Cameco Corporation signed a uranium supply agreement with China Nuclear International Corporation, a subsidiary of China National Nuclear Corporation (CNNC), one of the country?s largest nuclear power operators. The contract, finalized earlier this year, was marked as part of the 2023 International Forum on Natural Uranium Industry taking place in Beijing. Terms and details of the supply agreement are commercially confidential and will not be disclosed publicly.

The contract volumes are reflected in the 215 million pounds of uranium Cameco reported having under long-term contracts as of April 27, 2023, and the reported average annual delivery volumes of 28 million pounds per year from 2023 through 2027 as of June 30, 2023.