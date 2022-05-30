Cameco : 2022 pdf (76 KB)

Reporting Entities May Insert Their Brand/Logo here

Full Name of Director or Officer of Reporting Entity

In accordance with the requirements of the ESTMA, and in particular section 9 thereof, I attest I have reviewed the information contained in the ESTMA report for the entity(ies) listed above. Based on my knowledge, and having exercised reasonable diligence, the information in the ESTMA report is true, accurate and complete in all material respects for the purposes of the Act, for the reporting year listed above.

Saskatchewan. Money is granted to projects to support youth,

payments directly to the community and to a community-

1,080,000 collaboration agreements with the community. These include

Payments are comprised of contributions stipulated in

210,000 attributed to the communities of Grandmother's Bay, Hall

funding for education and community liaison. The trust is

payments directly to the community and to a community-

2,510,000 collaboration agreements with the community. These include

Payments are comprised of contributions stipulated in

settlement of Uranium City, and northern settlement of

Payments to the trust are attributed to Black Lake Denesuline

Reporting Year From: 2021-01-01 To: 2021-12-31 Reporting Entity Name Cameco Corporation Currency of the Report CAD Reporting Entity ESTMA E886600 Identification Number Subsidiary Reporting Entities (if necessary) Payments by Payee Departments, Agency, etc… Infrastructure Total Amount paid to Country Payee Name1 within Payee that Received Taxes Royalties Fees Production Entitlements Bonuses Dividends Notes3,4 Improvement Payments Payee Payments2 Departments include Nuclear Regulatory Commission, Bureau United States of America national government of United See notes. 1,160,000 1,160,000 of Land Management, Department of Agriculture. Transaction States of America occurred in USD$, converted to CAD$ at the exchange rate existing at time of payments (Avg. $1.25 CAD/USD). Departments include Department of Environmental Quality,Office of State Lands and Investments, Department of United States of America the state of Wyoming See notes. 40,000 260,000 300,000 Revenue, Secretary of State. Transaction occurred in USD$, converted to CAD$ at the exchange rate existing at time of payments (Avg. $1.25 CAD/USD) Departments include Department of Environmental Quality, Board of Education, Department of Health & Human Services. United States of America the state of Nebraska See notes. 120,000 120,000 Transaction occurred in USD$, converted to CAD$ at the exchange rate existing at time of payments (Avg. $1.25 CAD/USD) the municipality of Campbell Transaction occurred in USD$, converted to CAD$ at the United States of America 310,000 310,000 exchange rate existing at time of payments (Avg. $1.25 County CAD/USD) the municipality of Converse Transaction occurred in USD$, converted to CAD$ at the United States of America 690,000 30,000 720,000 exchange rate existing at time of payments (Avg. $1.25 County CAD/USD) the municipality of Dawes Transaction occurred in USD$, converted to CAD$ at the United States of America 90,000 90,000 exchange rate existing at time of payments (Avg. $1.25 County CAD/USD) the municipality of Fremont Transaction occurred in USD$, converted to CAD$ at the United States of America 10,000 10,000 exchange rate existing at time of payments (Avg. $1.25 County CAD/USD) Australia Government of Western Department of Mines & 240,000 240,000 Transaction occurred in AUD$, converted to CAD$ at the Australia Petroleum exchange rate existing at time of payments ($0.94 CAD/AUD)

As required by Canada's Extractive Sector Transparency Measures Act (ESTMA), Cameco has reported to the Canadian government payments made to governments in Canada, the United States, and Australia. These payments include royalties, taxes and fees paid during a year by Cameco and its subsidiaries to various levels of government related to commercial

Additional Notes:development. Under ESTMA commercial development captures the exploration and extraction of minerals and does not include post-extraction activities, such as refining, processing, marketing, distribution, transportation or export. With the exception of payments made to Indigenous Payees, the amounts reported are on a 100% basis with no adjustment to reflect the minority ownership interest of other entities in the commercial development of minerals undertaken by Cameco and its subsidiaries. Payments made to Indigenous Payees in Canada are reported at Cameco's share.