Cameco : Investor Webcast Advisory

Cameco (TSX: CCO; NYSE: CCJ) announced today that Senior Vice-President and Chief Financial Officer, Grant Isaac, will be speaking at the PI Financial Uranium Day 3.0 - USA's Current Status & Future Potential Webinar on Wednesday, June 22, 2022 at 12:00 pm Eastern.
Register here
Profile
Cameco is one of the largest global providers of the uranium fuel needed to energize a clean-air world. Our competitive position is based on our controlling ownership of the world's largest high-grade reserves and low-cost operations. Utilities around the world rely on our nuclear fuel products to generate power in safe, reliable, carbon-free nuclear reactors. Our shares trade on the Toronto and New York stock exchanges. Our head office is in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan.
- End -
Investor inquiries:
Rachelle Girard
306-956-6403
Media inquiries:
Jeff Hryhoriw
306-385-5221
Disclaimer
Cameco Corporation published this content on 17 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 June 2022 20:33:01 UTC.