Cameco : Positive COVID Test at Cigar Lake

April 2, 2021

An individual at Cigar Lake has tested positive for COVID-19. The result is being sent for confirmation to the provincial lab and will be classified as a presumptive positive until we have confirmation.

Due to the enhanced protocols at our northern operations, the Northern Population Health Unit has determined there aren't any close contacts at work or from plane travel.

Safety is our top priority. Cigar Lake continues to operate in a safe state of care and maintenance.

For more information please contact:

Jeff Hryhoriw

306-385-5221

jeff_hryhoriw@cameco.com