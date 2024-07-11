Cameco Provides Date for Q2 Results, Conference Call and Webcast

Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, Canada, July 10, 2024

Cameco (TSX: CCO; NYSE: CCJ) will issue its second quarter results before markets open on Wednesday, July 31, 2024.

Cameco invites investors and the media to join its second quarter conference call with the company's senior executives on Wednesday, July 31, 2024, from 8:00 a.m. until 9:00 a.m. Eastern.

Cameco will discuss trends in the market and the execution of its strategy before opening the call to questions from investors and the media.

Participants may pre-register now to obtain expedited access to the conference call using the registration link bit.ly/3zCD5oW. Upon registering, the dial-in details will appear on screen and a calendar booking will be provided by email including the dial-in details and a unique PIN to access the conference call. Using this process will by-pass the operator and avoid the call queue. Registration will remain open until the end of the live conference call.

Participants who prefer to speak with an operator, may access the call by dialing 844-763-8274 (Canada/US toll-free) or 647-484-8814. It is recommended that you call 10 minutes before the scheduled start time.

The slides and a live webcast of the conference call will be available from a link at cameco.com.

A recorded version of the proceedings will be available on our website shortly after the call, and on post view until midnight, Eastern, August 31, 2024, by calling 855-669-9658 (Canada toll-free), 877-344-7529 (US toll-free) or 412-317-0088 (Access code 7511295).

Profile

Cameco is one of the largest global providers of the uranium fuel needed to energize a clean-air world. Our competitive position is based on our controlling ownership of the world's largest high-grade reserves and low-cost operations, as well as significant investments across the nuclear fuel cycle, including ownership interests in Westinghouse Electric Company and Global Laser Enrichment. Utilities around the world rely on Cameco to provide global nuclear fuel solutions for the generation of safe, reliable, carbon-free nuclear power. Our shares trade on the Toronto and New York stock exchanges. Our head office is in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, Canada.

- End -