  Homepage
  Equities
  Canada
  Toronto Stock Exchange
  Cameco Corporation
  News
  Summary
    CCO   CA13321L1085

CAMECO CORPORATION

(CCO)
  Report
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  11:22:04 2023-04-06 am EDT
33.58 CAD   -0.65%
11:14aCameco : Via live webcast from Saskatoon, SK - Form 6-K
PU
04/05Cameco and Bruce Power Celebrate Extension of Long-Term Arrangements for Nuclear Fuel Through 2040
AQ
03/29Cameco Reports Document Filings
BU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Cameco : Via live webcast from Saskatoon, SK - Form 6-K

04/06/2023 | 11:14am EDT
Via live webcast from Saskatoon, SK

https://web.lumiagm.com/488859676

password: cameco2023 (case sensitive)

Where

Cameco Corporation

2121 - 11th Street West

Saskatoon, Saskatchewan

Your vote is important

If you held Cameco common shares on March 13, 2023 (the record date), you are entitled to receive notice of and to vote at this meeting.

You can vote in advance or in real time at the meeting. We encourage shareholders to vote by proxy in advance of the meeting because it's the easiest way to vote your shares.

See pages 8 through 14 of the attached management proxy

circular for information about how to vote.

If you have any questions or need assistance voting, please contact Kingsdale Advisors at 1.888.518.1558 (toll-free in North America) or 416.867.2272 (collect outside North America) or by email at contactus@kingsdaleadvisors.com.

By order of the board of directors,

Sean Quinn

Senior Vice-President,

Chief Legal Officer and Corporate Secretary

Saskatoon, Saskatchewan

April 6, 2023

Attachments

Disclaimer

Cameco Corporation published this content on 06 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 April 2023 15:13:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
11:14aCameco : Via live webcast from Saskatoon, SK - Form 6-K
PU
04/05Cameco and Bruce Power Celebrate Extension of Long-Term Arrangements for Nuclear Fuel T..
AQ
03/29Cameco Reports Document Filings
BU
03/27Cameco to Receive About $300 Million in Tax Refund From Canada Revenue Agency
MT
03/27Cameco expects $300M refund from Canada Revenue Agency after revised reassessments
AQ
03/27Cameco Says To Receive "Substantial" Refund of $300 Million from Canada Revenue Agency
MT
03/27Cameco Brief: Says To Receive Substantial Refund of $300 Million from Canad..
MT
03/27Cameco to Receive Substantial Refund of $300 Million from Canada Revenue Agency
BU
03/24Purepoint Uranium Reports Total Gamma Spikes as High as 8,850 cps as It Completes Winte..
AQ
03/22RBC Capital Markets Says Sprott Physical Uranium's Share Price Flat Week Over Week
MT
More news
Financials
Sales 2023 2 291 M 1 701 M 1 701 M
Net income 2023 257 M 190 M 190 M
Net Debt 2023 1 212 M 900 M 900 M
P/E ratio 2023 56,3x
Yield 2023 0,33%
Capitalization 14 626 M 10 862 M 10 862 M
EV / Sales 2023 6,91x
EV / Sales 2024 5,37x
Nbr of Employees 730
Free-Float 99,8%
Chart CAMECO CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Cameco Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CAMECO CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 33,80 CAD
Average target price 48,28 CAD
Spread / Average Target 42,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Timothy S. Gitzel President, CEO & Non-Independent Director
Grant E. Isaac Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Ian Donald Bruce Independent Chairman
Scott Bishop Director-Development & Technical Services
Brian Reilly Chief Operating Officer & Senior Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CAMECO CORPORATION11.37%10 862
NATIONAL ATOMIC COMPANY KAZATOMPROM3.42%7 727
NEXGEN ENERGY LTD.-18.36%1 770
PALADIN ENERGY LTD-11.43%1 241
URANIUM ENERGY CORP.-30.41%1 014
DENISON MINES CORP.-13.55%831
