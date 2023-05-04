Camellia : Annual Report 2022

CAMELLIA PLC

CAMELLIA AT A GLANCE

We are an international Group headquartered in the UK, a global family of companies focused on agriculture, and are passionate about our produce and our communities.

We are committed to doing the right thing: ethically and commercially, globally and locally. We are custodians, operating sustainable businesses in trust for future generations. We seek to improve the long-term stability and wellbeing of these businesses and the communities and environments in which they operate.

We seek to use sustainable agricultural practices to ensure that the environments and communities in which we operate are protected and enhanced. This allows us to continually improve operational eﬃciency and sustainability which is not only a driving force for enhancing proﬁtability but also a powerful tool to reduce our environmental impact, beneﬁt our communities and support our ultimate ambition to reach net zero.

Purpose and strategy

We aim to generate long-term value for our shareholders and our stakeholders which include our employees, customers, suppliers and local communities in which we operate.

The Group's strategy is to focus on the sustainable production of its core crops (tea, nuts and fruit) whilst continuously assessing opportunities to diversify by both crop and origin.

Execution of this strategy will involve divesting non-agriculture assets as appropriate opportunities arise.

Our business is made up as follows:

Agriculture

2022: Revenue - £283.0 million, trading proﬁt £15.5 million