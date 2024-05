Camelot Ghana Limited specializes in check and secured documents printing services. The group's activity is organized around 2 areas: - printing services: printing of checks (bank checks, counter checks, dividend checks, personalized checks, etc.), financial documents, negotiable documents, credit cards, transactional documents, lottery tickets, etc.; - preparation, production and protection of documents. The group also provides training services. Ghana accounts for 90.3% of net sales.

Sector Commercial Printing Services