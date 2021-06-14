Log in
    CCO   CA13321L1085

CAMECO CORPORATION

(CCO)
TSX dips as losses in miners, dismal manufacturing data weigh

06/14/2021 | 10:15am EDT
June 14 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index edged lower on Monday, as losses in mining stocks and dismal domestic manufacturing data overshadowed gains in energy stocks.

* The materials sector, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, lost 0.7% as gold futures fell 1.6% to $1,848.2 an ounce.

* Canadian factory sales slipped by 2.1% in April from March on lower sales of transportation equipment, as well as subdued petroleum and coal products sector, Statistics Canada said.

* At 9:43 a.m. ET (13:43 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was down 14.52 points, or 0.07%, at 20,123.83.

* The energy sector climbed 1.4% as U.S. crude prices were up 1% a barrel, while Brent crude rose 0.9%.

* Financials slipped 0.3%, while industrials fell 0.1%.

* On the TSX, 120 issues were higher, while 107 issues declined for a 1.12-to-1 ratio favouring gainers, with a trading volume of 22.35 million shares.

* TSX's top gainers were paper and packaging company Cascades Inc and IT firm Kinaxis Inc, jumping 4.1% and 4.0%, respectively.

* Biggest decliners were uranium producers Nexgen Energy Ltd , down 5.9%, followed by Cameco Corp falling 5.5%.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Canadian Natural Resources Limited, BCE Inc, and Hut 8 Mining Corp

* Twenty-two stocks hit fresh 52-week highs on the TSX, while there were no new lows.

* Across all Canadian issues, there were 95 new 52-week highs and four new lows, with total volume of 43.57 million shares. (Reporting by Amal S in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / EURO (AUD/EUR) 0.04% 0.6366 Delayed Quote.1.03%
BCE INC. -0.57% 60.435 Delayed Quote.13.28%
BRITISH POUND / EURO (GBP/EUR) -0.13% 1.1639 Delayed Quote.4.10%
CAMECO CORPORATION -7.61% 24.05 Delayed Quote.52.61%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / EURO (CAD/EUR) 0.07% 0.679616 Delayed Quote.5.60%
INDIAN RUPEE / EURO (INR/EUR) -0.10% 0.011262 Delayed Quote.0.62%
KINAXIS INC. 4.98% 148.92 Delayed Quote.-21.46%
LONDON BRENT OIL 0.93% 73.45 Delayed Quote.40.00%
US DOLLAR / EURO (USD/EUR) -0.10% 0.824933 Delayed Quote.0.34%
WTI 0.99% 71.672 Delayed Quote.45.60%
Financials
Sales 2021 1 515 M 1 245 M 1 245 M
Net income 2021 -169 M -139 M -139 M
Net cash 2021 60,9 M 50,1 M 50,1 M
P/E ratio 2021 -57,8x
Yield 2021 0,31%
Capitalization 10 347 M 8 509 M 8 506 M
EV / Sales 2021 6,79x
EV / Sales 2022 6,43x
Nbr of Employees 1 885
Free-Float 99,8%
Chart CAMECO CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Cameco Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CAMECO CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 23,58 CAD
Last Close Price 26,02 CAD
Spread / Highest target 7,61%
Spread / Average Target -9,36%
Spread / Lowest Target -34,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Timothy S. Gitzel President, CEO & Non-Independent Director
Grant E. Isaac Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Ian Donald Bruce Non-Executive Chairman
Scott Bishop Director-Technical Services
Brian Reilly Chief Operating Officer & Senior Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CAMECO CORPORATION52.61%8 509
NATIONAL ATOMIC COMPANY KAZATOMPROM90.20%8 264
PALADIN ENERGY LIMITED130.00%1 185
DENISON MINES CORP.101.19%1 119
LARGO RESOURCES LTD.39.06%1 018
ENERGY FUELS INC.58.15%987