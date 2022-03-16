Log in
    6142   TW0006142003

CAMEO COMMUNICATIONS, INC.

(6142)
Cameo Communications : The Board of Directors resolved not to distribute dividends of 2021

03/16/2022 | 03:38am EDT
Today's Information

Provided by: CAMEO COMMUNICATIONS,INC.
SEQ_NO 3 Date of announcement 2022/03/16 Time of announcement 15:28:50
Subject 
 The Board of Directors resolved not to distribute
dividends of 2021
Date of events 2022/03/16 To which item it meets paragraph 14
Statement 
1.Date of the board of directors resolution :2022/03/16
2.Year or quarter which dividends belong to:2021
3.Period which dividends belong to:2021/01/01~2021/12/31
4.Appropriations of earnings in cash dividends to shareholders
(NT$ per share):0
5.Cash distributed from legal reserve and capital surplus to shareholders
(NT$ per share):0
6.Total amount of cash distributed to shareholders (NT$):0
7.Appropriations of earnings in stock dividends to shareholders
(NT$ per share):0
8.Stock distributed from legal reserve and capital surplus to shareholders
(NT$ per share):0
9.Total amount of stock distributed to shareholders (shares):0
10.Any other matters that need to be specified:None
11.Per value of common stock:NT$10

Disclaimer

Cameo Communications Inc. published this content on 16 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 March 2022 07:37:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
