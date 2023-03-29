Advanced search
    CCO   CA13321L1085

CAMECO CORPORATION

(CCO)
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  04:00:00 2023-03-29 pm EDT
35.10 CAD   +2.09%
05:06pCameco Reports Document Filings
BU
03/27Cameco to Receive About $300 Million in Tax Refund From Canada Revenue Agency
MT
03/27Cameco expects $300M refund from Canada Revenue Agency after revised reassessments
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
Summary

Cameco Reports Document Filings

03/29/2023 | 05:06pm EDT
Cameco (TSX: CCO; NYSE: CCJ) reported today that it filed its annual report on Form 40-F with the US Securities and Exchange Commission. The document includes Cameco’s audited annual financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2022, its management’s discussion and analysis (MD&A), and its Canadian annual information form (AIF).

In addition, Cameco filed its AIF with Canadian securities regulatory authorities. Its audited annual financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2022, and its MD&A were filed with Canadian securities regulatory authorities in February 2023.

All of these documents are posted on our website. Shareholders may obtain hard copies of these documents, including the financial statements, free of charge by contacting:

Cameco Investor Relations
2121 11th Street West
Saskatoon, SK S7M 1J3
Phone: 306-956-6294

On April 6, 2023, Cameco plans to post on its website the management proxy circular that is being distributed to shareholders of record as of March 13, 2023, for its annual meeting of shareholders on May 10, 2023.

Profile

Cameco is one of the largest global providers of the uranium fuel needed to energize a clean-air world. Our competitive position is based on our controlling ownership of the world’s largest high-grade reserves and low-cost operations. Utilities around the world rely on our nuclear fuel products to generate safe, reliable, carbon-free nuclear power. Our shares trade on the Toronto and New York stock exchanges. Our head office is in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan.


© Business Wire 2023
Financials
Sales 2023 2 285 M 1 683 M 1 683 M
Net income 2023 257 M 189 M 189 M
Net Debt 2023 1 212 M 893 M 893 M
P/E ratio 2023 57,3x
Yield 2023 0,32%
Capitalization 14 877 M 10 958 M 10 958 M
EV / Sales 2023 7,04x
EV / Sales 2024 5,49x
Nbr of Employees 730
Free-Float 99,8%
Chart CAMECO CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Cameco Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CAMECO CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 34,38 CAD
Average target price 48,06 CAD
Spread / Average Target 39,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Timothy S. Gitzel President, CEO & Non-Independent Director
Grant E. Isaac Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Ian Donald Bruce Independent Chairman
Scott Bishop Director-Development & Technical Services
Brian Reilly Chief Operating Officer & Senior Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CAMECO CORPORATION9.58%10 922
NATIONAL ATOMIC COMPANY KAZATOMPROM2.59%7 552
NEXGEN ENERGY LTD.-15.03%1 821
PALADIN ENERGY LTD-13.57%1 209
URANIUM ENERGY CORP.-27.32%1 066
DENISON MINES CORP.-10.97%846
