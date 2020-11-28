Log in
MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Toronto Stock Exchange  >  Cameco Corporation    CCO   CA13321L1085

CAMECO CORPORATION

(CCO)
Delayed Quote. Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange - 11/27 04:00:00 pm
13.23 CAD   +0.76%
11/28CAMECO : Positive COVID-19 Case at Cigar Lake
PU
11/27CAMECO : Investor Webcast Advisory
AQ
11/27CAMECO CORPORATION : Ex-dividend day for
FA
Cameco : Positive COVID-19 Case at Cigar Lake

11/28/2020 | 11:15pm EST
November 28, 2020

An individual at Cigar Lake has tested positive for COVID-19. This individual has been in isolation since November 22.

Cameco Corporation is working with the Northern Population Health Unit and is following all guidance. Contact tracing is under way.

Safety is our top priority. Cigar Lake continues to operate safely and we will provide a further update when it's available.

For more information please contact:

Jeff Hryhoriw
306-385-5221
jeff_hryhoriw@cameco.com

Disclaimer

Cameco Corporation published this content on 28 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 November 2020 04:14:03 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
Financials
Sales 2020 1 688 M 1 298 M 1 298 M
Net income 2020 -139 M -107 M -107 M
Net Debt 2020 187 M 144 M 144 M
P/E ratio 2020 -36,0x
Yield 2020 0,60%
Capitalization 5 237 M 4 034 M 4 028 M
EV / Sales 2020 3,21x
EV / Sales 2021 3,41x
Nbr of Employees 1 885
Free-Float 99,8%
Chart CAMECO CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Cameco Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CAMECO CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 16,36 CAD
Last Close Price 13,23 CAD
Spread / Highest target 51,2%
Spread / Average Target 23,7%
Spread / Lowest Target 5,82%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Timothy S. Gitzel President, CEO & Non-Independent Director
Ian Donald Bruce Chairman
Brian Reilly Chief Operating Officer & Senior Vice President
Grant E. Isaac Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
A. Anne McLellan Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CAMECO CORPORATION14.47%4 034
JOINT STOCK COMPANY "NATIONAL ATOMIC COMPANY "KAZATOMPROM"20.30%3 834
PALADIN ENERGY LIMITED46.46%232
YELLOW CAKE PLC-2.19%220
