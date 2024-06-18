EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: CAMERIT AG
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
CAMERIT AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed for the business year 2024:
Report Type: Financial report (half-year/Q2)
Language: German
Date of disclosure: September 27, 2024
Address: https://www.camerit.de/investor-relations/berichte/
18.06.2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|CAMERIT AG
|Wendenstraße 1A
|20099 Hamburg
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.camerit.de
|End of News
|EQS News Service
1927681 18.06.2024 CET/CEST