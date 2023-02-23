Advanced search
Cameco : Investor Webcast Advisory

02/23/2023 | 01:17pm EST
TSX: CCO

website: cameco.com

NYSE: CCJ

currency: Cdn (unless noted)

2121 - 11th Street West, Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, S7M 1J3 Canada

Tel: 306-956-6200 Fax: 306-956-6201

Cameco Investor Webcast Advisory

Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, Canada, February 23, 2023 . . . . . . . . . . . . .

Cameco (TSX: CCO; NYSE: CCJ) announced today that President and CEO, Tim Gitzel, will be speaking at the BMO Global Metals & Mining Conference in Hollywood, Florida.

The presentation will occur February 28th at 1:30 p.m. Eastern and will be available by webcast on cameco.com. See the link on the home page on the day of the event. A copy of the presentation file will be available on our website shortly after the conference.

Profile

Cameco is one of the largest global providers of the uranium fuel needed to energize a clean-air world. Our competitive position is based on our controlling ownership of the world's largest high-grade reserves and low-cost operations. Utilities around the world rely on our nuclear fuel products to generate power in safe, reliable, carbon-free nuclear reactors. Our shares trade on the Toronto and New York stock exchanges. Our head office is in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan.

- End -

Investor inquiries: Rachelle Girard 306-956-6403rachelle_girard@cameco.com

Media Inquiries

Veronica Baker 306-385-5541 veronica_baker@cameco.com

Disclaimer

Cameco Corporation published this content on 23 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 February 2023 18:16:24 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
