Cameco Investor Call Advisory

Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, Canada, November 7, 2022 . . . . . . . . . . . . .

Cameco (TSX: CCO; NYSE: CCJ) announced that Senior Vice-President and Chief Financial Officer, Grant Isaac, spoke at the virtual TD Investor Group Meeting held on Friday, November 4th, 2022.

The fireside chat recording replay link is available on the home page of cameco.com.

Profile

Cameco is one of the largest global providers of the uranium fuel needed to energize a clean-air world. Our competitive position is based on our controlling ownership of the world's largest high-grade reserves and low-cost operations. Utilities around the world rely on our nuclear fuel products to generate power in safe, reliable, carbon-free nuclear reactors. Our shares trade on the Toronto and New York stock exchanges. Our head office is in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan.

