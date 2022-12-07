Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Camellia Plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CAM   GB0001667087

CAMELLIA PLC

(CAM)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  06:47 2022-12-07 am EST
4500.00 GBX    0.00%
09:22aIN BRIEF: Camellia warns of hit to 2022 profit from Bermuda insurer
AN
11/22Camellia lowers 2022 profit guidance amid adverse weather conditions
AN
10/13Camellia : Harvest Time
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

IN BRIEF: Camellia warns of hit to 2022 profit from Bermuda insurer

12/07/2022 | 09:22am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Camellia PLC - Kent-based agriculture and engineering services firm - Reports unchanged expectations for underlying profit before tax for 2022, with the exception of trading for BF&M Ltd, an insurance company based in Bermuda. Camellia holds a 37.4% stake in BF&M. Says BF&M has reported a shareholders' net loss of BMD13.4 million, about GBP11.0 million, for the nine months that ended September 30, compared to net income of BMD19.5 million a year before. Net income was BMD9.3 million, down from BMD17.8 million a year before.

Excluding results for BF&M, Camellia says it believes its adjusted pretax profit for 2022 to be about 50% to 55% below that of last year, which was GBP8.8 million, and in light of BF&M results, it is likely that its annual adjusted pretax profit to be lower than what was expected previously. Last month, Camellia lowered its profit expectations for 2022 due to lower-than-average crop volumes. It expected pretax profit to decline 65% to 70% compared to last year.

Current stock price: flat at 4,500.00 pence each

12-month change: down 32%

By Xindi Wei, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2022 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

All news about CAMELLIA PLC
09:22aIN BRIEF: Camellia warns of hit to 2022 profit from Bermuda insurer
AN
11/22Camellia lowers 2022 profit guidance amid adverse weather conditions
AN
10/13Camellia : Harvest Time
PU
09/08CAMELLIA PLC : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
09/01Camellia : Interim Report 2022
PU
09/01Earnings Flash (CAM.L) CAMELLIA Reports H1 Revenue GBP125.8M
MT
09/01Earnings Flash (CAM.L) CAMELLIA Reports H1 Loss GBX-724.10
MT
09/01Camellia Plc Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended June 30, 2022
CI
09/01Camellia Plc Declares Interim Dividend for the Six Months Ended 30 June 2022, Payable o..
CI
07/07CAMELLIA PLC : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 335 M 410 M 410 M
Net income 2022 - - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 3,24%
Capitalization 124 M 152 M 152 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,37x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,37x
Nbr of Employees 138 160
Free-Float 31,3%
Chart CAMELLIA PLC
Duration : Period :
Camellia Plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CAMELLIA PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Malcolm Courtney Perkins Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Susan Ann Walker Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Frédéric Vuilleumier Independent Non-Executive Director
Rachel English Independent Non-Executive Director
Graham Harold McLean Executive Director & Managing Director-Agriculture
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CAMELLIA PLC-33.82%152
CORTEVA, INC.34.64%45 485
QL RESOURCES22.54%3 102
SLC AGRÍCOLA S.A.6.80%1 728
FRESH DEL MONTE PRODUCE INC.-1.81%1 297
GENTING PLANTATIONS-10.30%1 227