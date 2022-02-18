Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Toronto Stock Exchange
  5. Cameco Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CCO   CA13321L1085

CAMECO CORPORATION

(CCO)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange - 02/18 04:00:00 pm
25.83 CAD   -3.40%
05:52pCameco Provides Updated Date for Q1 Results, Conference Call and Webcast
BU
02/17CAMECO : Blind River Refinery Granted a 10-year Licence Renewal from the CNSC
PU
02/16S&P Revises Cameco Outlook to Stable
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Cameco Provides Updated Date for Q1 Results, Conference Call and Webcast

02/18/2022 | 05:52pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Cameco (TSX: CCO; NYSE: CCJ) will issue its first quarter results before markets open on Thursday, May 5, 2022.

Cameco invites investors and the media to join its first quarter conference call with the company's senior executives on Thursday, May 5, 2022 at 8:00 a.m. Eastern.

Cameco will discuss trends in the market and the execution of its strategy before opening the call to questions from investors and the media.

To join the call, please dial 800-319-4610 (Canada and US toll-free) or 604-638-5340. An operator will put your call through. The slides and a live webcast of the conference call will be available from a link at cameco.com.

A recorded version of the proceedings will be available on our website shortly after the call, and on post view until midnight, Eastern, June 5, 2022, by calling 800-319-6413 (Canada and US toll-free) or 604-638-9010 (Passcode 8606).

Profile

Cameco is one of the largest global providers of the uranium fuel needed to energize a clean-air world. Our competitive position is based on our controlling ownership of the world’s largest high-grade reserves and low-cost operations. Utilities around the world rely on our nuclear fuel products to generate power in safe, reliable, carbon-free nuclear reactors. Our shares trade on the Toronto and New York stock exchanges. Our head office is in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan.


© Business Wire 2022
All news about CAMECO CORPORATION
05:52pCameco Provides Updated Date for Q1 Results, Conference Call and Webcast
BU
02/17CAMECO : Blind River Refinery Granted a 10-year Licence Renewal from the CNSC
PU
02/16S&P Revises Cameco Outlook to Stable
MT
02/16Forum receives drill permit at wollaston uranium project, athabasca basin, saskatchewan
AQ
02/10RBC Capital Markets Raises Cameco's Price Target on Positive Trends in Uranium
MT
02/10RBC Lifts Price Target on Cameco to CA$30 From CA$29, Citing 'Increased Long-Term Contr..
MT
02/09SECTOR UPDATE : Energy Stocks Easing Slightly Near Wednesday Close
MT
02/09SECTOR UPDATE : Energy Stocks Moderately Higher in Mid-Week Trading
MT
02/09Toronto Stocks Climb; Intact Financial Rises on 4Q Earnings Beat
DJ
02/09Cameco Jumps Near 13% as Reports Q4 2021 Earnings, Hikes 2022 Dividend by 50%
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on CAMECO CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 1 763 M 1 383 M 1 383 M
Net income 2022 -2,95 M -2,31 M -2,31 M
Net cash 2022 342 M 268 M 268 M
P/E ratio 2022 8 253x
Yield 2022 0,41%
Capitalization 10 650 M 8 356 M 8 356 M
EV / Sales 2022 5,85x
EV / Sales 2023 4,88x
Nbr of Employees 1 885
Free-Float 99,8%
Chart CAMECO CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Cameco Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CAMECO CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 11
Last Close Price 26,74 CAD
Average target price 36,55 CAD
Spread / Average Target 36,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Timothy S. Gitzel President, CEO & Non-Independent Director
Grant E. Isaac Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Ian Donald Bruce Non-Executive Chairman
Scott Bishop Director-Technical Services
Brian Reilly Chief Operating Officer & Senior Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CAMECO CORPORATION-0.87%8 390
JSC NATIONAL ATOMIC COMPANY KAZATOMPROM-12.77%9 023
NEXGEN ENERGY LTD.0.90%2 110
PALADIN ENERGY LTD-17.61%1 398
ENERGY FUELS INC.-14.29%1 019
DENISON MINES CORP.-10.34%992