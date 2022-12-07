IN BRIEF: Camellia warns of hit to 2022 profit from Bermuda insurer

Camellia PLC - Kent-based agriculture and engineering services firm - Reports unchanged expectations for underlying profit before tax for 2022, with the exception of trading for BF&M Ltd, an insurance company based in Bermuda. Camellia holds a 37.4% stake in BF&M. Says BF&M has reported a shareholders' net loss of BMD13.4 million, about GBP11.0 million, for the nine months that ended September 30, compared to net income of BMD19.5 million a year before. Net income was BMD9.3 million, down from BMD17.8 million a year before.

Excluding results for BF&M, Camellia says it believes its adjusted pretax profit for 2022 to be about 50% to 55% below that of last year, which was GBP8.8 million, and in light of BF&M results, it is likely that its annual adjusted pretax profit to be lower than what was expected previously. Last month, Camellia lowered its profit expectations for 2022 due to lower-than-average crop volumes. It expected pretax profit to decline 65% to 70% compared to last year.

Current stock price: flat at 4,500.00 pence each

12-month change: down 32%

