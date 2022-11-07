Advanced search
    CCO   CA13321L1085

CAMECO CORPORATION

(CCO)
  Report
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  03:14 2022-11-07 pm EST
32.27 CAD   +4.91%
03:14pCameco : Investor Call Advisory
PU
06:23aCameco Signing Uranium Supply Agreement with China Nuclear International Corporation
MT
06:22aCameco Brief: Signing Uranium Supply Agreement with China Nuclear International Corporation
MT
Cameco : Investor Call Advisory

11/07/2022 | 03:14pm EST
TSX: CCO

website: cameco.com

NYSE: CCJ

currency: Cdn (unless noted)

2121 - 11th Street West, Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, S7M 1J3 Canada

Tel: 306-956-6200 Fax: 306-956-6201

Cameco Investor Call Advisory

Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, Canada, November 7, 2022 . . . . . . . . . . . . .

Cameco (TSX: CCO; NYSE: CCJ) announced that Senior Vice-President and Chief Financial Officer, Grant Isaac, spoke at the virtual TD Investor Group Meeting held on Friday, November 4th, 2022.

The fireside chat recording replay link is available on the home page of cameco.com.

Profile

Cameco is one of the largest global providers of the uranium fuel needed to energize a clean-air world. Our competitive position is based on our controlling ownership of the world's largest high-grade reserves and low-cost operations. Utilities around the world rely on our nuclear fuel products to generate power in safe, reliable, carbon-free nuclear reactors. Our shares trade on the Toronto and New York stock exchanges. Our head office is in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan.

- End -

Investor inquiries: Rachelle Girard 306-956-6403rachelle_girard@cameco.com

Media inquiries: Veronica Baker 306-385-5541veronica_baker@cameco.com

Disclaimer

Cameco Corporation published this content on 07 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 November 2022 20:13:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
