Camellia : Interim Report 2020

CAMELLIA PLC

CHAIRMAN'S STATEMENT

It is disappointing to report a ﬁrst half loss before tax of £12.9 million (2019 H1: £3.9 million proﬁt). The weakness in global tea prices, the impact of extreme weather on our agricultural production and costs related to legal claims have taken their toll, whilst the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic has also had a signiﬁcant eﬀect. Lockdowns in our production areas and the decimation of the aerospace, travel and hospitality industries have both conspired to inﬂuence our half year ﬁgures detrimentally and have required us to recognise an impairment on some of our operations in those sectors.

The underlying loss before tax for the ﬁrst half was £6.0 million (2019 H1: £4.1 million loss).

Dividend

At the time of the ﬁnal results for 2019, we stated that we would defer paying a ﬁnal dividend given the need to preserve cash in a fast changing situation, particularly in some of the emerging markets in which we operate. Whilst the path of the virus continues to evolve, we now have better visibility on the impact and the Board is pleased to reinstate the ﬁnal dividend in respect of 2019 by way of a special dividend of 102p per share payable on 7 November 2020 to shareholders registered at the close of business on

9 October 2020 (2018: 102p). Given the continuing uncertainty, the Board has decided to defer paying an interim dividend and will consider the overall dividend in respect of 2020 when the year is complete.

Strategic objectives

The Group takes a long-term view as to the strategic development of its businesses. The eﬀects of Covid-19, along with the continuing impact of climate change has increased our scrutiny of our portfolio of operations to ensure that they ﬁt these long-term goals.

As recently announced, we are in the process of selling our California joint venture, Horizon Farms. We believe that the long-term climate projections and the limited availability of water to Horizon are of critical concern. Other strategic developments are included in the Operating Review.

Outlook

We have previously stated that our full year results for 2020 would be substantially below those of 2019. This remains the case due to the weakness of the tea price, particularly in Bangladesh, Kenya and Malawi; the direct impact of Covid-19 on our engineering and food service operations; the reduction in the macadamia crop and prices; and legal costs. However, excluding legal costs, impairments and before any proﬁt on disposal of the Horizon Farm property we expect to record an underlying proﬁt before tax. Camellia is ﬁnancially strong and the demand for our agricultural produce is enduring. Looking to the longer term, we remain optimistic about the future for the Group.

People

Once again, I would like to thank all of our staﬀ around the world for their continuing eﬀorts in extremely diﬃcult circumstances.

Malcolm Perkins

Chairman

24 September 2020