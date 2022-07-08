Cameco : SASB Index (xlsx, 64 KB)

Percentage of mine sites (percentage of mine sites by annual production output in metric tons on an equity share basis) where acid-generating seepage into surrounding surface water and/or groundwater is: 1) predicted to occur
33 (63)
EM-MM-160a.2
Percentage of mine sites (percentage of mine sites by annual production output in metric tons on an equity share basis) where acid-generating seepage into surrounding surface water and/or groundwater is: 2) actively mitigated
33 (63)
EM-MM-160a.2
Percentage of mine sites (percentage of mine sites by annual production output in metric tons on an equity share basis) where acid-generating seepage into surrounding surface water and/or groundwater is 3) under treatment or remediation
0
EM-MM-160a.3
Percentage of proven reserves in or near sites with protected conservation status or endangered species habitat
37.5
EM-MM-160a.3
Percentage of probable reserves in or near sites with protected conservation status or endangered species habitat
52.6
Security, Human Rights & Rights of Indigenous Peoples
EM-MM-210a.1
Percentage of proven reserves in or near areas of conflict
0
EM-MM-210a.1
Percentage of probable reserves in or near areas of conflict
0
EM-MM-210a.2
Percentage of proven reserves in or near Indigenous land
75
EM-MM-210a.2
Percentage of probable reserves in or near Indigenous land
77
EM-MM-210a.3
Discussion of engagement processes and due diligence practices with respect to human rights, Indigenous rights, and operation in areas of conflict
Pages 52-56, 65, 78-79
Community Relations
EM-MM-210b.1
Discussion of process to manage risks and opportunities associated with community rights and interests
Pages 52-54
EM-MM-210b.2
Number of non-technical delays
2
EM-MM-210b.2
Duration of non-technical delays
110
Labour Relations
EM-MM-310a.1
Percentage of active workforce covered under collective bargaining agreements
25
EM-MM-310a.1
Percentage of active workforce covered under collective bargaining agreements, employees in Canada
26
EM-MM-310a.1
Percentage of active workforce covered under collective bargaining agreements, employees outside of Canada
0
EM-MM-310a.2
Number of strikes and lockouts
0
EM-MM-310a.2
Duration of strikes and lockouts [days]
0
Workforce Health & Safety
EM-MM-320a.1
Total Recordable Injury Rate as defined by OSHA for employees
1.0
EM-MM-320a.1
Total Recordable Injury Rate as defined by OSHA for contractors
2.2
EM-MM-320a.1
Fatality rate for employees
0
EM-MM-320a.1
Fatality rate for contractors
0
EM-MM-320a.1
Near miss frequency rate (NMFR) for employees
Not reported
EM-MM-320a.1
Near miss frequency rate (NMFR) for contractors
Not reported
EM-MM-320a.1
Average hours of health, safety, and emergency response training for employees
Not reported
EM-MM-320a.1
Average hours of health, safety, and emergency response training for contractors
Not reported
Business Ethics & Transparency
EM-MM-510a.1
Description of the management system for prevention of corruption and bribery throughout the value chain
Pages 78-79
EM-MM-510a.2
Production in countries that have the 20 lowest rankings in Transparency International's Corruption Perception Index [tonnes]
0
Weight of Tailings Waste
22,046
25,382,597
1,449
25,384,046
2,213
25,386,259
3,782
25,390,041
Tailings, Water Treatment Precipitate, and Mine Slimes
532,554
Pat Landine: Pat Landine: Does not include data for Cigar Lake
21,130,586
591,947
21,727,880
578,440
22,295,625
683,134
22,943,370
696,204
23,642,997
667,128
Pat Landine: Pat Landine: the addition of Cigar Lake value here was a revision done on June 12 2015, based on review by anne Gent.
24,314,655
595,717
25,001,194
292,945
25,294,139
181,526
25,475,666
25,456
25,501,121
23,198
25,524,319
3,642
25,495,506
11,018
25,506,524
Mineralized Waste Rock
-2,917
4,650,989
-190,066
4,460,923
17,159
4,478,082
-73,642
4,404,439
33,537
4,385,733
-1,002,248
3,218,363
-17,895
3,200,468
1,778,038
-144,643
3,055,824
1,697,680
-2,838
3,052,986
1,696,103
6,270
3,245,843
1,803,246
27,752
3,273,595
1,818,664
22,812
3,302,653
1,834,807
13,575
3,315,889
1,842,161
Non-mineralized Waste Rock
5,228
85,387,564
53,274
85,285,480
30,518
85,256,450
3,071,663
88,328,114
-8,778,373
79,548,425
-279,862
81,044,313
-19,646
81,024,667
45,013,704
-133,697
80,890,970
44,939,428
-436
80,890,534
44,939,186
4,059
79,480,195
44,155,664
16,288
79,496,483
44,164,713
277
79,437,897
44,132,165
1,868
79,439,765
44,133,203
Other Waste (Cigar Slimes)
21,749
140,273
74,925
1,429
109,247
73,179
7,236
116,483
78,185
Data Collection - Weight of tailings waste, Percent of tailings waste recycled, Number of tailings ponds or structures, Canadian Dam Association Consequences Classification Rating for dams, Annual change in unreclaimed waste rock inventory and Weight of other mineral waste
Summary for ESG Reporting
2009
2010
2011
2012
2013
2014
2015
20164
2017
2018
2019
2020
2021
Weight of tailings waste
22,046
1,449
2,213
3,782
Percent of tailings waste recycled
0%
0%
0%
0%
0%
Number of tailings ponds or structures (aka tailings management facilities)
4
4
4
4
4
4
4
4
4
0
4
4
4
Canadian Dam Association Consequence Classification Rating for [Aboveground] Dams
N/A
Significant
Significant
Annual change in unreclaimed waste rock inventory
-136,792
47,677
89,734,532
0
0
2,998,021
92,732,553
0
0
-8,744,836
83,934,158
0
0
-1,282,110
84,262,676
0
0
-37,541
84,225,135
46,791,742
0
0
-278,340
83,946,794
46,637,108
0
0
-3,274
10,329
44,040
82,770,079
45,983,377
23,089
82,740,550
45,966,972
15,443
Weight of other mineral waste
21,749
1,429
7,236
Notes:
1 Total annual solid waste generated in the form of tailings , water treatment sludge and slime
2 Net annual change in waste rock inventory. This includes mineralized and non-mineralized rock from the table above.
3 Sum of the above lines
4 The 2016 clean waste rock tonnage was reduced by 223,731 tonnes in 2019 to correct an earlier reporting error.
a. Is this data already publically disclosed and if so, where?
Tailings and waste rock volumes are disclosed in annual CNSC/SMOE reports.
b. If this data has not been publically disclosed already, are there any known risks with publically reporting on this data?
This reporting will make the information more accessible and compile it as a total. Given the significant tonnage of waste associated with mining this could result in negative publicity or public concern.
c. In a few short sentences, please provide the appropriate context that will help explain the data to readers of the SD Report.
The change in unreclaimed waste rock inventory is the net of new waste produced and existing waste consumed or reclaimed. Tailings generation rates vary annually based on uranium production and ore grade. Cigar Lake is an underground mine, which generates limited volumes of waste rock relative to open pit mining. McArthur River and the Eagle Point mine at Rabbit Lake are also underground mines generating limited volumes of waste rock, however operations were suspended in January 2018 and April 2016, respectively, further reducing rock generation and consumption. Efforts to utilize waste rock as underground backfill, for road construction, and other uses help to minimize the increase in inventory, and in some years results in a net decrease in inventory. Prior to suspending operations, the Key Lake mill recieved small quantities of waste rock from McArthur River, which it largely consumed during blending of high grade ore in the milling process.
d. In a few short sentences, if there is a variance in the data from one year to the next (i.e., one year's number is higher or lower than the previous), please provide the variance in both percentage and real number form and an explanation as to why this variance occurred.
The relatively small increase in waste volume is due to the continued care and maintenance periods for the Key Lake mill, McArthur River mine, and Rabbit Lake mine and mill in 2019. Tailings wastes produced in 2019 primarily consisted of water treatment precipitates, which are low density and produce a small annual tonnage. The increase in the tailings and process wastes category is largely due to mine slimes produced by the jet boring system at Cigar Lake. Shutdown of the Key Lake mill also decreased the amount of waste rock consumed in the blending process, which-along with continued production at Cigar-led to the net increase in 2019.