Cameo Communications : Announcement of the high liquidity assets, short-term debt, short-term notes payable and long-term liabilities due within 1 year of December 2021

Statement

1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/01/20 2.Cause of occurrence: In accordance with the Taiwan Stock Exchange Co., Ltd. as per letter with Ref. No.Taiwan securities 1091801598 3.Financial information date:December,2021 4.Cash and cash equivalents(Unit:NT��000):1,658,832 5.Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss�Vcurrent (Unit:NT��000):0 6.Financial assets at fair value through other comprehensive income�Vcurrent (Unit:NT��000):0 7.Non-current assets that are TWSE or GTSM listed securities (including unrealized valuation amount) (Unit:NT��000):103,247 8.Short-term debt (Unit:NT��000):92,340 9.Short-term notes payable (Unit:NT��000):0 10.Long-term liabilities due within 1 year (Unit:NT��000):0 11.Other accounting accounts (Unit:NT��000):0 12.Countermeasures:None. 13.Any other matters that need to be specified: The relationship between the company and the bank is normal, and the loan and interest are paid on time.