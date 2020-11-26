Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Toronto Stock Exchange  >  Cameco Corporation    CCO   CA13321L1085

CAMECO CORPORATION

(CCO)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Toronto Stock Exchange - 11/26
13.11 CAD   -0.83%
01:45pCAMECO : Investor Webcast Advisory
PU
11/18ISOENERGY : Reports Additional High-Grade Uranium Assays in Two Southern Extension Drill Holes at the Hurricane Zone
AQ
11/11CAMECO : Investor Webcast Advisory
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Cameco : Investor Webcast Advisory

11/26/2020 | 01:45pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

TSX: CCO

website: cameco.com

NYSE: CCJ

currency: Cdn (unless noted)

2121 - 11th Street West, Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, S7M 1J3 Canada

Tel: 306-956-6200 Fax: 306-956-6201

Cameco Investor Webcast Advisory

Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, Canada, November 26, 2020 . . . . . . . . . . . .

Cameco (TSX: CCO; NYSE: CCJ) announced today that President and CEO, Tim Gitzel, will be speaking at the Scotiabank Mining Conference being held virtually on December 1 and 2, 2020.

The presentation will occur on Tuesday, December 1 at 11:30 a.m. Eastern and will be available by webcast on cameco.com.

See the link on the home page on the day of the event. The replay will be available for 90 days after the conference.

Profile

Cameco is one of the largest global providers of the uranium fuel needed to energize a clean-air world. Our competitive position is based on our controlling ownership of the world's largest high-grade reserves and low-cost operations. Utilities around the world rely on our nuclear fuel products to generate power in safe, reliable, carbon-free nuclear reactors. Our shares trade on the Toronto and New York stock exchanges. Our head office is in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan.

- End -

Investor inquiries: Rachelle Girard 306-956-6403rachelle_girard@cameco.com

Media inquiries:

Jeff Hryhoriw

306-385-5221

jeff_hryhoriw@cameco.com

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Cameco Corporation published this content on 26 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 November 2020 18:44:02 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
All news about CAMECO CORPORATION
01:45pCAMECO : Investor Webcast Advisory
PU
11/18ISOENERGY : Reports Additional High-Grade Uranium Assays in Two Southern Extensi..
AQ
11/11CAMECO : Investor Webcast Advisory
AQ
11/10Purepoint Uranium Group Inc. JV Partners Approve Upcoming Program at Hook Lak..
AQ
11/09URANIUM WEEK : Kazak And Canadian Production Returns
AQ
11/05CAMECO : Reports Q3 - Well Positioned, Strengthened Balance Sheet, Supported by ..
AQ
11/04CAMECO : Reports Q3 – Well Positioned, Strengthened Balance Sheet, Support..
PU
11/04CAMECO : 3Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
11/04CAMECO : reports third quarter results – well positioned with strengthened..
AQ
11/04Cameco reports third quarter results – well positioned with strengthene..
GL
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 1 688 M 1 296 M 1 296 M
Net income 2020 -139 M -107 M -107 M
Net Debt 2020 187 M 143 M 143 M
P/E ratio 2020 -35,9x
Yield 2020 0,61%
Capitalization 5 233 M 4 025 M 4 019 M
EV / Sales 2020 3,21x
EV / Sales 2021 3,41x
Nbr of Employees 1 885
Free-Float 99,8%
Chart CAMECO CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Cameco Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CAMECO CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 16,36 CAD
Last Close Price 13,22 CAD
Spread / Highest target 51,3%
Spread / Average Target 23,8%
Spread / Lowest Target 5,90%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Timothy S. Gitzel President, CEO & Non-Independent Director
Ian Donald Bruce Chairman
Brian Reilly Chief Operating Officer & Senior Vice President
Grant E. Isaac Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
A. Anne McLellan Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CAMECO CORPORATION16.38%4 025
JOINT STOCK COMPANY "NATIONAL ATOMIC COMPANY "KAZATOMPROM"18.44%3 785
LARGO RESOURCES LTD.11.11%482
DENISON MINES CORP.-7.41%261
PALADIN ENERGY LIMITED46.46%224
YELLOW CAKE PLC-1.29%223
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ