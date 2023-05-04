Camellia : Annual Report 2022

Advanced search
    CAM   GB0001667087

CAMELLIA PLC

(CAM)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  04:25:33 2023-05-04 am EDT
4800.00 GBX   -0.83%
05/04/2023 | 05:33am EDT
CAMELLIA PLC

Camellia Plc     Annual Report 2022

2022

135

CAMELLIA PLC

REPORT AND ACCOUNTS 2022

CONTENTS

page

Camellia at a glance

2

Directors and advisers

4

Chairman's statement and Operational report

5

Environmental and social report

16

Strategic report

21

Report of the Directors

32

Corporate governance

36

Remuneration report

41

Statement of Directors' responsibilities

43

Consolidated income statement

44

Statement of comprehensive income

45

Consolidated balance sheet

46

Company balance sheet

47

Consolidated cash ﬂow statement

48

Company cash ﬂow statement

49

Statement of changes in equity

50

Accounting policies

51

Notes to the accounts

68

Report of the independent auditors

124

Five year record

135

Appendices

136

1

CAMELLIA PLC

CAMELLIA AT A GLANCE

We are an international Group headquartered in the UK, a global family of companies focused on agriculture, and are passionate about our produce and our communities.

We are committed to doing the right thing: ethically and commercially, globally and locally. We are custodians, operating sustainable businesses in trust for future generations. We seek to improve the long-term stability and wellbeing of these businesses and the communities and environments in which they operate.

We seek to use sustainable agricultural practices to ensure that the environments and communities in which we operate are protected and enhanced. This allows us to continually improve operational eﬃciency and sustainability which is not only a driving force for enhancing proﬁtability but also a powerful tool to reduce our environmental impact, beneﬁt our communities and support our ultimate ambition to reach net zero.

Purpose and strategy

We aim to generate long-term value for our shareholders and our stakeholders which include our employees, customers, suppliers and local communities in which we operate.

The Group's strategy is to focus on the sustainable production of its core crops (tea, nuts and fruit) whilst continuously assessing opportunities to diversify by both crop and origin.

Execution of this strategy will involve divesting non-agriculture assets as appropriate opportunities arise.

Our business is made up as follows:

Agriculture

2022: Revenue - £283.0 million, trading proﬁt £15.5 million

Mature

Immature

Area

Area

Tea

Locations

Ha

Ha

Production and Manufacturing

India, Bangladesh, Kenya, Malawi

34,298

2,282

Instant tea, branded tea and

tea lounges

India, UK

Nuts and fruits

Macadamia

Kenya, Malawi, South Africa

3,149

630

Avocado

Kenya, Tanzania, South Africa

741

509

Other fruits

UK, Kenya, South Africa

539

87

Other agriculture

Forestry

Kenya, Malawi, Brazil

2,993

2,805

Arable

Brazil

3,779

-

Rubber

Bangladesh

1,790

138

Livestock (head)

Kenya

4,246

2

CAMELLIA PLC

CAMELLIA AT A GLANCE

Other investments

Engineering

2022: Revenue - £13.2 million, trading loss £0.8 million

Location

AJT Engineering

UK

Investments

Market value at

31/12/2022

Locations

£'m

Investment Portfolio

Global

35.6

Investment Property

UK, Malawi, Brazil

25.4

Collections (stated at cost)

UK, India

8.8

Associates

2022: Share of results after taxation - £3.1 million loss

Market value

at 31/12/2022

Locations

Holding %

£'m

BF&M (Life and Non-life insurance)

Bermuda

36.9

59.3

United Finance (Banking)

Bangladesh

38.4

9.2

United Insurance (Non-life insurance)

Bangladesh

37.0

6.1

3

CAMELLIA PLC

DIRECTORS AND ADVISERS

Directors

Malcolm Perkins

Chairman and Interim Chief Executive

Graham Mclean

Director of Agriculture

Susan Walker

Chief Financial Oﬃcer

Stephen Buckland

Non-executive Director

Rachel English

Independent non-executive Director

Simon Turner

Non-executive Director

Frédéric Vuilleumier

Independent non-executive Director

Board committee memberships are detailed on pages 32 and 33

Group General Counsel

Amarpal Takk

and Company Secretary

Registered oﬃce

Wrotham Place

Bull Lane

Wrotham

Near Sevenoaks

Kent TN15 7AE

Registered Number

00029559

Nominated adviser and

Panmure Gordon (UK) Limited

broker

40 Gracechurch Street

London

EC3V 0BT

Registrars

Link Group

10th Floor

Central Square

29 Wellington Street

Leeds LS1 4DL

Independent auditors

Deloitte LLP

Statutory Auditors

1 New Street Square

London EC4A 3HQ

PR

H Advisors Limited

3 Pancras Square

London N1C 4AG

Website

www.camellia.plc.uk

4

Disclaimer

Camellia plc published this content on 04 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 May 2023 09:32:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2021 277 M 348 M 348 M
Net income 2021 2,30 M 2,89 M 2,89 M
Net cash 2021 33,3 M 41,8 M 41,8 M
P/E ratio 2021 81,7x
Yield 2021 2,15%
Capitalization 134 M 168 M 168 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,41x
EV / Sales 2021 0,56x
Nbr of Employees 138 160
Free-Float 31,3%
Technical analysis trends CAMELLIA PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 48,40
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
Managers and Directors
Malcolm Courtney Perkins Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Susan Ann Walker Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Frédéric Vuilleumier Independent Non-Executive Director
Rachel English Independent Non-Executive Director
Graham Harold McLean Executive Director & Managing Director-Agriculture
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CAMELLIA PLC1.68%168
QL RESOURCES2.54%3 087
SLC AGRÍCOLA S.A.-7.87%1 781
FRESH DEL MONTE PRODUCE INC.1.07%1 373
GENTING PLANTATIONS-5.78%1 215
FGV HOLDINGS9.09%1 212
