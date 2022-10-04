Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Toronto Stock Exchange
  5. Cameco Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CCO   CA13321L1085

CAMECO CORPORATION

(CCO)
  Report
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  01:49 2022-10-04 pm EDT
37.59 CAD   +0.16%
01:52pCameco : Investor Call Advisory
PU
06:53aDr. Rebecca Hunter Joins Forum Energy Metals Exploration Team; Gravity Survey Completed on Nunavut Uranium Project
AQ
09/30Canada Stocks Brief: Best Performers on TSX Over Q3 Were Lithium Americas Corp (+41%), Ero Copper ((+40%), Cameco (+36%), Energy Fuels (+32%) and Aritzia (+30%), notes BNN TV
MT
Cameco : Investor Call Advisory

10/04/2022 | 01:52pm EDT
TSX: CCO

website: cameco.com

NYSE: CCJ

currency: Cdn (unless noted)

2121 - 11th Street West, Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, S7M 1J3 Canada

Tel: 306-956-6200 Fax: 306-956-6201

Cameco Investor Call Advisory

Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, Canada, October 4, 2022 . . . . . . . . . . . . .

Cameco (TSX: CCO; NYSE: CCJ) announced today that Senior Vice-President and Chief Financial Officer, Grant Isaac, will be speaking at the 2022 TD Securities Mining Virtual Conference being held Wednesday, October 12, 2022.

The fireside chat will occur at 10:30 a.m. Eastern and will be available by audiocast on cameco.com.

See the link on the home page on the day of the event.

Profile

Cameco is one of the largest global providers of the uranium fuel needed to energize a clean-air world. Our competitive position is based on our controlling ownership of the world's largest high-grade reserves and low-cost operations. Utilities around the world rely on our nuclear fuel products to generate power in safe, reliable, carbon-free nuclear reactors. Our shares trade on the Toronto and New York stock exchanges. Our head office is in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan.

- End -

Investor inquiries: Rachelle Girard 306-956-6403rachelle_girard@cameco.com

Media inquiries: Veronica Baker 306-385-5541veronica_baker@cameco.com

Disclaimer

Cameco Corporation published this content on 04 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 October 2022 17:51:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
