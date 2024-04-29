CAMELLIA PLC

CHAIRMAN'S STATEMENT

It is a great honour to take on the role of Chairman of Camellia Plc. The Board joins with the Camellia family in thanking Malcolm Perkins for over ﬁve decades of dedicated service to the Group and wishes him a long and happy retirement.

We have also recently announced that Susan Walker, Chief Financial Oﬃcer, has chosen to pursue a portfolio career and will not stand for re-election as CFO and Director at the forthcoming AGM. I thank Susan for her signiﬁcant contribution and dedication over the past nine years and wish her well for the future. Having undertaken an extensive search, we are pleased to announce the appointment of Oliver Capon as the new CFO, and to propose his election to the Board at the AGM. Oliver is an experienced and commercial CFO with thirty years of experience, initially at Arthur Andersen and subsequently at Shell Plc, and we believe he will bring valuable skills to the executive team. In addition, we have previously indicated that we would increase the number and breadth of expertise of the Board's independent non-executive Directors, and I can conﬁrm that we are making good progress in this matter.

It seems appropriate, with so many global challenges impacting society, business and many of our Group's markets and communities, to pause and reﬂect on the past as well as looking towards the future. Our new Chief Executive, Byron Coombs, has been doing just that, formulating a future business strategy which engages the Camellia culture and values. We believe that in diﬃcult market conditions our values become even more important in maintaining our Group companies' licence to operate in each of their communities. The foundations of the Camellia philosophy will therefore underpin all that we seek to achieve in the years ahead, as they did in the past.

At this time of transition, it is worth reiterating the essence of this approach. The Board considers that the operational and ﬁnancial success of Camellia is of the utmost importance because it is fundamental to the fulﬁlment of the responsibility it feels both to shareholders as well as others closely related to the Company. This sense of responsibility requires us to run a sustainable business with a patient, long-term perspective, which aims to deliver an attractive return to shareholders, at the same time as providing meaningful employment and development opportunities to its staff in a positive working environment.

It demands that we exercise good stewardship as a stable and supportive shareholder to Group companies so that they can be run eﬀectively and sustainably: providing goods and services of the highest quality to their customers, having a real concern for the welfare of their employees and communities and working in harmony with the natural environment. Moreover, it obliges us in all our activities to promote integrity, professionalism, fairness and humility - good 'corporate citizenship' - throughout the Group, for the beneﬁt of society generally.

We will not always succeed, and we are aware that a combination of circumstances has given rise to what is, at present, an unsatisfactory ﬁnancial performance. Our belief is that, through a renewed focus on Camellia's fundamental strengths, the Company will face its challenges more successfully and make better use of its core skills and capabilities. Camellia will therefore move into the future with a clarity of purpose matched by a clear commitment to its values and principles; this is a commitment instilled in me through over a decade of close connection with this unique company, whose former Chairman, Gordon Fox, the architect of the original structure of the Group, embedded in it the view that business could be run 'with a human face'.

We thank all our staﬀ, and the boards and employees of the Group companies, for their hard work, dedication and goodwill, and hope that they feel appreciated for all that they have achieved.

Simon Turner

Chairman

28 April 2024