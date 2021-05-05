Log in
CAMELLIA  : Annual Report & Accounts 2020
PU
03/12CAMELLIA  : Kakuzi wins Sedex Award
PU
03/08CAMELLIA  : International Women's Day 2021
PU
Camellia : Annual Report & Accounts 2020

05/05/2021
CAMELLIA PLC

2020 Report Annual     Plc Camellia

2020

133

CAMELLIA PLC

REPORT AND ACCOUNTS 2020

CONTENTS

page

Camellia at a glance

2

Directors and advisers

4

Chairman's statement

5

Operational report

6

Financial report

13

Environmental and social report

16

Strategic report

22

Report of the Directors

31

Corporate governance

35

Statement of Directors' responsibilities

40

Remuneration report

41

Consolidated income statement

43

Statement of comprehensive income

44

Consolidated balance sheet

45

Company balance sheet

46

Consolidated cash ﬂow statement

47

Company cash ﬂow statement

48

Statement of changes in equity

49

Accounting policies

50

Notes to the accounts

64

Report of the independent auditors

117

Five year record

130

1

CAMELLIA PLC

CAMELLIA AT A GLANCE

Camellia Plc is an international Group - a global family of diverse companies with a 133-year history employing approximately 76,000 people worldwide. Our operations are in Agriculture, Engineering, Food Service and Investments. From the start, Camellia's ethos has been based on the highest moral and professional integrity, and a commitment to doing the right thing - ethically and commercially, globally and locally.

Our business is built on two fundamental principles:

  • Long-termism. We are custodians, holding our business in trust for future generations. We have a responsibility to promote the stability, security and continuity of all our businesses, so they can be passed on to the next generation as enduring operations. We recognise that people and businesses take time to establish and grow to their full potential. We are committed to improving the long-term stability and well-being of our businesses, the communities and the environments in which
    we operate.
  • Sustainability. We are committed not only to the welfare of our employees but also to the communities in which they live. Our businesses can and should grow with respect and care for the environment rather than at a cost to it. We proactively invest in ensuring that the places where we operate are protected and improved, and seek to minimise the impact of our business on
    the environment.

The Segment trading proﬁt and loss information set out below, including details of underlying proﬁt is extracted from note 1 on page 64 of the Accounts.

Our business is made up as follows:

AGRICULTURE

2020: Revenue - £247.2 million, Segment underlying trading proﬁt - £18.3 million, Segment trading proﬁt - £2.2 million

Mature

Immature

Area

Area

Core crops

Locations

Ha

Ha

Tea

India, Bangladesh, Kenya, Malawi

33,354

2,936

Macadamia

Kenya, Malawi, South Africa,

2,802

896

Avocados

Kenya

532

373

Speciality crops

Arable

Brazil

3,616

-

Forestry

Kenya, Malawi, Brazil

2,344

3,533

Rubber

Bangladesh

1,610

365

Wine grapes

South Africa

66

18

Blueberries

Kenya

-

10

Other

Joint Projects

Kenya

836

Livestock

Kenya

4,529 head

2

CAMELLIA PLC

CAMELLIA AT A GLANCE

ENGINEERING

2020: Revenue - £19.3 million, Segment trading loss - £1.5 million

Subsidiary

Locations

Abbey Metal Finishing and Atﬁn

UK, Germany

AJT Engineering

UK

FOOD SERVICE

2020: Revenue - £23.6 million, Segment trading loss - £1.7 million

Subsidiary

Locations

ACS&T

UK

Jing Tea

UK

INVESTMENTS

Market value at

31/12/20

Investment type

Locations

£'m

Investment Portfolio

Global

50.6

Investment Property

UK, Malawi, Brazil

23.9

Collections

UK, India

9.8*

* Collections are stated at cost

ASSOCIATES

2020: Share of results after taxation - £6.1 million

Holding

Location

Activity

%

BF&M

Bermuda

Life and Non-life insurance

37.6

United Finance

Bangladesh

Banking

38.4

United Insurance

Bangladesh

Non-life insurance

37.0

3

CAMELLIA PLC

DIRECTORS AND ADVISERS

Directors

Malcolm Perkins

Chairman (iii)

Chris Relleen

Deputy Chairman, independent non-executive

Director and senior independent Director (i) (ii) (iii)

Tom Franks

Chief Executive

Graham Mclean

Director of Agriculture

Susan Walker

Chief Financial Oﬃcer

Jonathon Bond

Independent non-executive Director (iv)

Gautam Dalal

Independent non-executive Director (i)

William Gibson

Independent non-executive Director (i) (ii) (iii) (iv)

Simon Turner

Non-executive Director

Frédéric Vuilleumier

Independent non-executive Director

(i) Audit committee

(ii) Remuneration committee

(iii) Nomination committee

(iv) Safeguarding and Stewardship committee

Group General Counsel

Amarpal Takk (iv)

& Company Secretary

Registered oﬃce

Linton Park

Linton

Maidstone

Kent ME17 4AB

Registered Number

00029559

Nominated adviser and

Panmure Gordon (UK) Limited

broker

One New Change

London EC4M 9AF

Registrars

Link Group

10th Floor

Central Square

29 Wellington Street

Leeds LS1 4DL

Independent auditors

Deloitte LLP

Statutory Auditors

1 New Street Square

London EC4A 3HQ

PR

Maitland/AMO

The HKX Building

3 Pancras Square

London N1C 4AG

Website

www.camellia.plc.uk

4

Disclaimer

Camellia plc published this content on 05 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


© Publicnow 2021
