(Alliance News) - Camellia PLC on Thursday said it expects approval for the sale of its holding in BF&M Ltd to Bermuda Life Insurance Co Ltd to be delayed into the first quarter of the current year.

The Kent-based agriculture and engineering services firm in June said it will sell its entire 37% stake in BF&M to Bermuda Life Insurance Co Ltd, a subsidiary of Argus Group Holdings Ltd, for USD100.0 million. It is conditional upon regulatory and tax approvals.

Camellia explained that after its proposed disposal, BF&M's board implemented a shareholder rights agreement which has since been removed.

Further, BF&M has separately announced a partnership with Equilibria Capital Management Ltd, which is Argus's major shareholder. Under the partnership, BF&M has committed to a "significant" investment in a dedicated Equilibria Investment fund which will include an initial investment in respect of a 16.3% stake in Argus.

Camellia said that these developments have impacted the expected timetable for regulatory approval for its disposals of its 37% stake in BF&M to Bermuda Life Insurance.

The company added that a gain on disposal of about GBP1.9 million will be reflected in its 2023 results.

Camellia shares rose 2.7% to 5,095.00 pence each on Thursday in London.

By Tom Budszus, Alliance News slot editor

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2024 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.