Camellia : Results Presentation 2020

INTERIM RESULTS
PRESENTATION
OCTOBER 2020
2
OVERVIEW
-
Diversified international group
-
Focus on perennial crop production
-
World's largest private producer of tea
-
Long-termstrategy of crop and origin diversification
-
Investing in expansion of macadamia and avocado as well as trialling a potential fourth core crop
-
Enduring ESG commitment
-
Strong balance sheet; substantial net cash resources
Shumshernugger, Duncan Brothers
3
H1 2020 STRATEGIC
HIGHLIGHTS
-
Covid-19
-
Massive tea production in Kenya due to weather conditions and smallholders
-
Macadamia harvest substantially down
-
Substantial investment in crop and jurisdictional diversification in recent years mitigated weakness in global tea prices
-
Acquisition of land in South Africa and Tanzania and trials of blueberries and avocados at alternative site in Kenya provide long-term growth potential
-
Agreed sale of the Horizon Farm property in Q3
Mount Mulanje, Eastern Produce Malawi
4
