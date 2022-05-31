Log in
CAMELLIA : Annual Report 2021
PU
05/06Camellia CEO to Depart; Chairman Named Interim Successor
MT
05/06Camellia plc Provides Earnings Guidance for the Year 2022
CI
Camellia : Annual Report 2021

05/31/2022
CAMELLIA PLC

2021 Report Annual     Plc Camellia

2021

134

CAMELLIA PLC

REPORT AND ACCOUNTS 2021

CONTENTS

page

Camellia at a glance

2

Directors and advisers

4

Chairman's statement

5

Operational report

7

Financial report

16

Environmental and social report

19

Strategic report

25

Report of the Directors

35

Corporate governance

39

Statement of Directors' responsibilities

44

Remuneration report

45

Consolidated income statement

47

Statement of comprehensive income

48

Consolidated balance sheet

49

Company balance sheet

50

Consolidated cash ﬂow statement

51

Company cash ﬂow statement

52

Statement of changes in equity

53

Accounting policies

54

Notes to the accounts

70

Report of the independent auditors

125

Five year record

139

1

CAMELLIA PLC

CAMELLIA AT A GLANCE

We are an international Group - a global family of companies focussed on agriculture across the world. Headquartered in the UK we are passionate about our produce, our communities and sustainable agriculture worldwide.

We grow healthy life-enhancing products for a world hungry for ethically produced natural food.

Our purpose

We are committed to doing the right thing: ethically and commercially, globally and locally. We invest for the long-term:

  • Delivering performance for investors - but not at the expense of sustainability long-term
  • Treating our customers and suppliers fairly
  • Acting as a custodian of our agricultural resources
  • Being a responsible and forward-thinking employer
  • Behaving as a good citizen in the countries in which we operate

Sustainability

Our businesses can and should grow with respect and care for the environment and the communities in which we operate rather than at a cost to them. We invest in innovative technology and cutting-edge agricultural practices to ensure that these environments and communities are protected and enhanced.

Innovation

Research into, and development of, agricultural techniques and technology allows us to continually improve eﬃciency and sustainability within our operations. Innovation is not only a driving force for improved proﬁtability but also a powerful tool to reduce our environmental impact and beneﬁt our communities.

Long-termism

We see ourselves as custodians, holding our business in trust for future generations. We have a responsibility to ensure the growth and continuity of all our businesses.

Economic contribution

Each of our operations plays a signiﬁcant role in its local economy, infrastructure and community. Our contribution includes employee wages and beneﬁts, smallholder crop procurement, training in agronomic practices, contracting local service providers, capital investment, taxes, community projects and exports.

2

CAMELLIA PLC

CAMELLIA AT A GLANCE

Our business is made up as follows:

Agriculture

2021: Revenue - £238.8 million, adjusted trading proﬁt* £13.1 million, trading proﬁt £13.2 million

Mature

Immature

Tea

Area

Area

Locations

Ha

Ha

Production & Manufacturing

India, Bangladesh, Kenya, Malawi

34,097

2,485

Instant Tea, Branded Tea &

Tea Rooms

India, UK

Nuts & fruits

Macadamia

Kenya, Malawi, South Africa

2,906

786

Avocado

Kenya, Tanzania

623

377

Apple, Pear, Blueberry, Plum,

Cherry, Apricot, Grapes

UK, Kenya, South Africa

798

103

Other agriculture

Forestry

Kenya, Malawi, Brazil

1,981

2,685

Arable

Brazil

3,888

-

Rubber

Bangladesh

1,822

153

Livestock

Kenya

4,332 head

Other investments

Food Service and Engineering

2021: Revenue - £37.3 million, adjusted trading loss* £2.3 million, trading loss £2.3 million

Locations

AJT Engineering

UK

ACS&T

UK

Market value

at 31/12/2021

Investments

Locations

£'m

Investment Portfolio

Global

40.2

Investment Property

UK, Malawi, Brazil

34.4

Collections

UK, India

8.7**

Associates

2021: Share of results after taxation - £7.2 million

Market value

at 31/12/2021

Locations

Holding %

£'m

BF&M (Life & Non-life insurance)

Bermuda

37.4

57.7

United Finance (Banking)

Bangladesh

38.4

13.0

United Insurance

(Non-life insurance)

Bangladesh

37.0

9.3

  • Figures quoted above are extracted from note 1 to the Accounts
  • Collections are stated at cost

3

CAMELLIA PLC

DIRECTORS AND ADVISERS

Directors

Malcolm Perkins

Chairman (iii) (iv)

Tom Franks

Chief Executive

Graham Mclean

Director of Agriculture

Susan Walker

Chief Financial Oﬃcer

Stephen Buckland*

Non-executive Director (i)

Gautam Dalal

Independent non-executive Director (i)

William Gibson

Senior independent non-executive Director** (i)

(ii) (iii) (iv)

Simon Turner

Non-executive Director (ii) (iii)

Frédéric Vuilleumier

Independent non-executive Director

Chris Relleen***

Senior independent non-executive Director

Jonathan Bond****

Independent non-executive Director (iv)

Rachel English*****

Independent non-executive Director

(i) Audit committee

(ii) Remuneration committee

(iii) Nomination committee

(iv) Safeguarding and Stewardship committee

*From 1 November 2021

**From 11 August 2021

***Until 5 August 2021

****Until 3 June 2021

*****From 6 May 2022

Group General Counsel

Amarpal Takk (iv)

& Company Secretary

Registered office

Linton Park

Linton

Maidstone

Kent ME17 4AB

Registered Number

00029559

Nominated adviser and

Panmure Gordon (UK) Limited

broker

One New Change

London EC4M 9AF

Registrars

Link Group

10th Floor

Central Square

29 Wellington Street

Leeds LS1 4DL

Independent auditors

Deloitte LLP

Statutory Auditors

1 New Street Square

London EC4A 3HQ

PR

Maitland/AMO

The HKX Building

3 Pancras Square

London N1C 4AG

Website

www.camellia.plc.uk

4

