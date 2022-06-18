Cameco : Investor Webcast Advisory

Cameco (TSX: CCO; NYSE: CCJ) announced today that Senior Vice-President and Chief Financial Officer, Grant Isaac, will be speaking at the PI Financial Uranium Day 3.0 - USA's Current Status & Future Potential Webinar on Wednesday, June 22, 2022 at 12:00 pm Eastern.

Cameco is one of the largest global providers of the uranium fuel needed to energize a clean-air world. Our competitive position is based on our controlling ownership of the world's largest high-grade reserves and low-cost operations. Utilities around the world rely on our nuclear fuel products to generate power in safe, reliable, carbon-free nuclear reactors. Our shares trade on the Toronto and New York stock exchanges. Our head office is in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan.

