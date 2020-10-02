Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Camellia Plc    CAM   GB0001667087

CAMELLIA PLC

(CAM)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 10/01 11:35:25 am
6825 GBX   --.--%
04:10aCAMELLIA : Results Presentation 2020
PU
09/25CAMELLIA : Interim Report 2020
PU
07/15CAMELLIA : An Update from the Camellia CEO
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsRevisions 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Camellia : Results Presentation 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/02/2020 | 04:10am EDT

CAMELLIA

INTERIM RESULTS

PRESENTATION

OCTOBER 2020

1

A GLOBAL GROUP WITH A FOCUS ON

AGRICULTURE

OPERATING

LARGEST

ACROSS 11

COUNTRIES

PRODUCER OF

AVOCADOS IN

KENYA

LARGEST PRIVATE PRODUCER OF TEA GLOBALLY WITH

57 TEA FACTORIES IN 4

COUNTRIES

78,000 EMPLOYEES

2% GLOBAL

WORLDWIDE

MACADAMIA

MARKET SHARE

2

OVERVIEW

  • Diversified international group
  • Focus on perennial crop production
  • World's largest private producer of tea
  • Long-termstrategy of crop and origin diversification
  • Investing in expansion of macadamia and avocado as well as trialling a potential fourth core crop
  • Enduring ESG commitment
  • Strong balance sheet; substantial net cash resources

Shumshernugger, Duncan Brothers

3

H1 2020 STRATEGIC

HIGHLIGHTS

  • Covid-19
  • Massive tea production in Kenya due to weather conditions and smallholders
  • Macadamia harvest substantially down
  • Substantial investment in crop and jurisdictional diversification in recent years mitigated weakness in global tea prices
  • Acquisition of land in South Africa and Tanzania and trials of blueberries and avocados at alternative site in Kenya provide long-term growth potential
  • Agreed sale of the Horizon Farm property in Q3

Mount Mulanje, Eastern Produce Malawi

4

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Camellia plc published this content on 02 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 October 2020 08:09:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about CAMELLIA PLC
04:10aCAMELLIA : Results Presentation 2020
PU
09/25CAMELLIA : Interim Report 2020
PU
07/15CAMELLIA : An Update from the Camellia CEO
PU
06/23CAMELLIA : ESG Report
PU
05/15CAMELLIA : Results Presentation 2019
PU
05/07CAMELLIA : Annual Report & Accounts 2020
PU
04/03CAMELLIA PLC : annual earnings release
04/01CAMELLIA : A Message from the Camellia CEO
PU
03/06CAMELLIA : Directorate changes
PU
2019CAMELLIA PLC : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 280 M 360 M 360 M
Net income 2020 - - -
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 -
Yield 2020 1,49%
Capitalization 189 M 243 M 243 M
Capi. / Sales 2020 0,67x
EV / Sales 2021
Nbr of Employees 71 290
Free-Float 30,9%
Chart CAMELLIA PLC
Duration : Period :
Camellia Plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CAMELLIA PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Thomas Kenric Franks Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Malcolm Courtney Perkins Chairman
Susan Ann Walker Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Christopher John Relleen Deputy Chairman
Frédéric Vuilleumier Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CAMELLIA PLC-22.00%243
CORTEVA, INC.-2.98%21 566
WENS FOODSTUFF GROUP CO., LTD.-30.21%18 339
HEILONGJIANG AGRICULTURE CO., LTD.89.94%4 843
QL RESOURCES21.53%3 833
GENTING PLANTATIONS-8.41%2 137
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group