MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Toronto Stock Exchange  >  Cameco Corporation    CCO   CA13321L1085

CAMECO CORPORATION

(CCO)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange - 12/11 04:15:18 pm
17.01 CAD   +7.32%
12/12CAMECO : Two Additional COVID-19 Cases at McArthur River
PU
12/11CAMECO : Third COVID-19 positive test at Cigar Lake
PU
12/11CAMECO : Positive COVID-19 Test at McArthur River
AQ
Cameco : Two Additional COVID-19 Cases at McArthur River

12/12/2020 | 09:43pm EST
December 12, 2020

Two individuals at McArthur River have tested positive this afternoon for COVID-19. The results are being sent for confirmation to the provincial lab and will be classified as presumptive positives until we have confirmation.

  • One of the positive tests today is from the close contact of the individual who tested positive at McArthur River on Thursday
  • The other positive test today is from a symptomatic person on site

Cameco is working closely with the Northern Population Health Unit and under its direction, one close contact has been identified.

Safety is our top priority. This is the third positive test at McArthur River and based on the connection of cases, we now meet the definition of an outbreak according to Saskatchewan Health Authority.

McArthur River continues to operate safely in a state of care and maintenance. We will provide further updates when it's available.

For more information please contact:

Jeff Hryhoriw
306-385-5221
jeff_hryhoriw@cameco.com

Disclaimer

Cameco Corporation published this content on 12 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 December 2020 02:42:03 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
