  Homepage
  Equities
  Canada
  Toronto Stock Exchange
  Cameco Corporation
  News
  Summary
    CCO   CA13321L1085

CAMECO CORPORATION

(CCO)
  Report
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  03:30:44 2023-04-13 pm EDT
35.06 CAD   +3.00%
03:35pCameco : Provides Date for Q1 Results, Conference Call and Webcast
PU
04/12RBC Capital Markets Says Sprott Physical Uranium Trust Fund's Shares Down Week Over Week
MT
04/12Taxpayers Must Produce Information That Should Have Been Included In Books And Records
AQ
Cameco : Provides Date for Q1 Results, Conference Call and Webcast

04/13/2023 | 03:35pm EDT
TSX: CCO

website: cameco.com

NYSE: CCJ

currency: Cdn (unless noted)

2121 - 11th Street West, Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, S7M 1J3 Canada

Tel: 306-956-6200 Fax: 306-956-6201

Cameco Provides Date for Q1 Results, Conference Call and Webcast

Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, Canada, April 13, 2023 . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

Cameco (TSX: CCO; NYSE: CCJ) will issue its first quarter results before markets open on Friday, April 28, 2023.

Cameco invites investors and the media to join its first quarter conference call with the company's senior executives on Friday, April 28, 2023 at 8:00 a.m. Eastern.

Cameco will discuss trends in the market and the execution of its strategy before opening the call to questions from investors and the media.

To join the call, please dial 800-319-4610 (Canada and US toll-free) or 604-638-5340. An operator will put your call through. The slides and a live webcast of the conference call will be available from a link at cameco.com.

A recorded version of the proceedings will be available on our website shortly after the call, and on post view until midnight, Eastern, May 28, 2023, by calling 800-319-6413 (Canada and US toll-free) or 604-638-9010 (Passcode 9912).

Profile

Cameco is one of the largest global providers of the uranium fuel needed to energize a clean-air world. Our competitive position is based on our controlling ownership of the world's largest high-grade reserves and low-cost operations. Utilities around the world rely on our nuclear fuel products to generate safe, reliable, carbon-free nuclear power. Our shares trade on the Toronto and New York stock exchanges. Our head office is in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan.

- End -

Investor inquiries: Rachelle Girard 306-956-6403rachelle_girard@cameco.com

Media inquiries: Veronica Baker 306-385-5541veronica_baker@cameco.com

Disclaimer

Cameco Corporation published this content on 13 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 April 2023 19:34:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
