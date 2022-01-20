Cameo Communications : Announcement of the high liquidity assets, short-term debt, short-term notes payable and long-term liabilities due within 1 year of December 2021
01/20/2022 | 02:56am EST
Provided by: CAMEO COMMUNICATIONS,INC.
SEQ_NO
1
Date of announcement
2022/01/20
Time of announcement
15:50:38
Subject
Announcement of the high liquidity assets,
short-term debt, short-term notes payable and
long-term liabilities due within 1 year of December 2021
Date of events
2022/01/20
To which item it meets
paragraph 51
Statement
1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/01/20
2.Cause of occurrence:
In accordance with the Taiwan Stock Exchange Co., Ltd.
as per letter with Ref. No.Taiwan securities 1091801598
3.Financial information date:December,2021
4.Cash and cash equivalents(Unit:NT��000):1,658,832
5.Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss�Vcurrent
(Unit:NT��000):0
6.Financial assets at fair value through other comprehensive
income�Vcurrent (Unit:NT��000):0
7.Non-current assets that are TWSE or GTSM listed securities (including
unrealized valuation amount) (Unit:NT��000):103,247
8.Short-term debt (Unit:NT��000):92,340
9.Short-term notes payable (Unit:NT��000):0
10.Long-term liabilities due within 1 year (Unit:NT��000):0
11.Other accounting accounts (Unit:NT��000):0
12.Countermeasures:None.
13.Any other matters that need to be specified:
The relationship between the company and the bank is normal,
and the loan and interest are paid on time.
Cameo Communications Inc. published this content on 20 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 January 2022 07:55:09 UTC.