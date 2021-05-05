Camellia : Annual Report & Accounts 2020

CAMELLIA PLC

CAMELLIA AT A GLANCE

Camellia Plc is an international Group - a global family of diverse companies with a 133-year history employing approximately 76,000 people worldwide. Our operations are in Agriculture, Engineering, Food Service and Investments. From the start, Camellia's ethos has been based on the highest moral and professional integrity, and a commitment to doing the right thing - ethically and commercially, globally and locally.

Our business is built on two fundamental principles:

Long-termism. We are custodians, holding our business in trust for future generations. We have a responsibility to promote the stability, security and continuity of all our businesses, so they can be passed on to the next generation as enduring operations. We recognise that people and businesses take time to establish and grow to their full potential. We are committed to improving the long-term stability and well-being of our businesses, the communities and the environments in which

we operate.

We are custodians, holding our business in trust for future generations. We have a responsibility to promote the stability, security and continuity of all our businesses, so they can be passed on to the next generation as enduring operations. We recognise that people and businesses take time to establish and grow to their full potential. We are committed to improving the long-term stability and well-being of our businesses, the communities and the environments in which we operate. Sustainability. We are committed not only to the welfare of our employees but also to the communities in which they live. Our businesses can and should grow with respect and care for the environment rather than at a cost to it. We proactively invest in ensuring that the places where we operate are protected and improved, and seek to minimise the impact of our business on

the environment.

The Segment trading proﬁt and loss information set out below, including details of underlying proﬁt is extracted from note 1 on page 64 of the Accounts.

Our business is made up as follows:

AGRICULTURE

2020: Revenue - £247.2 million, Segment underlying trading proﬁt - £18.3 million, Segment trading proﬁt - £2.2 million