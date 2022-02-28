Camellia : Duncan Brothers Received “Green Factory Award, 2020”

Luskerpore Tea Estate of Duncan Brothers in Bangladesh received 'Green Factory Award, 2020'.

The award was introduced for the first time by the Ministry of Labour and Employment, Peoples Republic of Bangladesh on occasion of 100th Birth Year of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and 50th years' celebration of independence of Bangladesh.

On behalf of Duncan Brothers Mr. Imran Ahmed received the trophy and certificate from Begum Monnujan Sufian, MP and Honourable Minister of the Ministry of Labour and Employment at a national program organised by the ministry on 08 December, 2021 in Dhaka. Honourable Prime Minister of Government of People's Republic of Bangladesh Sheikh Hasina, MP was present (virtually) in the program as the Chief Guest.

The selecting criterion included essential compliance of factory operation, labour safety, work environment, employment and benefit as per labour laws, factory safety, energy efficiency, environmental safety, training facilitation, labour social safety, labour entertainment, facilitation of education etc.

Luskerpore Tea Estatewas awarded because the garden was maturing their practices of ensuring environment friendly riskless safe work place with all related compliances. The estate introduced wastewater treatment and industrial waste management process. It also planted a large number of shade and forest trees which ensured the green environment throughout the garden. The estate ensured fire safety, bath and washing facility for the pesticide spraying gangs. Among others, these steps ensured the sustainable development through environmental safety effectively. The estate produced volume and quality teas which fetched high prices at the auctions. Teas of Luskerpore are Rainforest Alliance Certified.