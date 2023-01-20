Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Toronto Stock Exchange
  5. Cameco Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CCO   CA13321L1085

CAMECO CORPORATION

(CCO)
  Report
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  03:54:47 2023-01-20 pm EST
35.14 CAD   +3.08%
03:51pCameco : Investor Webcast Advisory
PU
01/19The CRA's New Power To Compel Oral Interviews
AQ
01/19CanAlaska Acquires New Project Along Prolific Mineralized Corridor In Eastern Athabasca Basin
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Cameco : Investor Webcast Advisory

01/20/2023 | 03:51pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

TSX: CCO

website: cameco.com

NYSE: CCJ

currency: Cdn (unless noted)

2121 - 11th Street West, Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, S7M 1J3 Canada

Tel: 306-956-6200 Fax: 306-956-6201

Cameco Investor Webcast Advisory

Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, Canada, January 20, 2023 . . . . . . . . . . . .

Cameco (TSX: CCO; NYSE: CCJ) announced today that Senior Vice-President and CFO, Grant Isaac, spoke recently at the 26th CIBC Western Institutional Investor Conference which was held at Whistler, BC on January 18th - January 20th, 2023.

The presentation occurred on Thursday, January 18th @ 10:40 am EST and was available to registered clients of CIBC only, however a recording of the presentation is now available on our website.

Profile

Cameco is one of the largest global providers of the uranium fuel needed to energize a clean-air world. Our competitive position is based on our controlling ownership of the world's largest high-grade reserves and low-cost operations. Utilities around the world rely on our nuclear fuel products to generate power in safe, reliable, carbon-free nuclear reactors. Our shares trade on the Toronto and New York stock exchanges. Our head office is in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan.

- End -

Investor inquiries: Rachelle Girard 306-956-6403 rachelle_girard@cameco.com

Media inquiries: Veronica Baker 306-385-5541 veronica_baker@cameco.com

Disclaimer

Cameco Corporation published this content on 20 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 January 2023 20:50:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about CAMECO CORPORATION
03:51pCameco : Investor Webcast Advisory
PU
01/19The CRA's New Power To Compel Oral Interviews
AQ
01/19CanAlaska Acquires New Project Along Prolific Mineralized Corridor In Eastern Athabasca..
AQ
01/19Purepoint Uranium Begins Drill Program at Red Willow
AQ
01/13Cameco : Values safety and environment people integrity excellence Ethics and U CODE OF CO..
PU
01/12Purepoint Uranium Begins Winter Drill Program at Hook Lake Joint Venture
AQ
01/11Cameco Price Target Lowered to $44 at Raymond James, Maintains Outperform Rating
MT
01/09Cameco : Provides Date for Q4 Results, Conference Call and Webcast
PU
2022Bulgaria signs nuclear fuel deal with Westinghouse
RE
2022Bulgaria to sign deal with Westinghouse for fresh nuclear fuel
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on CAMECO CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 1 865 M 1 391 M 1 391 M
Net income 2022 119 M 88,9 M 88,9 M
Net cash 2022 1 412 M 1 053 M 1 053 M
P/E ratio 2022 116x
Yield 2022 0,32%
Capitalization 14 744 M 10 996 M 10 996 M
EV / Sales 2022 7,15x
EV / Sales 2023 6,66x
Nbr of Employees 730
Free-Float 99,9%
Chart CAMECO CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Cameco Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CAMECO CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 10
Last Close Price 34,09 CAD
Average target price 44,20 CAD
Spread / Average Target 29,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Timothy S. Gitzel President, CEO & Non-Independent Director
Grant E. Isaac Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Ian Donald Bruce Non-Executive Chairman
Scott Bishop Director-Development & Technical Services
Brian Reilly Chief Operating Officer & Senior Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CAMECO CORPORATION11.08%10 930
NATIONAL ATOMIC COMPANY KAZATOMPROM11.43%8 046
NEXGEN ENERGY LTD.0.67%2 157
PALADIN ENERGY LTD5.00%1 509
URANIUM ENERGY CORP.-7.73%1 350
DENISON MINES CORP.9.68%1 037