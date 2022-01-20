Log in
    6142   TW0006142003

CAMEO COMMUNICATIONS, INC.

(6142)
NewsCompanyFinancials 
Summary

Cameo Communications : Announcement of the high liquidity assets, short-term debt, short-term notes payable and long-term liabilities due within 1 year of December 2021

01/20/2022 | 02:56am EST
Today's Information

Provided by: CAMEO COMMUNICATIONS,INC.
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2022/01/20 Time of announcement 15:50:38
Subject 
 Announcement of the high liquidity assets,
short-term debt, short-term notes payable and
long-term liabilities due within 1 year of December 2021
Date of events 2022/01/20 To which item it meets paragraph 51
Statement 
1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/01/20
2.Cause of occurrence:
In accordance with the Taiwan Stock Exchange Co., Ltd.
as per letter with Ref. No.Taiwan securities 1091801598
3.Financial information date:December,2021
4.Cash and cash equivalents(Unit:NT��000):1,658,832
5.Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss�Vcurrent
  (Unit:NT��000):0
6.Financial assets at fair value through other comprehensive
income�Vcurrent (Unit:NT��000):0
7.Non-current assets that are TWSE or GTSM listed securities (including
  unrealized valuation amount) (Unit:NT��000):103,247
8.Short-term debt (Unit:NT��000):92,340
9.Short-term notes payable (Unit:NT��000):0
10.Long-term liabilities due within 1 year (Unit:NT��000):0
11.Other accounting accounts (Unit:NT��000):0
12.Countermeasures:None.
13.Any other matters that need to be specified:
The relationship between the company and the bank is normal,
and the loan and interest are paid on time.

Disclaimer

Cameo Communications Inc. published this content on 20 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 January 2022 07:55:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2020 3 291 M 119 M 119 M
Net income 2020 -435 M -15,7 M -15,7 M
Net Debt 2020 829 M 30,0 M 30,0 M
P/E ratio 2020 -5,64x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 3 390 M 123 M 123 M
EV / Sales 2019 0,65x
EV / Sales 2020 1,00x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float -
Chart CAMEO COMMUNICATIONS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Cameo Communications, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CAMEO COMMUNICATIONS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Chu An Tseng General Manager
I Wu Li CFO, Director & Deputy General Manager
Chih Hao Chien Chairman
Lien Tsai Chiang Independent Director
Yu Chang Lin Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CAMEO COMMUNICATIONS, INC.-10.09%123
APPLE INC.-6.39%2 773 576
XIAOMI CORPORATION-3.07%59 385
WINGTECH TECHNOLOGY CO.,LTD-8.89%23 729
SHENZHEN TRANSSION HOLDINGS CO., LTD.-9.53%18 184
FIH MOBILE LIMITED-5.88%1 303