Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Campbell Soup Company
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CPB   US1344291091

CAMPBELL SOUP COMPANY

(CPB)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:01 2023-04-04 pm EDT
54.98 USD   -0.31%
08:34aCampbell Awards $800,000 in Community Impact Grants
BU
04/05CAMPBELL SOUP COMPANY : Ex-dividend day for
FA
04/04SpaghettiOs® Drops New Spicy Original Flavor Featuring Frank's RedHot®
PR
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Campbell Awards $800,000 in Community Impact Grants

04/05/2023 | 08:34am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Employee-led program strengthens Campbell communities

Campbell Soup Company (NYSE: CPB) and the Campbell Soup Foundation today announced $800,000 in Community Impact Grants to 40 nonprofit organizations positively impacting communities where Campbell operates. The grants provide support to organizations that increase food access, encourage healthy living and nurture Campbell neighborhoods. The latest round brings Campbell’s fiscal 2023 grantmaking total to more than $2.2 million.

“Campbell is committed to making a positive impact in the communities where we operate,” said Kate Barrett, President of the Campbell Soup Foundation. “Community Impact Grants empower our employees to give back by nominating organizations that make a meaningful impact in their hometowns.”

Each year, Campbell employees nominate and invite local organizations to apply for grants. The Foundation’s employee-led, all-volunteer Executive Committee reviews applications for final approval by its Board of Trustees. The grants support a variety of programs including food pantries, farmers’ markets, initiatives to reduce food waste and increase nutrition education, physical activity programs, and the development of parks and public spaces. This year’s grantees include organizations in 26 Campbell communities from 16 states, Puerto Rico, Canada and Mexico. 35% of this year’s recipients are first-time awardees.

The following grantees will receive $20,000 each:

Since 1953, the Campbell Soup Foundation has provided financial support to communities throughout North America where Campbell employees live and work, with a focus on increasing healthy food access, encouraging healthy living and nurturing neighborhoods. The Foundation is employee-run, governed by a Board of Trustees and advised by an Executive Committee. To learn more about the Foundation and Campbell’s community affairs programming, visit campbellsoupcompany.com/our-impact/community/.

About Campbell Soup Company

For more than 150 years, Campbell (NYSE: CPB) has been connecting people through food they love. Generations of consumers have trusted Campbell to provide delicious and affordable food and beverages. Headquartered in Camden, N.J. since 1869, Campbell generated fiscal 2022 net sales of $8.6 billion. Our portfolio includes iconic brands such as Campbell’s, Cape Cod, Goldfish, Kettle Brand, Lance, Late July, Milano, Pace, Pacific Foods, Pepperidge Farm, Prego, Snyder’s of Hanover, Swanson and V8. Campbell has a heritage of giving back and acting as a good steward of the environment. The company is a member of the Standard & Poor's 500 as well as the FTSE4Good and Bloomberg Gender-Equality Indices. For more information, visit www.campbellsoupcompany.com or follow company news on Twitter via @CampbellSoupCo.


© Business Wire 2023
All news about CAMPBELL SOUP COMPANY
08:34aCampbell Awards $800,000 in Community Impact Grants
BU
04/05CAMPBELL SOUP COMPANY : Ex-dividend day for
FA
04/04SpaghettiOs® Drops New Spicy Original Flavor Featuring Frank's RedHot®
PR
03/21General Mills' Fiscal Third-Quarter Results Seen Getting Pricing Boost, RBC Says
MT
03/20Deutsche Bank Adjusts Campbell Soup Price Target to $53 From $54, Maintains Hold Rating
MT
03/19In US Supreme Court Jack Daniel's case, a free speech fight over a dog toy
RE
03/14Transcript : Campbell Soup Company Presents at Bank of America 2023 Consumer ..
CI
03/09Jefferies Adjusts Price Target on Campbell Soup to $60 From $58, Maintains Hold Rating
MT
03/09Evercore ISI Adjusts Price Target on Campbell Soup to $55 From $53, Maintains In-Line R..
MT
03/09Goldman Sachs Adjusts Price Target on Campbell Soup Company to $49 From $47, Maintains ..
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on CAMPBELL SOUP COMPANY
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 9 338 M - -
Net income 2023 857 M - -
Net Debt 2023 4 240 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 19,3x
Yield 2023 2,73%
Capitalization 16 465 M 16 465 M -
EV / Sales 2023 2,22x
EV / Sales 2024 2,15x
Nbr of Employees 14 700
Free-Float 64,1%
Chart CAMPBELL SOUP COMPANY
Duration : Period :
Campbell Soup Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CAMPBELL SOUP COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 19
Last Close Price 54,98 $
Average target price 53,28 $
Spread / Average Target -3,10%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Mark A. Clouse President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Carrie L. Anderson Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Keith R. McLoughlin Non-Executive Chairman
Craig Slavtcheff Chief Innovation, Research & Development Officer
Julia Anderson Chief Technology & Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CAMPBELL SOUP COMPANY-2.82%16 465
NESTLÉ S.A.3.88%327 161
MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL, INC.5.81%96 140
THE HERSHEY COMPANY11.05%52 656
GENERAL MILLS, INC.2.65%50 554
KRAFT HEINZ-5.16%47 374
MarketScreener: Created by Investors for Investors!
100% Free Registration
fermer