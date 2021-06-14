TSX dips as losses in miners, dismal manufacturing data weigh

June 14 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index edged lower on
Monday, as losses in mining stocks and dismal domestic
manufacturing data overshadowed gains in energy stocks.
* The materials sector, which includes precious
and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, lost 0.7% as
gold futures fell 1.6% to $1,848.2 an ounce.
* Canadian factory sales slipped by 2.1% in April from March
on lower sales of transportation equipment, as well as subdued
petroleum and coal products sector, Statistics Canada said.
* At 9:43 a.m. ET (13:43 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's
S&P/TSX composite index was down 14.52 points, or
0.07%, at 20,123.83.
* The energy sector climbed 1.4% as U.S. crude
prices were up 1% a barrel, while Brent crude
rose 0.9%.
* Financials slipped 0.3%, while industrials
fell 0.1%.
* On the TSX, 120 issues were higher, while 107 issues
declined for a 1.12-to-1 ratio favouring gainers, with a trading
volume of 22.35 million shares.
* TSX's top gainers were paper and packaging company
Cascades Inc and IT firm Kinaxis Inc, jumping
4.1% and 4.0%, respectively.
* Biggest decliners were uranium producers Nexgen Energy Ltd
, down 5.9%, followed by Cameco Corp falling
5.5%.
* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Canadian
Natural Resources Limited, BCE Inc, and Hut 8
Mining Corp
* Twenty-two stocks hit fresh 52-week highs on the TSX,
while there were no new lows.
* Across all Canadian issues, there were 95 new 52-week
highs and four new lows, with total volume of 43.57 million
shares.
(Reporting by Amal S in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)