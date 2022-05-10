Cameco Announces Election of Directors

Cameco (TSX: CCO; NYSE: CCJ) has announced the election of nine board members at its annual meeting held on May 10, 2022.
Shareholders elected board members Leontine Atkins, Ian Bruce, Daniel Camus, Donald Deranger, Catherine Gignac, Tim Gitzel, Jim Gowans, Kathryn Jackson and Don Kayne.
Voting Results for Cameco Directors
|
Nominee
|
Votes For
|
% Votes For
|
Withheld
|
% Votes Withheld
|
Leontine Atkins
|
34,045,964
|
97.26%
|
958,868
|
2.74%
|
Ian Bruce
|
33,809,315
|
96.58%
|
1,195,517
|
3.42%
|
Daniel Camus
|
32,814,657
|
93.74%
|
2,190,175
|
6.26%
|
Donald Deranger
|
33,389,776
|
95.39%
|
1,615,056
|
4.61%
|
Catherine Gignac
|
33,758,357
|
96.44%
|
1,246,475
|
3.56%
|
Tim Gitzel
|
34,679,038
|
99.07%
|
325,794
|
0.93%
|
Jim Gowans
|
31,004,171
|
88.57%
|
4,000,661
|
11.43%
|
Kathryn Jackson
|
34,488,853
|
98.53%
|
515,979
|
1.47%
|
Don Kayne
|
31,455,465
|
89.86%
|
3,549,367
|
10.14%
