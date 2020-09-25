Log in
CAMELLIA PLC

(CAM)
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 09/25 03:20:07 am
6700 GBX   -2.90%
04:39aCAMELLIA : Interim Report 2020
PU
07/15CAMELLIA : An Update from the Camellia CEO
PU
06/23CAMELLIA : ESG Report
PU
Camellia : Interim Report 2020

09/25/2020 | 04:39am EDT

CAMELLIA PLC

INTERIM2017REPORT 2020

CAMELLIA PLC

INTERIM REPORT 2020

CONTENTS

page

Chairman's statement

2

Operating review

3

Interim management report

7

Statement of Directors' responsibilities

7

Condensed consolidated income statement

8

Condensed consolidated statement of comprehensive income

9

Condensed consolidated balance sheet

10

Condensed consolidated statement of cash ﬂows

12

Condensed consolidated statement of changes in equity

13

Notes to the accounts

14

Registered oﬃce

Linton Park

Linton

Maidstone

Kent ME17 4AB

Registered number 00029559

www.camellia.plc.uk

1

CAMELLIA PLC

CHAIRMAN'S STATEMENT

It is disappointing to report a ﬁrst half loss before tax of £12.9 million (2019 H1: £3.9 million proﬁt). The weakness in global tea prices, the impact of extreme weather on our agricultural production and costs related to legal claims have taken their toll, whilst the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic has also had a signiﬁcant eﬀect. Lockdowns in our production areas and the decimation of the aerospace, travel and hospitality industries have both conspired to inﬂuence our half year ﬁgures detrimentally and have required us to recognise an impairment on some of our operations in those sectors.

The underlying loss before tax for the ﬁrst half was £6.0 million (2019 H1: £4.1 million loss).

Dividend

At the time of the ﬁnal results for 2019, we stated that we would defer paying a ﬁnal dividend given the need to preserve cash in a fast changing situation, particularly in some of the emerging markets in which we operate. Whilst the path of the virus continues to evolve, we now have better visibility on the impact and the Board is pleased to reinstate the ﬁnal dividend in respect of 2019 by way of a special dividend of 102p per share payable on 7 November 2020 to shareholders registered at the close of business on

9 October 2020 (2018: 102p). Given the continuing uncertainty, the Board has decided to defer paying an interim dividend and will consider the overall dividend in respect of 2020 when the year is complete.

Strategic objectives

The Group takes a long-term view as to the strategic development of its businesses. The eﬀects of Covid-19, along with the continuing impact of climate change has increased our scrutiny of our portfolio of operations to ensure that they ﬁt these long-term goals.

As recently announced, we are in the process of selling our California joint venture, Horizon Farms. We believe that the long-term climate projections and the limited availability of water to Horizon are of critical concern. Other strategic developments are included in the Operating Review.

Outlook

We have previously stated that our full year results for 2020 would be substantially below those of 2019. This remains the case due to the weakness of the tea price, particularly in Bangladesh, Kenya and Malawi; the direct impact of Covid-19 on our engineering and food service operations; the reduction in the macadamia crop and prices; and legal costs. However, excluding legal costs, impairments and before any proﬁt on disposal of the Horizon Farm property we expect to record an underlying proﬁt before tax. Camellia is ﬁnancially strong and the demand for our agricultural produce is enduring. Looking to the longer term, we remain optimistic about the future for the Group.

People

Once again, I would like to thank all of our staﬀ around the world for their continuing eﬀorts in extremely diﬃcult circumstances.

Malcolm Perkins

Chairman

24 September 2020

2

CAMELLIA PLC

OPERATING REVIEW

COVID-19 AND TRADING UPDATE

People

First, I would like to reiterate our gratitude to all of our staﬀ around the world for their continuing support both within the business but also for their help within the communities in which they operate in what have been uniquely challenging times.

Trading

All our agricultural businesses continue to operate, albeit in modiﬁed ways to take account of social distancing. The reach of the virus continues to expand in certain of our operating countries, including India and Bangladesh and so we continue to monitor the situation very carefully and our operations provide such support as they can to their staff and the local communities. The impact of the virus on our markets and hence our businesses is variable. As regards tea, the Indian market which is largely driven by packet tea, has held up very well during lockdown but the Bangladesh market, which relies heavily on hot tea stalls, has seen a signiﬁcant reduction in demand.

The macadamia market has suﬀered from reduced demand and therefore lower prices, as orders from the food service and hospitality industries have dried up, but the avocado market has been largely unaﬀected. In the UK all the businesses have seen a signiﬁcant impact on trading.

Additional detail on the ﬁrst half results is set out below.

Financial Position

The Group has a strong balance sheet with substantial liquidity which amounted to £72.8 million in cash and cash equivalents net of borrowings as at 30 June 2020 and we continue to conserve cash wherever possible. In addition, our investment portfolio had a market value of £45.8 million at 30 June 2020. Further detail on going concern matters is set out in note 3 of the accounts.

FIRST HALF OPERATING RESULTS

Agriculture

Tea

Overall tea production in the ﬁrst half was 42.0m Kg (H1 2019: 43.2m Kg) and prices continued to weaken, but diﬀerent regions have experienced markedly diﬀerent conditions.

H1 2020

H1 2019

Full year 2019

Volume

Volume

Volume

mkg

mkg

mkg

India

6.7

10.4

32.1

Bangladesh

2.8

4.0

14.2

Kenya

7.9

5.0

12.1

Malawi

11.6

12.6

17.6

-----------

-----------

-----------

Total own estates

29.0

32.0

76.0

Bought leaf production

10.4

9.2

21.1

Managed client production

2.6

2.0

4.3

-----------

-----------

-----------

Total made tea produced

42.0

43.2

101.4

-----------

-----------

-----------

India: Our own crop production was down by 36% but Bought Leaf production was down by 62%, meaning that total production was down 43%. This was due to the closure of gardens imposed at the start of the pandemic, the impact of cyclone Amphan and an unusually heavy monsoon. In Darjeeling, most of the ﬁrst ﬂush teas were lost as a result of lockdown.

3

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Camellia plc published this content on 25 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 September 2020 08:39:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
