Campbell Awards $800,000 in Community Impact Grants

Employee-led program strengthens Campbell communities

Campbell Soup Company (NYSE: CPB) and the Campbell Soup Foundation today announced $800,000 in Community Impact Grants to 40 nonprofit organizations positively impacting communities where Campbell operates. The grants provide support to organizations that increase food access, encourage healthy living and nurture Campbell neighborhoods. The latest round brings Campbell’s fiscal 2023 grantmaking total to more than $2.2 million.

“Campbell is committed to making a positive impact in the communities where we operate,” said Kate Barrett, President of the Campbell Soup Foundation. “Community Impact Grants empower our employees to give back by nominating organizations that make a meaningful impact in their hometowns.”

Each year, Campbell employees nominate and invite local organizations to apply for grants. The Foundation’s employee-led, all-volunteer Executive Committee reviews applications for final approval by its Board of Trustees. The grants support a variety of programs including food pantries, farmers’ markets, initiatives to reduce food waste and increase nutrition education, physical activity programs, and the development of parks and public spaces. This year’s grantees include organizations in 26 Campbell communities from 16 states, Puerto Rico, Canada and Mexico. 35% of this year’s recipients are first-time awardees.

The following grantees will receive $20,000 each:

Since 1953, the Campbell Soup Foundation has provided financial support to communities throughout North America where Campbell employees live and work, with a focus on increasing healthy food access, encouraging healthy living and nurturing neighborhoods. The Foundation is employee-run, governed by a Board of Trustees and advised by an Executive Committee. To learn more about the Foundation and Campbell’s community affairs programming, visit campbellsoupcompany.com/our-impact/community/.

