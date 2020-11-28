Cameco : Positive COVID-19 Case at Cigar Lake

November 28, 2020
An individual at Cigar Lake has tested positive for COVID-19. This individual has been in isolation since November 22.
Cameco Corporation is working with the Northern Population Health Unit and is following all guidance. Contact tracing is under way.
Safety is our top priority. Cigar Lake continues to operate safely and we will provide a further update when it's available.
