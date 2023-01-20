|
TSX: CCO
|
website: cameco.com
|
NYSE: CCJ
|
currency: Cdn (unless noted)
2121 - 11th Street West, Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, S7M 1J3 Canada
Tel: 306-956-6200 Fax: 306-956-6201
Cameco Investor Webcast Advisory
Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, Canada, January 20, 2023 . . . . . . . . . . . .
Cameco (TSX: CCO; NYSE: CCJ) announced today that Senior Vice-President and CFO, Grant Isaac, spoke recently at the 26th CIBC Western Institutional Investor Conference which was held at Whistler, BC on January 18th - January 20th, 2023.
The presentation occurred on Thursday, January 18th @ 10:40 am EST and was available to registered clients of CIBC only, however a recording of the presentation is now available on our website.
Profile
Cameco is one of the largest global providers of the uranium fuel needed to energize a clean-air world. Our competitive position is based on our controlling ownership of the world's largest high-grade reserves and low-cost operations. Utilities around the world rely on our nuclear fuel products to generate power in safe, reliable, carbon-free nuclear reactors. Our shares trade on the Toronto and New York stock exchanges. Our head office is in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan.
- End -
Investor inquiries: Rachelle Girard 306-956-6403 rachelle_girard@cameco.com
Media inquiries: Veronica Baker 306-385-5541 veronica_baker@cameco.com
Disclaimer
Cameco Corporation published this content on 20 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 January 2023 20:50:02 UTC.