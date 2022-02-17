Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Canada
  Toronto Stock Exchange
  Cameco Corporation
  News
  Summary
    CCO   CA13321L1085

CAMECO CORPORATION

(CCO)
  Report
Summary 
Summary

Cameco : Blind River Refinery Granted a 10-year Licence Renewal from the CNSC

02/17/2022 | 12:48pm EST
The Canadian Nuclear Safety Commission (CNSC) announced today that Cameco's Blind River Refinery has been granted a 10-year renewal of its Fuel Facility Operating Licence. The CNSC's Record of Decision will be available in the near future, and you can read the news release here.

The renewed licence allows the Refinery to operate until February 28, 2032, at which time Cameco can request to renew the licence for another period. No changes were requested in the renewal and therefore operations are expected to safely continue in largely the same manner.

As part of the CNSC's public licence renewal process, dozens of intervenors supported Cameco's application. Cameco also heard feedback and areas of interest about its operations, and we look forward to continued dialogue, actively engaging and making improvements.

Safety is at the core of Cameco's operations and activities, and throughout this renewed licence period we remain committed to the protection of people and the environment.

-30-

For more information please contact:

Sara Forsey
Manager, Public & Government Affairs
sara_forsey@cameco.com
289.771.1007

Disclaimer

Cameco Corporation published this content on 17 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 February 2022 17:47:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
