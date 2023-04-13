TSX: CCO website: cameco.com NYSE: CCJ currency: Cdn (unless noted)

Cameco Provides Date for Q1 Results, Conference Call and Webcast

Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, Canada, April 13, 2023 . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

Cameco (TSX: CCO; NYSE: CCJ) will issue its first quarter results before markets open on Friday, April 28, 2023.

Cameco invites investors and the media to join its first quarter conference call with the company's senior executives on Friday, April 28, 2023 at 8:00 a.m. Eastern.

Cameco will discuss trends in the market and the execution of its strategy before opening the call to questions from investors and the media.

To join the call, please dial 800-319-4610 (Canada and US toll-free) or 604-638-5340. An operator will put your call through. The slides and a live webcast of the conference call will be available from a link at cameco.com.

A recorded version of the proceedings will be available on our website shortly after the call, and on post view until midnight, Eastern, May 28, 2023, by calling 800-319-6413 (Canada and US toll-free) or 604-638-9010 (Passcode 9912).

