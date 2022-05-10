Cameco Announces Election of Directors

Cameco (TSX: CCO; NYSE: CCJ) has announced the election of nine board members at its annual meeting held on May 10, 2022.

Shareholders elected board members Leontine Atkins, Ian Bruce, Daniel Camus, Donald Deranger, Catherine Gignac, Tim Gitzel, Jim Gowans, Kathryn Jackson and Don Kayne.

Voting Results for Cameco Directors

Nominee Votes For % Votes For Withheld % Votes Withheld Leontine Atkins 34,045,964 97.26% 958,868 2.74% Ian Bruce 33,809,315 96.58% 1,195,517 3.42% Daniel Camus 32,814,657 93.74% 2,190,175 6.26% Donald Deranger 33,389,776 95.39% 1,615,056 4.61% Catherine Gignac 33,758,357 96.44% 1,246,475 3.56% Tim Gitzel 34,679,038 99.07% 325,794 0.93% Jim Gowans 31,004,171 88.57% 4,000,661 11.43% Kathryn Jackson 34,488,853 98.53% 515,979 1.47% Don Kayne 31,455,465 89.86% 3,549,367 10.14%

Cameco is one of the largest global providers of the uranium fuel needed to energize a clean-air world. Our competitive position is based on our controlling ownership of the world’s largest high-grade reserves and low-cost operations. Utilities around the world rely on our nuclear fuel products to generate power in safe, reliable, carbon-free nuclear reactors. Our shares trade on the Toronto and New York stock exchanges. Our head office is in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan.

