    CCO   CA13321L1085

CAMECO CORPORATION

(CCO)
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  10:11 2022-07-08 am EDT
28.62 CAD   -0.93%
CAMECO : 2021 ESG Report
PU
Cameco Releases 2021 ESG Report
BU
Baselode Energy Up Near 10% as Intersects Radioactive Mineralization, Discovers New Near-Surface Zone at ACKIO
MT
Cameco : SASB Index (xlsx, 64 KB)

07/08/2022 | 10:04am EDT
SASB_Index
SASB Index
Reference SASB Indicator 2021 Data or Page
GHG Emissions
EM-MM-110a.1 Gross global Scope 1 emissions (Equity share) [tonnes CO2e] 85,909
EM-MM-110a.1 Percentage covered under emissions-limiting regulations 74
EM-MM-110a.2 Discussion of long-term and short-term strategy or plan to manage Scope 1 emissions, emissions reduction targets, and an analysis of performance against those targets Pages 7, 9, 30, 43-45
Air Quality
EM-MM-120a.1 Carbon Monoxide (CO) [tonnes] 0
EM-MM-120a.1 Nitrogen Oxides (NOx) (excluding N2O) [tonnes] 119
EM-MM-120a.1 Sulphur Oxides (SOx) [tonnes] 0
EM-MM-120a.1 Particulate matter (PM10) [tonnes] 214
EM-MM-120a.1 Mercury (Hg) [tonnes] N/A
EM-MM-120a.1 Lead (Pb) [tonnes] N/A
EM-MM-120a.1 Volatile organic compounds (VOCs) [tonnes] 0
Energy Management
EM-MM-130a.1 Total energy consumed [GJ] 3,222,286
EM-MM-130a.1 Percentage grid electricity 47
EM-MM-130a.1 Percentage renewable Not reported
Water Management
EM-MM-140a.1 Total water withdrawn (fresh and non-fresh) [thousand m3] 20,778
EM-MM-140a.1 Total water consumed Not reported
EM-MM-140a.1 Percentage of fresh water withdrawn and consumed in regions with High or Extremely High Baseline Water Stress 0
EM-MM-140a.2 Number of incidents of non-compliance associated with water quantity and/or quality permits, standards, and regulations 0
Waste & Hazardous Materials Management
EM-MM-150a.4 Total weight of non-mineral waste generated [tonnes] 9,345
EM-MM-150a.5 Total weight of tailings produced [tonnes] 3,782
EM-MM-150a.6 Total weight of waste rock generated [tonnes] Not reported
EM-MM-150a.7 Total weight of hazardous waste generated [tonnes] 291
EM-MM-150a.8 Total weight of hazardous waste recycled [tonnes] Not reported
EM-MM-150a.9 Number of significant incidents associated with hazardous materials and waste management Not reported
EM-MM-150a.10 Description of waste and hazardous materials management policies and procedures for active and inactive operations Pages 41-42
Tailings Storage Facilities Management
EM-MM-540a.1 Tailings storage facility inventory table: (1) facility name, (2) location, (3) ownership status, (4) operational status, (5) construction method, (6) maximum permitted storage capacity, (7) current amount of tailings stored, (8) consequence classification, (9) date of most recent independent technical review, (10) material findings, (11) mitigation measures, (12) site-specific EPRP Link: https://www.cameco.com/media/media-library/documents/cameco-tailings-management
EM-MM-540a.1 Consequence classification by Canadian Dam Association Consequence Classification Rating Significant
EM-MM-540a.2 Summary of tailings management systems and governance structure used to monitor and maintain the stability of tailings storage facilities Pages 39-40
Reference SASB Indicator 2021 Data or Page
Biodiversity Impacts
EM-MM-160a.1 Description of environmental management policies and practices for active sites Pages 46-47; read more: https://s3-us-west-2.amazonaws.com/assets-us-west-2/sustainability-report/Cameco_2020_ESG_Report.pdf#page=29
EM-MM-160a.2 Percentage of mine sites (percentage of mine sites by annual production output in metric tons on an equity share basis) where acid-generating seepage into surrounding surface water and/or groundwater is: 1) predicted to occur 33 (63)
EM-MM-160a.2 Percentage of mine sites (percentage of mine sites by annual production output in metric tons on an equity share basis) where acid-generating seepage into surrounding surface water and/or groundwater is: 2) actively mitigated 33 (63)
EM-MM-160a.2 Percentage of mine sites (percentage of mine sites by annual production output in metric tons on an equity share basis) where acid-generating seepage into surrounding surface water and/or groundwater is 3) under treatment or remediation 0
EM-MM-160a.3 Percentage of proven reserves in or near sites with protected conservation status or endangered species habitat 37.5
EM-MM-160a.3 Percentage of probable reserves in or near sites with protected conservation status or endangered species habitat 52.6
Security, Human Rights & Rights of Indigenous Peoples
EM-MM-210a.1 Percentage of proven reserves in or near areas of conflict 0
EM-MM-210a.1 Percentage of probable reserves in or near areas of conflict 0
EM-MM-210a.2 Percentage of proven reserves in or near Indigenous land 75
EM-MM-210a.2 Percentage of probable reserves in or near Indigenous land 77
EM-MM-210a.3 Discussion of engagement processes and due diligence practices with respect to human rights, Indigenous rights, and operation in areas of conflict Pages 52-56, 65, 78-79
Community Relations
EM-MM-210b.1 Discussion of process to manage risks and opportunities associated with community rights and interests Pages 52-54
EM-MM-210b.2 Number of non-technical delays 2
EM-MM-210b.2 Duration of non-technical delays 110
Labour Relations
EM-MM-310a.1 Percentage of active workforce covered under collective bargaining agreements 25
EM-MM-310a.1 Percentage of active workforce covered under collective bargaining agreements, employees in Canada 26
EM-MM-310a.1 Percentage of active workforce covered under collective bargaining agreements, employees outside of Canada 0
EM-MM-310a.2 Number of strikes and lockouts 0
EM-MM-310a.2 Duration of strikes and lockouts [days] 0
Workforce Health & Safety
EM-MM-320a.1 Total Recordable Injury Rate as defined by OSHA for employees 1.0
EM-MM-320a.1 Total Recordable Injury Rate as defined by OSHA for contractors 2.2
EM-MM-320a.1 Fatality rate for employees 0
EM-MM-320a.1 Fatality rate for contractors 0
EM-MM-320a.1 Near miss frequency rate (NMFR) for employees Not reported
EM-MM-320a.1 Near miss frequency rate (NMFR) for contractors Not reported
EM-MM-320a.1 Average hours of health, safety, and emergency response training for employees Not reported
EM-MM-320a.1 Average hours of health, safety, and emergency response training for contractors Not reported
Business Ethics & Transparency
EM-MM-510a.1 Description of the management system for prevention of corruption and bribery throughout the value chain Pages 78-79
EM-MM-510a.2 Production in countries that have the 20 lowest rankings in Transparency International's Corruption Perception Index [tonnes] 0
Mine_waste_source
Mine Waste
Indicator Owner: Thorsten Reszat Christina Driedger
Indicator Reviewer: Thorsten Reszat
Time Period Reference
Indicator Reference: 2009-2019
GRI MM3
2021 SASB EM-MM-150a.1 & 3
Description of Data Source (s)
Record of Revisions to Indicator
Date Description of Change
22-Apr-22 2021 data completed for ESG
Material Type 2009 2010 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 20164 2017 2018 2019 2020 2021
Action Current Quantity Year-end Inventory Action Current Quantity Year-end Inventory Action Current Quantity Year-end Inventory Action Current Quantity Year-end Inventory Action Current Quantity Year-end Inventory Action Current Quantity Year-end Inventory Action Current Quantity Year-end Inventory Year-end Inventory Action Current Quantity Year-end Inventory Year-end Inventory Action Current Quantity Year-end Inventory Year-end Inventory Action Current Quantity Year-end Inventory Year-end Inventory Action Current Quantity Year-end Inventory Year-end Inventory Current Quantity Year-end Inventory Year-end Inventory Current Quantity Year-end Inventory Year-end Inventory
m3 tonnes tonnes m3 tonnes tonnes m3 tonnes tonnes m3 tonnes tonnes m3 tonnes tonnes m3 tonnes tonnes m3 tonnes tonnes m3 m3 tonnes tonnes m3 m3 tonnes tonnes m3 m3 tonnes tonnes m3 m3 tonnes tonnes m3 tonnes tonnes m3 tonnes tonnes m3
Weight of Tailings Waste 22,046 25,382,597 1,449 25,384,046 2,213 25,386,259 3,782 25,390,041
Tailings, Water Treatment Precipitate, and Mine Slimes 532,554
Pat Landine: Pat Landine: Does not include data for Cigar Lake 		21,130,586 591,947 21,727,880 578,440 22,295,625 683,134 22,943,370 696,204 23,642,997 667,128
Pat Landine: Pat Landine: the addition of Cigar Lake value here was a revision done on June 12 2015, based on review by anne Gent. 		24,314,655 595,717 25,001,194 292,945 25,294,139 181,526 25,475,666 25,456 25,501,121 23,198 25,524,319 3,642 25,495,506 11,018 25,506,524
Mineralized Waste Rock -2,917 4,650,989 -190,066 4,460,923 17,159 4,478,082 -73,642 4,404,439 33,537 4,385,733 -1,002,248 3,218,363 -17,895 3,200,468 1,778,038 -144,643 3,055,824 1,697,680 -2,838 3,052,986 1,696,103 6,270 3,245,843 1,803,246 27,752 3,273,595 1,818,664 22,812 3,302,653 1,834,807 13,575 3,315,889 1,842,161
Non-mineralized Waste Rock 5,228 85,387,564 53,274 85,285,480 30,518 85,256,450 3,071,663 88,328,114 -8,778,373 79,548,425 -279,862 81,044,313 -19,646 81,024,667 45,013,704 -133,697 80,890,970 44,939,428 -436 80,890,534 44,939,186 4,059 79,480,195 44,155,664 16,288 79,496,483 44,164,713 277 79,437,897 44,132,165 1,868 79,439,765 44,133,203
Other Waste (Cigar Slimes) 21,749 140,273 74,925 1,429 109,247 73,179 7,236 116,483 78,185
Data Collection - Weight of tailings waste, Percent of tailings waste recycled, Number of tailings ponds or structures, Canadian Dam Association Consequences Classification Rating for dams, Annual change in unreclaimed waste rock inventory and Weight of other mineral waste
Summary for ESG Reporting
2009 2010 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 20164 2017 2018 2019 2020 2021
Weight of tailings waste 22,046 1,449 2,213 3,782
Percent of tailings waste recycled 0% 0% 0% 0% 0%
Number of tailings ponds or structures (aka tailings management facilities) 4 4 4 4 4 4 4 4 4 0 4 4 4
Canadian Dam Association Consequence Classification Rating for [Aboveground] Dams N/A Significant Significant
Annual change in unreclaimed waste rock inventory -136,792 47,677 89,734,532 0 0 2,998,021 92,732,553 0 0 -8,744,836 83,934,158 0 0 -1,282,110 84,262,676 0 0 -37,541 84,225,135 46,791,742 0 0 -278,340 83,946,794 46,637,108 0 0 -3,274 10,329 44,040 82,770,079 45,983,377 23,089 82,740,550 45,966,972 15,443
Weight of other mineral waste 21,749 1,429 7,236
Notes:
1 Total annual solid waste generated in the form of tailings , water treatment sludge and slime
2 Net annual change in waste rock inventory. This includes mineralized and non-mineralized rock from the table above.
3 Sum of the above lines
4 The 2016 clean waste rock tonnage was reduced by 223,731 tonnes in 2019 to correct an earlier reporting error.
a. Is this data already publically disclosed and if so, where?
Tailings and waste rock volumes are disclosed in annual CNSC/SMOE reports.
b. If this data has not been publically disclosed already, are there any known risks with publically reporting on this data?
This reporting will make the information more accessible and compile it as a total. Given the significant tonnage of waste associated with mining this could result in negative publicity or public concern.
c. In a few short sentences, please provide the appropriate context that will help explain the data to readers of the SD Report.
The change in unreclaimed waste rock inventory is the net of new waste produced and existing waste consumed or reclaimed. Tailings generation rates vary annually based on uranium production and ore grade. Cigar Lake is an underground mine, which generates limited volumes of waste rock relative to open pit mining. McArthur River and the Eagle Point mine at Rabbit Lake are also underground mines generating limited volumes of waste rock, however operations were suspended in January 2018 and April 2016, respectively, further reducing rock generation and consumption. Efforts to utilize waste rock as underground backfill, for road construction, and other uses help to minimize the increase in inventory, and in some years results in a net decrease in inventory. Prior to suspending operations, the Key Lake mill recieved small quantities of waste rock from McArthur River, which it largely consumed during blending of high grade ore in the milling process.
d. In a few short sentences, if there is a variance in the data from one year to the next (i.e., one year's number is higher or lower than the previous), please provide the variance in both percentage and real number form and an explanation as to why this variance occurred.
The relatively small increase in waste volume is due to the continued care and maintenance periods for the Key Lake mill, McArthur River mine, and Rabbit Lake mine and mill in 2019. Tailings wastes produced in 2019 primarily consisted of water treatment precipitates, which are low density and produce a small annual tonnage. The increase in the tailings and process wastes category is largely due to mine slimes produced by the jet boring system at Cigar Lake. Shutdown of the Key Lake mill also decreased the amount of waste rock consumed in the blending process, which-along with continued production at Cigar-led to the net increase in 2019.

Disclaimer

Cameco Corporation published this content on 08 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 July 2022 14:03:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
