownership 50.0%)

Canada -Saskatchewan

Rabbit Lake

370,000

1,760,000

2,130,000

property taxes & regulatory fees

Canada -Saskatchewan

Exploration

60,000

60,000

Claim staking and maintenance fees

United States of America

Crow Butte Resources

710,000

Transaction occurred in USD$, converted to CAD$ at the

90,000

620,000

exchange rate existing at time of payment (Avg. $1.25

CAD/USD)

2,010,000

Transaction occurred in USD$, converted to CAD$ at the

United States of America

Power Resources Inc

1,010,000

40,000

960,000

exchange rate existing at time of payment (Avg. $1.25

CAD/USD)

240,000

Transaction occurred in AUD$, converted to CAD$ at the

Australia

Cameco Australia

240,000

exchange rate existing at time of payment (Avg. $0.94

CAD/AUD)

As required by Canada's Extractive Sector Transparency Measures Act (ESTMA), Cameco has reported to the Canadian government payments made to governments in Canada, the United States, and Australia. These payments include royalties, taxes and fees paid during a year by Cameco and its subsidiaries to various levels of government related to

Additional Notes3:commercial development. Under ESTMA commercial development captures the exploration and extraction of minerals and does not include post-extraction activities, such as refining, processing, marketing, distribution, transportation or export. With the exception of payments made to Indigenous Payees, the amounts reported are on a 100% basis with no adjustment to reflect the minority ownership interest of other entities in the commercial development of minerals undertaken by Cameco and its subsidiaries. Payments made to Indigenous Payees in Canada are reported at Cameco's share.

Disclaimer

Cameco Corporation published this content on 30 May 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 May 2022 21:09:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about CAMECO CORPORATION
05:10pCAMECO : 2022 pdf (76 KB)
PU
05/27DBRS Confirms Cameco Ratings
MT
05/27DBRS Morningstar Confirms Ratings on Cameco Corporation at BBB and R-2 (middle), Mainta..
AQ
05/27CAMECO : Donates $80,000 to La Ronge Regional Fire and Rescue for Vehicle Extrication Equi..
PU
05/26Cameco Corporation And Orano Canada Inc. Complete $187 Million Acquisition Of Interest ..
AQ
05/20Transaction Increasing Cameco's Ownership Stake in Cigar Lake Closes
AQ
05/19Transaction Increasing Cameco's Ownership Stake in Cigar Lake Closes
BU
05/19Cameco Corporation and Orano Canada Inc. completed the acquisition of additional 7.875%..
CI
05/18TRANSCRIPT : Cameco Corporation Presents at Bank of America 2022 Global Metals, Mining and..
CI
05/12CAMECO : Investor Webcast Advisory
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on CAMECO CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 1 840 M 1 454 M 1 454 M
Net income 2022 30,0 M 23,7 M 23,7 M
Net cash 2022 300 M 237 M 237 M
P/E ratio 2022 131x
Yield 2022 0,34%
Capitalization 12 793 M 10 111 M 10 111 M
EV / Sales 2022 6,79x
EV / Sales 2023 5,38x
Nbr of Employees 1 885
Free-Float 99,9%
Chart CAMECO CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Cameco Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CAMECO CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 12
Last Close Price 32,11 CAD
Average target price 44,83 CAD
Spread / Average Target 39,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Timothy S. Gitzel President, CEO & Non-Independent Director
Grant E. Isaac Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Ian Donald Bruce Non-Executive Chairman
Scott Bishop Director-Development & Technical Services
Brian Reilly Chief Operating Officer & Senior Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CAMECO CORPORATION16.42%10 037
JSC NATIONAL ATOMIC COMPANY KAZATOMPROM-29.66%7 086
PALADIN ENERGY LTD-15.34%1 587
ENERGY FUELS INC.-12.53%1 045
DENISON MINES CORP.-9.20%1 014
YELLOW CAKE PLC11.06%872