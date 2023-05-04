Camellia : Annual Report 2022

We are an international Group headquartered in the UK, a global family of companies focused on agriculture, and are passionate about our produce and our communities.
We are committed to doing the right thing: ethically and commercially, globally and locally. We are custodians, operating sustainable businesses in trust for future generations. We seek to improve the long-term stability and wellbeing of these businesses and the communities and environments in which they operate.
We seek to use sustainable agricultural practices to ensure that the environments and communities in which we operate are protected and enhanced. This allows us to continually improve operational eﬃciency and sustainability which is not only a driving force for enhancing proﬁtability but also a powerful tool to reduce our environmental impact, beneﬁt our communities and support our ultimate ambition to reach net zero.
Purpose and strategy
We aim to generate long-term value for our shareholders and our stakeholders which include our employees, customers, suppliers and local communities in which we operate.
The Group's strategy is to focus on the sustainable production of its core crops (tea, nuts and fruit) whilst continuously assessing opportunities to diversify by both crop and origin.
Execution of this strategy will involve divesting non-agriculture assets as appropriate opportunities arise.
Our business is made up as follows:
Agriculture
2022: Revenue - £283.0 million, trading proﬁt £15.5 million
Mature
Immature
Area
Area
Tea
Locations
Ha
Ha
Production and Manufacturing
India, Bangladesh, Kenya, Malawi
34,298
2,282
Instant tea, branded tea and
tea lounges
India, UK
Nuts and fruits
Macadamia
Kenya, Malawi, South Africa
3,149
630
Avocado
Kenya, Tanzania, South Africa
741
509
Other fruits
UK, Kenya, South Africa
539
87
Other agriculture
Forestry
Kenya, Malawi, Brazil
2,993
2,805
Arable
Brazil
3,779
-
Rubber
Bangladesh
1,790
138
Livestock (head)
Kenya
4,246
2
CAMELLIA PLC
CAMELLIA AT A GLANCE
Other investments
Engineering
2022: Revenue - £13.2 million, trading loss £0.8 million
Location
AJT Engineering
UK
Investments
Market value at
31/12/2022
Locations
£'m
Investment Portfolio
Global
35.6
Investment Property
UK, Malawi, Brazil
25.4
Collections (stated at cost)
UK, India
8.8
Associates
2022: Share of results after taxation - £3.1 million loss
Market value
at 31/12/2022
Locations
Holding %
£'m
BF&M (Life and Non-life insurance)
Bermuda
36.9
59.3
United Finance (Banking)
Bangladesh
38.4
9.2
United Insurance (Non-life insurance)
Bangladesh
37.0
6.1
3
CAMELLIA PLC
DIRECTORS AND ADVISERS
Directors
Malcolm Perkins
Chairman and Interim Chief Executive
Graham Mclean
Director of Agriculture
Susan Walker
Chief Financial Oﬃcer
Stephen Buckland
Non-executive Director
Rachel English
Independent non-executive Director
Simon Turner
Non-executive Director
Frédéric Vuilleumier
Independent non-executive Director
Board committee memberships are detailed on pages 32 and 33