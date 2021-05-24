Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Toronto Stock Exchange
  5. Cameco Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CCO   CA13321L1085

CAMECO CORPORATION

(CCO)
Delayed Quote. Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange - 05/21 04:17:50 pm
23.51 CAD   -0.93%
02:19pCAMECO  : Site-wide Testing Program at Cigar Lake
PU
05/18CAMECO  : COVID-19 case at Cigar Lake
PU
05/14CAMECO  : Positive COVID-19 test at Cigar Lake
AQ
Cameco : Site-wide Testing Program at Cigar Lake

05/24/2021 | 02:19pm EDT
May 24, 2021

Given the recent outbreak status at Cigar Lake and after conversations with the Northern Population Health Unit, Cameco conducted a three-day site-wide COVID-19 testing program this weekend.

After completing 294 tests of the workforce on site, 96.9% of the results were negative. A total of 9 individuals tested positive - but, gratefully, eight of those workers are asymptomatic.

Safety is our top priority. Given the extensive and enhanced safety protocols, Cigar Lake continues to operate safely. At the recommendation of the health officials, we have revised our enhanced protocols to include the temporary closure of all common spaces at the Cigar Lake camp.

For more information please contact:

Jeff Hryhoriw
306-385-5221
jeff_hryhoriw@cameco.com

Disclaimer

Cameco Corporation published this content on 24 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 May 2021 18:18:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
