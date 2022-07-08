Cameco : SASB Index (xlsx, 64 KB)

SASB Index

Reference SASB Indicator 2021 Data or Page

GHG Emissions

EM-MM-110a.1 Gross global Scope 1 emissions (Equity share) [tonnes CO2e] 85,909

EM-MM-110a.1 Percentage covered under emissions-limiting regulations 74

EM-MM-110a.2 Discussion of long-term and short-term strategy or plan to manage Scope 1 emissions, emissions reduction targets, and an analysis of performance against those targets Pages 7, 9, 30, 43-45

Air Quality

EM-MM-120a.1 Carbon Monoxide (CO) [tonnes] 0

EM-MM-120a.1 Nitrogen Oxides (NOx) (excluding N2O) [tonnes] 119

EM-MM-120a.1 Sulphur Oxides (SOx) [tonnes] 0

EM-MM-120a.1 Particulate matter (PM10) [tonnes] 214

EM-MM-120a.1 Mercury (Hg) [tonnes] N/A

EM-MM-120a.1 Lead (Pb) [tonnes] N/A

EM-MM-120a.1 Volatile organic compounds (VOCs) [tonnes] 0

Energy Management

EM-MM-130a.1 Total energy consumed [GJ] 3,222,286

EM-MM-130a.1 Percentage grid electricity 47

EM-MM-130a.1 Percentage renewable Not reported

Water Management

EM-MM-140a.1 Total water withdrawn (fresh and non-fresh) [thousand m3] 20,778

EM-MM-140a.1 Total water consumed Not reported

EM-MM-140a.1 Percentage of fresh water withdrawn and consumed in regions with High or Extremely High Baseline Water Stress 0

EM-MM-140a.2 Number of incidents of non-compliance associated with water quantity and/or quality permits, standards, and regulations 0

Waste & Hazardous Materials Management

EM-MM-150a.4 Total weight of non-mineral waste generated [tonnes] 9,345

EM-MM-150a.5 Total weight of tailings produced [tonnes] 3,782

EM-MM-150a.6 Total weight of waste rock generated [tonnes] Not reported

EM-MM-150a.7 Total weight of hazardous waste generated [tonnes] 291

EM-MM-150a.8 Total weight of hazardous waste recycled [tonnes] Not reported

EM-MM-150a.9 Number of significant incidents associated with hazardous materials and waste management Not reported

EM-MM-150a.10 Description of waste and hazardous materials management policies and procedures for active and inactive operations Pages 41-42

Tailings Storage Facilities Management

EM-MM-540a.1 Tailings storage facility inventory table: (1) facility name, (2) location, (3) ownership status, (4) operational status, (5) construction method, (6) maximum permitted storage capacity, (7) current amount of tailings stored, (8) consequence classification, (9) date of most recent independent technical review, (10) material findings, (11) mitigation measures, (12) site-specific EPRP Link: https://www.cameco.com/media/media-library/documents/cameco-tailings-management

EM-MM-540a.1 Consequence classification by Canadian Dam Association Consequence Classification Rating Significant

EM-MM-540a.2 Summary of tailings management systems and governance structure used to monitor and maintain the stability of tailings storage facilities Pages 39-40

Biodiversity Impacts

EM-MM-160a.1 Description of environmental management policies and practices for active sites Pages 46-47; read more: https://s3-us-west-2.amazonaws.com/assets-us-west-2/sustainability-report/Cameco_2020_ESG_Report.pdf#page=29

EM-MM-160a.2 Percentage of mine sites (percentage of mine sites by annual production output in metric tons on an equity share basis) where acid-generating seepage into surrounding surface water and/or groundwater is: 1) predicted to occur 33 (63)

EM-MM-160a.2 Percentage of mine sites (percentage of mine sites by annual production output in metric tons on an equity share basis) where acid-generating seepage into surrounding surface water and/or groundwater is: 2) actively mitigated 33 (63)

EM-MM-160a.2 Percentage of mine sites (percentage of mine sites by annual production output in metric tons on an equity share basis) where acid-generating seepage into surrounding surface water and/or groundwater is 3) under treatment or remediation 0

EM-MM-160a.3 Percentage of proven reserves in or near sites with protected conservation status or endangered species habitat 37.5

EM-MM-160a.3 Percentage of probable reserves in or near sites with protected conservation status or endangered species habitat 52.6

Security, Human Rights & Rights of Indigenous Peoples

EM-MM-210a.1 Percentage of proven reserves in or near areas of conflict 0

EM-MM-210a.1 Percentage of probable reserves in or near areas of conflict 0

EM-MM-210a.2 Percentage of proven reserves in or near Indigenous land 75

EM-MM-210a.2 Percentage of probable reserves in or near Indigenous land 77

EM-MM-210a.3 Discussion of engagement processes and due diligence practices with respect to human rights, Indigenous rights, and operation in areas of conflict Pages 52-56, 65, 78-79

Community Relations

EM-MM-210b.1 Discussion of process to manage risks and opportunities associated with community rights and interests Pages 52-54

EM-MM-210b.2 Number of non-technical delays 2

EM-MM-210b.2 Duration of non-technical delays 110

Labour Relations

EM-MM-310a.1 Percentage of active workforce covered under collective bargaining agreements 25

EM-MM-310a.1 Percentage of active workforce covered under collective bargaining agreements, employees in Canada 26

EM-MM-310a.1 Percentage of active workforce covered under collective bargaining agreements, employees outside of Canada 0

EM-MM-310a.2 Number of strikes and lockouts 0

EM-MM-310a.2 Duration of strikes and lockouts [days] 0

Workforce Health & Safety

EM-MM-320a.1 Total Recordable Injury Rate as defined by OSHA for employees 1.0

EM-MM-320a.1 Total Recordable Injury Rate as defined by OSHA for contractors 2.2

EM-MM-320a.1 Fatality rate for employees 0

EM-MM-320a.1 Fatality rate for contractors 0

EM-MM-320a.1 Near miss frequency rate (NMFR) for employees Not reported

EM-MM-320a.1 Near miss frequency rate (NMFR) for contractors Not reported

EM-MM-320a.1 Average hours of health, safety, and emergency response training for employees Not reported

EM-MM-320a.1 Average hours of health, safety, and emergency response training for contractors Not reported

Business Ethics & Transparency

EM-MM-510a.1 Description of the management system for prevention of corruption and bribery throughout the value chain Pages 78-79