Camellia : Annual Report 2021

CAMELLIA PLC

CAMELLIA AT A GLANCE

We are an international Group - a global family of companies focussed on agriculture across the world. Headquartered in the UK we are passionate about our produce, our communities and sustainable agriculture worldwide.

We grow healthy life-enhancing products for a world hungry for ethically produced natural food.

Our purpose

We are committed to doing the right thing: ethically and commercially, globally and locally. We invest for the long-term:

Delivering performance for investors - but not at the expense of sustainability long-term

long-term Treating our customers and suppliers fairly

Acting as a custodian of our agricultural resources

Being a responsible and forward-thinking employer

forward-thinking employer Behaving as a good citizen in the countries in which we operate

Sustainability

Our businesses can and should grow with respect and care for the environment and the communities in which we operate rather than at a cost to them. We invest in innovative technology and cutting-edge agricultural practices to ensure that these environments and communities are protected and enhanced.

Innovation

Research into, and development of, agricultural techniques and technology allows us to continually improve eﬃciency and sustainability within our operations. Innovation is not only a driving force for improved proﬁtability but also a powerful tool to reduce our environmental impact and beneﬁt our communities.

Long-termism

We see ourselves as custodians, holding our business in trust for future generations. We have a responsibility to ensure the growth and continuity of all our businesses.

Economic contribution

Each of our operations plays a signiﬁcant role in its local economy, infrastructure and community. Our contribution includes employee wages and beneﬁts, smallholder crop procurement, training in agronomic practices, contracting local service providers, capital investment, taxes, community projects and exports.