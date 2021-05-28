Log in
Cameco : COVID Vaccine Delivery at Cigar Lake

05/28/2021
May 28, 2021

Starting today, first-dose COVID-19 vaccine shots are available at Cameco's Cigar Lake operation. The Saskatchewan Health Authority provided 200 Moderna vaccines on a time-sensitive basis. The registered nurses at Cigar Lake are delivering the vaccines - which are available to all employees and contractors on a voluntary basis.

Three positive asymptomatic cases were detected at Cigar Lake this week. One individual working at site tested positive and was isolated. Two other individuals arriving to work tested positive and were also isolated.

Cameco added to its extensive health and safety protocols this week by testing all in-bound passengers. In total, 177 tests were conducted with 98% of passengers testing negative and only two positive results.

The northern Saskatchewan uranium mine continues to safely operate.

For more information please contact:

Jeff Hryhoriw
306-385-5221
jeff_hryhoriw@cameco.com

Disclaimer

Cameco Corporation published this content on 28 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 May 2021 23:29:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
