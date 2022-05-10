Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Canada
  Toronto Stock Exchange
  Cameco Corporation
  News
  Summary
    CCO   CA13321L1085

CAMECO CORPORATION

(CCO)
  Report
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  05/10 04:00:00 pm EDT
28.02 CAD   +2.52%
05:04pCameco Announces Election of Directors
BU
09:30aTRANSCRIPT : Cameco Corporation - Shareholder/Analyst Call
CI
05/06Cameco Declines 4.7%, RBC Lowers Price Target
MT
Cameco Announces Election of Directors

05/10/2022 | 05:04pm EDT
Cameco (TSX: CCO; NYSE: CCJ) has announced the election of nine board members at its annual meeting held on May 10, 2022.

Shareholders elected board members Leontine Atkins, Ian Bruce, Daniel Camus, Donald Deranger, Catherine Gignac, Tim Gitzel, Jim Gowans, Kathryn Jackson and Don Kayne.

Voting Results for Cameco Directors

Nominee

Votes For

% Votes For

Withheld

% Votes Withheld

Leontine Atkins

34,045,964

97.26%

958,868

2.74%

Ian Bruce

33,809,315

96.58%

1,195,517

3.42%

Daniel Camus

32,814,657

93.74%

2,190,175

6.26%

Donald Deranger

33,389,776

95.39%

1,615,056

4.61%

Catherine Gignac

33,758,357

96.44%

1,246,475

3.56%

Tim Gitzel

34,679,038

99.07%

325,794

0.93%

Jim Gowans

31,004,171

88.57%

4,000,661

11.43%

Kathryn Jackson

34,488,853

98.53%

515,979

1.47%

Don Kayne

31,455,465

89.86%

3,549,367

10.14%

Profile

Cameco is one of the largest global providers of the uranium fuel needed to energize a clean-air world. Our competitive position is based on our controlling ownership of the world’s largest high-grade reserves and low-cost operations. Utilities around the world rely on our nuclear fuel products to generate power in safe, reliable, carbon-free nuclear reactors. Our shares trade on the Toronto and New York stock exchanges. Our head office is in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan.


© Business Wire 2022
